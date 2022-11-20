Governor Hochul on the Colorado shooting that has left 18 injured and five dead

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — In the wake of the tragedy that fell upon the residents of Colorado Springs, CO, many government officials are pleading for the violence to stop.

A horrific shooting at the LGBT nightclub, Club Q, happened late Saturday night. According to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), five people died, and at least 18 others were injured during the shooting.

New York Governor Hochul has announced that flags will be flown at half staff starting Sunday to honor the victims. She also released a statement regarding the shooting, saying in part:

“I am horrified by the shooting in Colorado Springs, and my heart breaks for the victims and their loved ones. This senseless loss of life is yet another tragedy due to gun violence and hate, and I join all New Yorkers in praying for the people of Colorado. As the birthplace of the LGBTQ rights movement, New York has always stood strong against all forms of hatred and bigotry, and this horrific attack reminds us that we must condemn anti-LGBTQ violence in all forms. We stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ community, today and always.”

The following landmarks across the state will be lot for Transgender Day of Remembrance, which also falls on Sunday:

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA Long Island Rail Road – East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

NPR reports that there have been 601 mass shootings in 2022 alone. This shooting comes six months after the racially charged Buffalo Supermarket shooting and the Uvalde Elementary School Shooting that left 21 dead.

According to TIME , half of all mass shooters—and nearly 80% of school mass shooters— communicate intent to do harm ahead of time. They post threats on social media or tell their family and friends in person.

New York State Police will be increasing their protection for hate crime targets, Hochul announced Sunday.

The suspect in the shooting is currently being treated at a nearby hospital.

