Syracuse, NY

Governor Hochul on the Colorado shooting that has left 18 injured and five dead

By Kayla Welytok
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — In the wake of the tragedy that fell upon the residents of Colorado Springs, CO, many government officials are pleading for the violence to stop.

A horrific shooting at the LGBT nightclub, Club Q, happened late Saturday night. According to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), five people died, and at least 18 others were injured during the shooting.

5 dead and 18 injured in Clororado nightclub shooting

New York Governor Hochul has announced that flags will be flown at half staff starting Sunday to honor the victims. She also released a statement regarding the shooting, saying in part:

“I am horrified by the shooting in Colorado Springs, and my heart breaks for the victims and their loved ones. This senseless loss of life is yet another tragedy due to gun violence and hate, and I join all New Yorkers in praying for the people of Colorado. As the birthplace of the LGBTQ rights movement, New York has always stood strong against all forms of hatred and bigotry, and this horrific attack reminds us that we must condemn anti-LGBTQ violence in all forms. We stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ community, today and always.”

The following landmarks across the state will be lot for Transgender Day of Remembrance, which also falls on Sunday:

  • One World Trade Center
  • Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
  • Kosciuszko Bridge
  • The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
  • State Education Building
  • Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
  • Empire State Plaza
  • State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center
  • Niagara Falls
  • The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge
  • Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct
  • Albany International Airport Gateway
  • MTA Long Island Rail Road – East End Gateway at Penn Station
  • Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

NPR reports that there have been 601 mass shootings in 2022 alone. This shooting comes six months after the racially charged Buffalo Supermarket shooting and the Uvalde Elementary School Shooting that left 21 dead.

Biden calls Buffalo shooting ‘domestic terrorism’

According to TIME , half of all mass shooters—and nearly 80% of school mass shooters— communicate intent to do harm ahead of time. They post threats on social media or tell their family and friends in person.

New York State Police will be increasing their protection for hate crime targets, Hochul announced Sunday.

The suspect in the shooting is currently being treated at a nearby hospital.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 11

jim
3d ago

So she’s quick to jump on this highly publicized tragedy and offer condolences but what about the kids killed in Idaho? Also, if this Colorado guy was truly out on bail or parole as was said, she would have been just as guilty in NY with her “get out of jail free “ law.

Reply
15
Cynthia DeLap
3d ago

Don't politicize this. Were you as upset about Caylor Ellingson or the thousands of elderly who died in nursing homes that Hochul was complicit in allowing?

Reply
5
 

