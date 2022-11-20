Traverse City commissioners formally voted Monday to spend over $1 million on city projects with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, ranging from sanitary and sewer improvements and fire station upgrades to the Senior Center rebuild and support for a homeless day shelter at Jubilee House. City commissioners also voted Monday to seek an evaluation of both city fire stations with an eye toward future reconstruction of both facilities and voted to approve selling a city-owned property on Cass Street. The proceeds of that sale – along with $325,886 remaining in the ARPA fund balance – could go toward the creation of a new city housing fund.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO