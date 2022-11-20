ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mancelona, MI

UpNorthLive.com

Outgoing police captain awarded by the American Police Hall of Fame

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Monday night, Traverse City Police Captain James Bussell was presented with the Distinguished Police Service Award from the American Police Hall of Fame after 25 years of service. Captain Bussell will retire in December. "I want to thank the citizens of this community...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

19-year-old dead after crash in Roscommon County

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 19-year-old woman is dead after losing control of her car on M-18 in Markey Township Tuesday afternoon. The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office said she was traveling south on M-18 just north of Russell Lake Road. Deputies said they believe she passed two cars...
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

City Commissioners Approve ARPA Projects, Fire Study, Cass Road Property Sale

Traverse City commissioners formally voted Monday to spend over $1 million on city projects with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, ranging from sanitary and sewer improvements and fire station upgrades to the Senior Center rebuild and support for a homeless day shelter at Jubilee House. City commissioners also voted Monday to seek an evaluation of both city fire stations with an eye toward future reconstruction of both facilities and voted to approve selling a city-owned property on Cass Street. The proceeds of that sale – along with $325,886 remaining in the ARPA fund balance – could go toward the creation of a new city housing fund.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
whmi.com

Men Killed In Head-On Crash On I-96 Identified

The victims of a double-fatal freeway crash in Howell Township on Sunday afternoon have been identified. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office identified the two men as 22-year-old Collin Cramer of Fowlerville and 71-year-old Eugene Glavin of Roscommon. The crash happened around 2:30pm Sunday on eastbound I-96, east of Highland Road....
FOWLERVILLE, MI
99.1 WFMK

What is the Biggest City in Northern Michigan?

Back in 2020, the population of Traverse City was around 15,000. In the Traverse City micropolitan area, the population registered at over 150,000 people. Traverse City is such a beautiful area of the state, and everyone I know absolutely loves it there. What makes Traverse City so special? According to...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
leelanauticker.com

Fischer's Happy Hour Tavern To Close Permanently

Fischer's Happy Hour Tavern will be closing its doors at the end of the year after 51 years in business in Leelanau County, the owners announced Sunday. Kristi Fischer and partner Brian Hafner have operated the tavern in recent years after taking over from Kristi’s parents, Paul and Lori Fischer. In a statement on Facebook Sunday, the owners announced with a "heavy heart" that Fischer's will close around January 1 and not reopen.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Traverse City Comedy Fest Announces 2023 Headliners

Traverse City Comedy Fest is headed to Northern Michigan from Feb. 2 to 4, 2023!. They just announced their headliners for the upcoming weekend of laughs. Jackie Kashian has been doing standup for over 35 years, and has two podcasts – The Dork Forest, where she talks with people about what they love to do and think about, and The Jackie and Laurie Show, where she and Laurie Kilmartin talk about what they love to do and think about…stand-up comedy.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

