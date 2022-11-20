Read full article on original website
Arkansas Couple Arrested in Manistee for Stealing Hundreds of Items
An Arkansas couple were arrested in Manistee for stealing hundreds of items across Northern Michigan. Troopers say the couple came to Michigan on Nov. 5 in a stolen car. Soon after, storage units and businesses in Manistee, Traverse City, Cadillac and Ludington started reporting items being stolen. Troopers and detectives...
Northern Michigan From Above: Snowy Trees at Manistee River Foot Bridge
For this week’s Northern Michigan From Above, chief photojournalist Jeremy Erickson takes us to Grand Traverse County to see the snow covered trees, and the foot bridge that crosses over the Manistee River.
Outgoing police captain awarded by the American Police Hall of Fame
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Monday night, Traverse City Police Captain James Bussell was presented with the Distinguished Police Service Award from the American Police Hall of Fame after 25 years of service. Captain Bussell will retire in December. "I want to thank the citizens of this community...
31 Year Old Lewiston Woman Arrested In Pullman With Over 200 Fentanyl Pills Sent To Prison
The 31 year old Lewiston woman arrested in Pullman with hundreds of fentanyl pills has been sent to prison. Meaghan Slaney pleaded guilty Friday in Whitman County Superior Court to felony possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver. Judge Gary Libey sentenced Slaney to a year and a day in prison.
4-day lake-effect snowstorm totals topping 30 inches; Map shows who got how much snow
The snow started Wednesday, November 16 and didn’t stop in some places until this morning, November 20. The National Weather Service is calling this a 96 hour, or four day snowstorm. Admittedly the snowfall totals are hard to tally when new snow keeps falling on already deep snow. The...
19-year-old dead after crash in Roscommon County
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 19-year-old woman is dead after losing control of her car on M-18 in Markey Township Tuesday afternoon. The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office said she was traveling south on M-18 just north of Russell Lake Road. Deputies said they believe she passed two cars...
City Commissioners Approve ARPA Projects, Fire Study, Cass Road Property Sale
Traverse City commissioners formally voted Monday to spend over $1 million on city projects with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, ranging from sanitary and sewer improvements and fire station upgrades to the Senior Center rebuild and support for a homeless day shelter at Jubilee House. City commissioners also voted Monday to seek an evaluation of both city fire stations with an eye toward future reconstruction of both facilities and voted to approve selling a city-owned property on Cass Street. The proceeds of that sale – along with $325,886 remaining in the ARPA fund balance – could go toward the creation of a new city housing fund.
Michigan Getting 2 Feet of Snow This Weekend – Here’s Where
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
Men Killed In Head-On Crash On I-96 Identified
The victims of a double-fatal freeway crash in Howell Township on Sunday afternoon have been identified. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office identified the two men as 22-year-old Collin Cramer of Fowlerville and 71-year-old Eugene Glavin of Roscommon. The crash happened around 2:30pm Sunday on eastbound I-96, east of Highland Road....
Snow Doesn’t Stop People Getting Out and About in Traverse City
Dangerous road conditions due to the winter weather are causing some of those favorite holiday events to cancel but people in Traverse City are still finding a way to celebrate the holidays. People in Traverse City are getting their boots and coats on to spend some time walking around downtown.
Traverse City’s Tree Lighting Postponement Could Hurt Businesses
The annual tree lighting ceremony in downtown Traverse City was supposed to take place over the weekend, but was postponed due to bad weather. The new date is a weekday, Tuesday Nov. 29, making it difficult for some to attend. “We had probably close to 100 gallons of hot chocolate....
Snowstorm timeline: End is near, but not before another foot of snow in some areas
While we are down to 24 hours left in the lake-effect snowstorm, these last hours are going to be windy, snowy and dangerous. Here’s how much additional snow is expected, and when the snow should be all over. We have an arctic cold front racing across Lower Michigan late...
What is the Biggest City in Northern Michigan?
Back in 2020, the population of Traverse City was around 15,000. In the Traverse City micropolitan area, the population registered at over 150,000 people. Traverse City is such a beautiful area of the state, and everyone I know absolutely loves it there. What makes Traverse City so special? According to...
Fischer's Happy Hour Tavern To Close Permanently
Fischer's Happy Hour Tavern will be closing its doors at the end of the year after 51 years in business in Leelanau County, the owners announced Sunday. Kristi Fischer and partner Brian Hafner have operated the tavern in recent years after taking over from Kristi’s parents, Paul and Lori Fischer. In a statement on Facebook Sunday, the owners announced with a "heavy heart" that Fischer's will close around January 1 and not reopen.
Traverse City Brothers Get $200,000 Shark Tank Deal from Robert Herjavec
UPDATE 11/18/22 10:00 p.m. Action-Glow has been given a $200,000 investment from Robert Herjavec, one of the sharks on Shark Tank. This comes after Traverse City brothers Dakota and Garret Porter pitched their business, a patented LED lighting system for sporting equipment, in front of the sharks on Friday. 11/14/22...
Traverse City Comedy Fest Announces 2023 Headliners
Traverse City Comedy Fest is headed to Northern Michigan from Feb. 2 to 4, 2023!. They just announced their headliners for the upcoming weekend of laughs. Jackie Kashian has been doing standup for over 35 years, and has two podcasts – The Dork Forest, where she talks with people about what they love to do and think about, and The Jackie and Laurie Show, where she and Laurie Kilmartin talk about what they love to do and think about…stand-up comedy.
