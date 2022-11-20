Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Reaching the Heart Through Global Translation EffortGrant PerryAnchorage, AK
Indigenous Yup'ik Translation Draws Tears of JoyGrant PerryAnchorage, AK
The People of Anchorage Don't Want Kroger-Albertson MergeBryan DijkhuizenAnchorage, AK
Exploring the old Anchorage Mansion.Rooted ExpeditionsAnchorage, AK
After Deadly Fire, Alaska Hotelier Indicted on $1.5 Million In Tax EvasionTaxBuzzAnchorage, AK
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Wet and windy weather for Southeast Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A small earthquake in Southcentral Tuesday afternoon near the base of Hatcher Pass. It registered magnitude 4.1, with a depth of 23 miles at 4:36 pm. It was centered about 13 miles northwest of Wasilla, and was felt in the area. Light rain reported in Anchorage,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Somber ASD townhall for possible closure of Abbott Loop Elementary
Alaska's News Source Anchor Ariane Aramburo brings you an update from a UAA economic report that ranked Alaska's economic health lowest in the nation, town hall meetings held by ASD to discuss potential school closures, and the Shop Palmer program encouraging residents to keep their holiday spending local. Alaska's economic...
alaskasnewssource.com
The Food Bank of Alaska looks to distribute 8,000 turkeys at one-day Thanksgiving Blessing Event
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Outside the Mountainview Community Center the line snaked out the door and inside a steady stream of people were getting ready for Thanksgiving Day, picking up frozen turkeys and all the fixings. The annual Thanksgiving Blessing is put on by the Food Bank of Alaska. It...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage artist Rhonda Scott creates images of her hometown
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Artist Rhonda Scott’s latest painting depicts a part of Anchorage she knows well. There’s a tiny image of JJ’s Lounge, Ace Hardware and the former Whaler Bar, all of which are staples of the Muldoon neighborhood. Scott is a lifelong Alaskan, and grew...
alaskasnewssource.com
Arctic Valley star to be turned on remotely for first time
Alaska's News Source Anchor Ariane Aramburo brings you an update on the safety in the neighborhoods near the Sullivan Arena, the potential closure of Wonder Park Elementary, and Thanksgiving meals provided by Beans Cafe, who will deliver over 1,000 Thanksgiving meals, including to unsheltered Anchorage residents. With 40.58% of registered...
FOX 28 Spokane
Alaska firefighters help rescue a moose trapped in a home
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Firefighters in Alaska got an unusual request for assistance last weekend from the Alaska Wildlife Troopers, but it wasn’t your mundane cat-stuck-in-a-tree situation. Instead, Capt. Josh Thompson with Central Emergency Services on Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula said they were needing help getting a moose out of a basement. The 1-year-old bull weighing up to 500 pounds had fallen through a window well into a home’s basement. Authorities were able to tranquilize the moose, and six firefighters helped carry it out on a stretcher intended for a large human. A reversal agent for the tranquilizer was administered, and after a while the moose happily haunted back into the woods.
alaskasnewssource.com
Community raises concerns over safety in area around Sullivan Arena shelter
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - People who live and work near the Sullivan Arena, which has re-opened as an emergency homeless shelter, are concerned about crime in the area. SJ Klein owns a business just up from the arena and he’s also a member of the Fairview Community Council. Klein said since the Sullivan re-opened as an emergency homeless shelter on Oct. 1, the neighborhood has seen an uptick in crime.
alaskasnewssource.com
New Guard Smart program provides assistance to Alaska National Guard families
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska National Guard is striving to make finding answers to questions about the National Guard lifestyle easier for guard members and their families. “We call ourselves Google of the Guard,” Carissa Jones said, who works with the Solider and Family Readiness program. Starting this...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska's economic performance rated among worst in the nation
Incentive program to shop local enters its fifth year in Palmer. The chamber has calculated $2,151,900 in revenue across all the participating businesses in the last four years, with last year alone pulling in $710,400 during the program’s run. Updated: 15 hours ago. Alaska's News Source Anchor Ariane Aramburo...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage’s beloved holiday star will be switched on remotely for first time ever
Anchorage’s beloved holiday star atop Mount Gordon Lyon will light up on Friday. And now, turning it on is easier than ever. The 300-foot wide star has been a bright sight for Anchorage residents looking north in the winter since the late 1980s. In years past, teams from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson had to take snowmachines up the mountain, to the star, to turn it on and off. It took a long time, said Preston Murfin, the civilian electrical work lead.
alaskapublic.org
4 black bears euthanized after frequent visits to East Anchorage homes
Four black bears seen frequenting East Anchorage homes this year have been euthanized, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. Fish and Game biologist Dave Battle said the department got daily calls this summer about the sow and three cubs getting into trash and birdseed. “We probably got...
alaskasnewssource.com
First ever Turdinken Pickleball tournament held in Anchorage
To celebrate their heritage, the 2nd annual Wakanda Ball took place in Anchorage. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory on Sunday for freezing rain that is expected to fall from the Susitna Valley to the Western Kenai Peninsula. Winter weather advisory for icy conditions on Sunday.
alaskasnewssource.com
Weather Lab: Susitna Elementary Students learn why the moon is always changing shape
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In this week’s Weather Lab, students at Susitna Elementary School in Anchorage made the sounds of a thunderstorm rumble through their school. Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey stopped by to show them how storms, no matter how big or small, are all made up of the same things.
The Town in Alaska Where All the Residents Live in One Building
Whittieris a city in Alaska, about 58 miles southeast of Anchorage, at the head of the Passage Canal. The city is located in the Chugach Census Area, one of the two areas created in 2019 with the breakup of the Valdez-Cordova Census Area.
alaskasportsreport.com
Anchorage’s Ana Jager wins 800-mile Arizona Trail race to secure triple crown in bikepacking series
Anchorage’s Ana Jager is doing a fine job of following in the bike tracks of her “hometown hero” Lael Wilcox. Earlier this month, Jager capped her first full season of bikepacking by winning the 800-mile Arizona Trail Race after more than 12 days on the trail. Offering...
alaskasnewssource.com
Engine backfires at Port of Alaska
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory on Sunday for freezing rain that is expected to fall from the Susitna Valley to the Western Kenai Peninsula. Winter weather advisory for icy conditions on Sunday. Updated: 10 hours ago. A mix of sleet and freezing rain on Sunday...
alaskasnewssource.com
Bean’s Café crafting 1,000 meals for Thanksgiving
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thanksgiving smells filled Bean’s Cafe Tuesday morning, as workers and volunteers continued to tackle the meal prep needed for the organization’s Thanksgiving week meal distributions. “So, we are really excited to be able to provide about a thousand people a Thanksgiving meal this year,”...
radiokenai.com
Coast Guard Responds To Vessel Fire In The Port Of Alaska, Anchorage
The Coast Guard responded to a fire aboard the vessel Atlantic Lily in the Port of Anchorage, Friday November 18th. At approximately 10 p.m., thick, black smoke was seen billowing from the exhaust stack of the 600-foot foreign-flagged tank vessel, following by a loud boom and flames. The crew quickly...
alaskasnewssource.com
Coach Green resigns from UAA volleyball
With 40.58% of registered Mat-Su voters showing up to the polls for this election, the hand count was a lengthy process - one that will be seen in future elections, after an ordinance was passed in October that gets rid of Dominion voting machines indefinitely. The event is expected to...
alaskasnewssource.com
Gun confiscated at West High School
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - West High School Acting Principal Jason Dorris reported to families in an email that a weapon was confiscated from a student Wednesday morning. The email states that school administrators and Anchorage police “quickly located the student in question along with another individual and confiscated a loaded gun. While there is no indication that either student had intent to use the weapon at school, Municipal statute and District policy both prohibit the possession of any firearm on campus. Both individuals were remanded into police custody and will receive appropriate disciplinary sanctions from the District.”
Comments / 5