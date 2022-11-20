ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 24

Related
msn.com

Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance

Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
Vibe

Candace Owens Threatens To Sue George Floyd’s Family

Candace Owens is considering suing the George Floyd family. Owens took to her platform, The Candace Owens Podcast, on Wednesday (Oct. 19) to discuss the family’s recently filed lawsuit. She also expressed her thoughts on the fallout from Kanye West’s now-infamous Drink Champs interview, where he falsely claimed Floyd died from fentanyl. More from VIBE.comKanye West No Longer A Billionaire After Adidas Terminates PartnershipKanye West's G.O.O.D. Music Reportedly No Longer A Part Of Def JamJaylen Brown To Remain With Kanye West's Donda Sports Despite Controversy The right-wing commentator bashed the idea that George’s family could sue for “emotional distress” and considered the idea of counter-suing.  “I’m also...
TENNESSEE STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Kanye West claims he was drugged into being ‘a manageable well-behaved celebrity’

In another instalment of Kanye ‘Ye’ West’s return to social media, the rapper has now claimed that he was living in a Black Mirror-like situation. He accused his former personal trainer of “drugging him” to be a “well-behaved celebrity.” He added that if he said anything about this, everything would have been “taken away” from him.
msn.com

Elon Musk changes his tune on letting Donald Trump back on Twitter, says 'decision has not yet been made'

Elon Musk isn't sure whether he'll allow former President Donald Trump back onto Twitter, the platform he recently bought for $44 billion. In a Friday Tweet, Musk said that the recently banned accounts of the comedian Kathy Griffin, the controversial academic Jordan Peterson, and The Babylon Bee, a satirical right-wing website, had been reinstated. As for Trump, the "decision has not been made," Musk said.
HipHopDX.com

Atlanta Rapper J Money Shot & Robbed In Korean Prince’s Rolls-Royce

Atlanta rapper J Money has reportedly been shot and robbed of his jewelry while sitting in a Rolls-Royce belonging to a member of the Korean royal family. According to Fox News, the incident took place on Friday (November 18) around 4:20 p.m. outside the luxury Kurve apartment complex in Koreatown, Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hiphop-n-more.com

Serena Williams & Husband Alexis Ohanian Respond To Drake Calling Him A Groupie

Last night, Her Loss from Drake and 21 dropped and Drizzy was relentless on it, dropping lines that have already gotten responses from Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion and DRAM. Now, Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have responded. On ‘Middle Of The Ocean’, one of his solo records...
HollywoodLife

Valerie Bertinelli Changes Name To ‘Elon Musk’ On Twitter & Is Applauded For Retweeting Democratic Candidates

Valerie Bertinelli had fans applauding as she changed her name on Twitter to “Elon Musk” in a subtle protest against his new subscription-based verification on the platform. In what some called a “master class in trolling,” the famous sitcom actress, 62, slammed the $8 pay-for-a-blue-check plan and began retweeting support for Democratic candidates ahead of next week’s midterms… all while impersonating the billionaire on Twitter. Elon, who purchased the app in October, said earlier this year that he would be voting Republican for the first time, per Independent.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS News

CBS News

572K+
Followers
73K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy