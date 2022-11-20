ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Growing memorial outside Club Q after deadly shooting

By Sarah Ferguson
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TsIrZ_0jHtajqb00

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A memorial outside Club Q, the location of a deadly shooting overnight on Saturday, Nov. 19, continues to grow as the Colorado community comes together to support victims of the tragedy.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) held a news conference on Sunday at 8 a.m. and said the suspect, a 22-year-old man, was in custody and is being treated for his injuries.

Authorities received a report of a shooting at Club Q at 11:57 p.m. and responded within minutes. Five people were killed and 18 others were injured, according to CSPD.

The memorial outside Club Q showed a sign that read “Love over Hate,” with bouquets of flowers spread across the sidewalk.

At least two people inside Club Q fought and subdued the suspect, according to police. Club Q released a statement, thanking the patrons. “We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Shooting in southeast Colorado Springs leaves one dead

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A shooting Tuesday evening near Mitchell High School left one man dead and a suspect on the run. A spokesperson tells KRDO that someone reported the shooting at 6:22 p.m. at the Vista Peak Apartments on Potter Drive, near the intersection of North Academy and San Miguel. Officers arrived to The post Shooting in southeast Colorado Springs leaves one dead appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man found dead at scene of shooting on Potter Drive

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was found dead at the scene of a reported shooting on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the case as a homicide. Shortly after 6:20 p.m., CSPD received 911 calls regarding a shooting in the 1200 block of Potter Drive near the Vista Peak […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Police investigate shots fired on Delta Drive

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shots-fired incident that occurred on Monday, Nov. 21. Shortly before 7:50 p.m. officers responded to a shots fired call for service near the corner of Delta Drive and El Morro Road. Witnesses described the shooter holding a long black gun that resembled a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man killed in Hanover domestic disturbance identified

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has identified the man who was killed in a domestic disturbance in the Hanover area of unincorporated El Paso County on Nov. 12. The victim has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner as 50-year-old Neil Waters. EPSO said deputies originally responded to the […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Arrests made in stabbing incident, deputy assault

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has made two arrests in an incident on Monday, Nov. 21 in which a victim was stabbed in the Stratmoor Valley area, and a responding deputy was assaulted. EPSO said deputies responded just before 8:40 p.m. to a reported stabbing at a home in the […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police investigate reported shooting after bullet holes found in the side of building in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a reported shooting after bullet holes were found in the side of a building in southeast Colorado Springs. Monday, Colorado Springs Police Department officers received a call for shots fired in the 2100 block of Delta Dr., just before 7:50 p.m. Witnesses told officers that a shooter The post Police investigate reported shooting after bullet holes found in the side of building in southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Alleged Club Q shooter identifying as non-binary

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The suspect of the shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ night club, on Saturday, Nov. 19, in Colorado Springs is now identifying as non-binary, according to court documents filed on Tuesday evening on Nov. 22. A footnote in a court filing reads, “Anderson Aldrich is non-binary. They use they/them pronouns, and for […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

'Blow it to holy hell:' Footage shows Anderson Lee Aldrich live-streamed 2021 bomb incident from Colorado Springs home

Video footage obtained by The Gazette Monday sheds more light on the circumstances surrounding a June 2021 bomb threat incident in which Anderson Lee Aldrich, identified by police as the Club Q shooting suspect, captures himself possessing multiple weapons while threatening to blow a home “to holy hell.” The man’s mother, Laura Voepel, reported the bomb threat to law enforcement, saying her son had made threats from within the house shown in the video with a homemade bomb, several weapons and ammunition, El Paso County...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Narcity USA

A Drag Queen Reportedly Helped Stop The Colorado Nightclub Shooter & She Used Her Heels

A drag queen is being hailed as one of the heroes who helped stop a mass shooting at a 2SLGBTQIA+ nightclub in Colorado over the weekend. Officials praised several bystanders on Monday for stepping in to stop the attacker, who opened fire late Saturday at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Five people were killed and another 17 were injured in the attack, which ended with the gunman's arrest.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy