Colorado Springs, CO

Club Q shooting: Heroic customers “subdued the gunman”

By Sarah Ferguson
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Club Q, the location of a deadly shooting on Saturday, Nov. 19 has released a statement on its Facebook page after the incident.

According to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), five people have died, and at least 18 others were injured after the shooting, which happened just before Midnight on Sunday. Police said the suspect is being treated at the hospital.

“Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community. Our pray(er)s and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends. We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”

Club Q

CSPD Communications tweeted that it is on Priority Dispatch status. “Due to the mass shooting and other priority calls, CSPD continues to be on Priority Dispatch status. Only emergency calls involving injury, or threat to safety, will be dispatched at this time. Thank you for your patience.”

CSPD will be holding an additional news conference at 8 a.m. on Sunday, where more information will be released. Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen announced they will both be in attendance and speaking at the news conference along with Police.

