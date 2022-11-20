ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enumclaw, WA

3 Washington high school football playoff games you should not have missed in Week 12

By Hailey Palmer
 3 days ago

What Enumclaw coach Mark Gunderson thought had all the makings of the most physical game of the quarterfinal weekend lived up to its billing.

The fourth-seeded Hornets came out on top over Othello, 20-17, but Gunderson said it was obvious neither team wanted its season to end - and didn't make it easy on the other squad.

For Enumclaw to get the Class 2A semifinals for the first time in school history, the Hornets had to do something they hadn't done all season: Play from behind.

Othello came out and scored right away putting the Hornets behind on the scoreboard for the first time all season.

"It was the knock-out, drag-out type game we knew it was going to be," Gunderson said. "It was just two really similar teams and nobody wanted to go home."

Enumclaw quarterback Gunnar Trachte and wide receiver Karson Holt connected for a touchdown late in the first half to break a tie and head into the break with the lead.

The Hornets' defense came up big late in the game, forcing a turnover to give the ball back to the offense where they were then able to take a knee and end the game.

Next up for the Hornets - a long drive up to Bellingham to play defending state champion and fellow unbeaten Lynden.

"Last year, the way we ended, going to the quarterfinals, we felt really good about that," he said. "These are program-builder moments and we're in some new territory right now this school has never been to. It feels really good."

Mount Baker's Cinderella run continues

After a loss to Nooksack Valley in the regular season put a huge gash in Mount Baker's playoff hopes, coach Ron Lepper was hanging on to the fact his team still had a chance.

A small chance, but a chance.

The first thing the Mountaineers had to do was beat conference foe Meridian. Easy enough.

Up next was taking down not only the best team in their conference, but one of the best in the state in Lynden Christian. It was by no means easy, but Mount Baker came out on top to force a three-way tie for first place in the 1A Northwest Conference.

The Mountaineers came out of the Kansas tiebreaker with one of the two playoff spots up for grabs and Mount Baker has made the most of its time in the postseason, recording upsets of Tenino and, most recently, Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls to reach the Class 1A semifinals.

"Our path to get there isn't what people imagined, but our kids never lost faith and our coaches didn't lose faith," Lepper said. "We just focused on ourselves and what we needed to do to give ourselves an opportunity."

Breakout running back Marcques George might not have found the end zone for the Mountaineers in their latest win, but he made an impact on the game in plenty of ways.

With Lakeside keying in on George, it gave other Mount Baker players plenty of opportunities in the 35-20 win.

Running back Wilhem Maloley ran in two scores, running back Landen Hanstead hauled in a receiving score and had a long touchdown run and quarterback Landon Smith threw for a touchdown and ran one in.

"We know that we are good enough. We have pieces, we just hadn't put it all together," Lepper said. "We're getting things done and finding a way. Each game, there's the same usual suspects, but we have other guys who are coming up big."

Mount Baker will have a shot at redemption next weekend when it takes on Nooksack Valley with a 1A state championship game appearance up for grabs.

Freeman pulls off the upset against Eatonville

Pulling the 12th seed in the state tournament, Freeman knew it would be hitting the road a lot.

It doesn't look like that has bothered the Scotties too much. They opened the 1A tournament with an upset win over King's, but their latest effort is even more impressive.

A 23-17 win over fourth-seeded and 2021 state runner-up Eatonville puts Freeman in the 1A state semifinals – a spot not many would have put them in heading into the postseason.

"We don’t feel like it’s an upset. We know we are a good team, others might rank us or have their opinion of where they rank us," Freeman coach Ben Cochran said. "Ultimately, we know what really matters is our love for each other and what we do on the football field that determines our destiny."

The Scotties were able to hang with the Cruisers in the first half thanks to a 53-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Boen Phelps to Luke Whitaker and a 10-yard scoring run from Kanoa Rogan.

Freeman took the lead for good early in the fourth quarter with Phelps and Whitaker connecting again on a 13-yard passing touchdown.

Cochran said being able to move the ball how they wanted and the defense making timely stops were huge.

"We have great coaches who work hard to put our players in a position to succeed and we have players who are fierce competitors," he said.

All except two of Freeman's players play both sides of the ball, something Cochran said has the team in great shape, but something he also has a sense of pride in heading into semifinal weekend.

"We are thankful to be able to represent our amazing school and community," Cochran said. "We are just enjoying the trip."

