Michigan vs. Ohio State 2022 preview matchup: DB D.J. Turner vs. WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt ProceedingsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
10 moments in the ‘Shoe throughout 100 yearsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Would Ohio State eliminate Michigan from the College Football Playoff by winning The Game?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — For Ohio State football and Michigan, winning in tight fashion last week was the exception to their 2022 norms. TCU, which needed a field goal as time expired to win 29-28 at Baylor, another nail-biter merely threw another nail-biter on the pile. According to College Football Playoff committee chair Boo Corrigan, the difference between controlling a win and snatching one from the jaws of defeat is the prime reason why OSU, Michigan and TCU were ranked in that order behind Georgia in Tuesday’s reveal.
LeBron James gifts Ohio State football new cleats for Michigan game
COLUMBUS -- LeBron James isn’t going to be able to make a second appearance at an Ohio State football game this season, but he still wanted to be part of what might be its most important game in almost 20 years. The four-time MVP already attended the Buckeyes’ 21-10...
Garrett Stover, 4-star ATH, commits to Ohio State football for 2024 class: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Garrett Stover of Big Walnut High School has had the green light to commit to Ohio State football’s 2024 class for a while, and he’s finally decided to jump at it. The nation’s No. 168 player and No. 17 athlete chose the Buckeyes over 14...
Ohio State football’s Ronnie Hickman will enter 2023 NFL Draft
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football safety Ronnie Hickman confirmed Saturday’s game against Michigan will be his last in Ohio Stadium. Hickman will forgo his remaining eligibility and enter the 2023 NFL Draft. The fourth-year junior will go through Senior Day activities prior to Saturday’s highly anticipated game.
If Ohio State football’s Matt Jones can’t play against Michigan, who starts at right guard?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football went nearly the entire regular season without relying heavily on its thin offensive line depth. The Buckeyes may need a big contribution from its reserves for Saturday’s biggest game of the year against Michigan. Starting right guard Matt Jones was carted to the locker room late in last Saturday’s 43-30 victory over Maryland. He was seen on crutches after the game, with his foot or lower leg injury wrapped in ice.
Jim Knowles calls the Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry ‘the pinnacle’ of college football
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jim Knowles worked his entire life to be part of a rivalry as big as the one Ohio State football and Michigan are part of, and he’s not taking it for granted. “It’s a privilege to be a part of it when you’re a guy who...
Are Ohio State football’s running backs healthy for Michigan, and should Dallan Hayden start regardless?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s top two running backs are expected to at least attempt to practice in preparation for Saturday’s game against Michigan. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day, though, is at least open to the possibility that neither TreVeyon Henderson nor Miyan Williams is the best option right now. True freshman Dallan Hayden has forced that conversation with his play behind that injured tandem the past two weeks.
Ryan Day says Ohio State has ‘scars’ left from Michigan loss
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ryan Day is very much aware of what Jim Harbaugh had to say about the Ohio State football team following its loss to Michigan last season. He’s aware of everything that’s been said about his program after that game and a year where the Buckeyes finished 10-2, failing to win a Big Ten title or make the College Football Playoff for the first time during his tenure.
Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game vs. Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football will host Michigan in a game of undefeated rivals, giving off vibes of 2006. The game between the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will kick off at noon on Fox with Gus Johnson on play by play, Joel Klatt as color commentator and Jenny Taft as sideline reporter. It’s the fourth time that Johnson and Klatt have called an OSU game this season, including wins over Indiana, Iowa and Penn State.
What Ohio State’s Ryan Day thinks of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh’s ‘standing on third base’ jab a year later
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day did not ramp up any war of words prior to Saturday’s game against Michigan. Asked about comments by Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh that were vaguely directed at him after last season’s game, Day took the high road. But he did not feign ignorance about the other side of the exchange.
What’s the state of Ohio State’s defense headed into The Game vs. Michigan?
COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- There are only two teams who’ve scored at least 30 points against Ohio State football’s defense this season, and both did so in a way that poked at its flaws. In both games, the bulk of those points came in the fourth quarter when...
7 Michigan State football players charged in aftermath of tunnel incidents
Seven Michigan State football players are facing criminal charges for their roles in violent postgame incidents following a loss at Michigan on Oct. 29. The Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday afternoon announced defensive back Khary Crump is being charged with one count of felonious assault, while six others face misdemeanor charges. Linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon is being charged with assault and battery while linebacker Itayvion “Tank” Brown, defensive backs Angelo Grose and Justin White and defensive ends Brandon Wright and Zion Young are facing one count of aggravated assault.
WILX-TV
Ohio State suspends player who allegedly used racial slurs during a game
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In a statement posted Tuesday evening on Twitter, Ohio State’s Athletic Director, Gene Smith apologized to the Michigan State University hockey player Jagger Joshua, who is alleging an Ohio State player used racial slurs during a Nov. 11 game. Background: Michigan State hockey player alleges...
Ohio State slammed for racial slur response
The college men’s hockey world was rocked Tuesday night when Michigan State Spartans forward Jagger Joshua revealed an unnamed Ohio State Buckeyes player of used a racial slur against him multiple times during a game earlier in the month. Joshua released his full statement on Twitter: Acts of racism do not belong in hockey.. pic.twitter.com/nm9AnIjSgV Read more... The post Ohio State slammed for racial slur response appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
What rivalry? Jim Harbaugh sure changed his tune Monday when asked about Michigan’s 2021 trash talk toward Ohio State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Five days before the first all-undefeated version of The Game since 2006, it has already been Jim Harbaugh’s honor to participate. We know this because Harbaugh invoked that word five times in 15 minutes during Monday’s press conference. To hear him tell it, the No. 3 Wolverines (11-0) harbor no animosity toward second-ranked Ohio State (11-0).
Eleven Warriors
Four Remaining Storylines Surrounding Ohio State's 2023 Recruiting Class One Month Before the Early Signing Period
We’re officially one month from the start of the Early Signing Period. Despite so little time remaining in the current cycle, there are still plenty of storylines surrounding Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class. A good chunk of them could find some clarity this week with the most important game on the Buckeyes’ schedule looming and arguably the most important recruiting weekend.
Jim Harbaugh Is Keeping Secrets Ahead Of Ohio State Game
Jim Harbaugh doesn't want to give much away when it comes to Michigan's injuries heading into next Saturday's game against Ohio State. Harbaugh didn't give an update on star running back Blake Corum, tight end Luke Schoonmaker, and running back Donovan Edwards. Corum is the big name here and his...
qfm96.com
Former OSU Quarterback Cornelius Green
Cornelius Green was the quarterback for the Bucks back in the Woody Hayes era. He was the first African American quarterback to start at Ohio State. He shares the essential teachings Woody instilled in the players that Cornelius incorporates into his everyday life. The guys discuss what made Woody’s coaching stand apart from the rest. The guys talk about the current Buckeye team and what it will take to beat Xichigan. Cornelius talks about his short time playing for the Detroit Lions. Cornelius gives his respect Archie Griffin – who was only a freshman on the team when Cornelius was the quarterback – and how he would compare to today’s running backs. The guys also talk about what it’s like to play against Xichigan, and what were the highlights from playing them.
Meet the dot on the ‘i’ for the Ohio State-Michigan script Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Rivalry week at Ohio State University is all about traditions, and one of those comes from the Best Damn Band In The Land: having a sousaphone player dot the “I” when the band forms the script Ohio. This year, that honor will be done by fifth-year student Avery Voress. Voress said […]
Look: Big Ten Coach Calls Out Ohio State Over Rules Change
Purdue still has an opportunity to win the Big Ten West and face Ohio State or Michigan for the conference crown. If the Boilermakers don't punch a ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game, head coach Jeff Brohm would want to commence the recruiting process immediately. However, per Nick Kosko...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
93K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0