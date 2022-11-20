ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WYTV.com

Crash delays traffic in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An already busy day for drivers along US-224 in Boardman was made even more of a mess by a crash Wednesday afternoon. It happened just before 1:20 p.m. near the intersection with Mill Creek Boulevard. Boardman police, along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, were...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Man indicted on nine counts in fatal shooting of Girard man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One week after being arrested, an 18-year-old man has been indicted on nine separate counts, including murder, in connection with the deadly shooting of a 21-year-old man outside a Sheetz gas station in northeast Columbus. Keimariyon Ross was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury...
COLUMBUS, OH
wtuz.com

I-77 Shut Down for Multiple Vehicle Crash

A significant accident caused a major interstate to be shut down for a couple of hours Tuesday evening. The New Philadelphia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded at 6:39 pm for a four-vehicle crash in Bolvar at exit 93. An investigation determined that a Freightliner box truck was...
BOLIVAR, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman dies, man injured in shooting in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio – A Cleveland woman was killed in a shooting Saturday near a bar on Lakeland Boulevard in Euclid, police say. Jaschae Burns, 27, was shot to death about 11 p.m., according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Burns had suffered from a gunshot wound to the chest.
EUCLID, OH
WYTV.com

Man, teens arrested with loaded guns in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Three people, all from New Castle, Pa., were taken into custody Tuesday after police found three guns, including an AK-47-style semiautomatic rifle, during a traffic stop on the South Side. Booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Mahoning County road closed

SMITH Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Johnson Road in Smith Township will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. This is between Ohio Avenue and Courtney Road for culvert replacement. The detour is Bandy and Alliance-Sebring roads.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Investigators find suspected drugs on I-80 in Trumbull County

(WKBN) – The TAG Drug Task Force announced that several departments found narcotics on Interstate 80 in Trumbull County last week. According to the TAG Drug Task Force Facebook page, the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office Interdiction Unit, along with members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, conducted a traffic stop on I-80 in Trumbull County on Friday.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

