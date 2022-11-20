Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Crash delays traffic in Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An already busy day for drivers along US-224 in Boardman was made even more of a mess by a crash Wednesday afternoon. It happened just before 1:20 p.m. near the intersection with Mill Creek Boulevard. Boardman police, along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, were...
Injuries reported in Trumbull County crash
Firefighters in Braceville Township responded to a crash that caused injuries Monday night.
SUV driver charged with OVI following crash in Warren
A Warren woman is facing several charges after police say she was driving impaired and caused a crash.
WYTV.com
Man indicted on nine counts in fatal shooting of Girard man
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One week after being arrested, an 18-year-old man has been indicted on nine separate counts, including murder, in connection with the deadly shooting of a 21-year-old man outside a Sheetz gas station in northeast Columbus. Keimariyon Ross was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury...
wtuz.com
I-77 Shut Down for Multiple Vehicle Crash
A significant accident caused a major interstate to be shut down for a couple of hours Tuesday evening. The New Philadelphia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded at 6:39 pm for a four-vehicle crash in Bolvar at exit 93. An investigation determined that a Freightliner box truck was...
cleveland19.com
Akron shooter fires dozen rounds, hits 2 cars in college neighborhood, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - At least a dozen shots were fired last week in a neighborhood full of University of Akron students. Akron police are still looking for the man who pulled the trigger. “Me and my roommates just woke up to a gunshot and I came downstairs I looked...
Niles woman accused of drunk driving with kids in tow, leading to child’s serious injuries
A Niles woman is facing multiple charges after troopers say she admitted to drinking shots before a crash that seriously injured one of her children.
Woman dies, man injured in shooting in Euclid
EUCLID, Ohio – A Cleveland woman was killed in a shooting Saturday near a bar on Lakeland Boulevard in Euclid, police say. Jaschae Burns, 27, was shot to death about 11 p.m., according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Burns had suffered from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Man sentenced in beating, robbery of elderly man
A man accused of beating an elderly West Side man and taking his gun and truck was sentenced Wednesday to a least five years in prison.
Video: Police find suspect after Cleveland firefighter’s death
Police body and dash camera video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows the moment Cleveland and Bratenahl police locked up the suspected hit and run driver officials think struck and killed firefighter Johnny Tetrick.
Traffic stop leads to gun charges in Cortland
A man from Louisiana is in the Trumbull County Jail after police say they found a loaded gun during a traffic stop in Cortland.
WYTV.com
Man, teens arrested with loaded guns in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Three people, all from New Castle, Pa., were taken into custody Tuesday after police found three guns, including an AK-47-style semiautomatic rifle, during a traffic stop on the South Side. Booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm...
Is it legal to warm up my car in the driveway in Akron?
It's colder and colder now. If my car is covered with ice and snow, can I warm up my car in driveway?
WYTV.com
Mahoning County road closed
SMITH Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Johnson Road in Smith Township will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. This is between Ohio Avenue and Courtney Road for culvert replacement. The detour is Bandy and Alliance-Sebring roads.
WYTV.com
Investigators find suspected drugs on I-80 in Trumbull County
(WKBN) – The TAG Drug Task Force announced that several departments found narcotics on Interstate 80 in Trumbull County last week. According to the TAG Drug Task Force Facebook page, the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office Interdiction Unit, along with members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, conducted a traffic stop on I-80 in Trumbull County on Friday.
Firefighter killed on I-90 identified; arrest made
A firefighter was struck and killed by a car on Saturday, Nov. 19, near Interstate 90 and MLK Jr. Drive in Cleveland.
1 dead, 1 injured in Elyria apartment fire
An early morning fire at an apartment along Georgetown Avenue killed a 53-year-old man and injured another person who reportedly jumped out the window of the burning unit.
Brace for higher Thanksgiving gas prices in NE Ohio
People traveling this week across Northeast Ohio will be paying the highest Thanksgiving gas prices since AAA started keeping records in 2000.
Teen dies after 14-year-old shoots him in Cleveland: Police
A teenager shot at a convenience store on Cleveland's east side over the weekend has died, police have confirmed.
