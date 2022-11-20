Read full article on original website
Bulls' Andre Drummond More Focused on Winning Than Minutes Totals
MILWAUKEE — Andre Drummond grabbed 12 rebounds in 13 minutes against the Boston Celtics on Monday. If you think that’s hard to do, it is. But guess what? Drummond almost matched it during the Chicago Bulls’ other victory over the Celtics, finishing with 12 rebounds in 15 minutes on Oct. 24.
Bulls' Goran Dragić Out Vs. Milwaukee Bucks With Shoulder Injury
Goran Dragić out vs. Bucks with left shoulder injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Goran Dragić will miss the Chicago Bulls' matchup against the Bucks in Milwaukee on Wednesday night with a left shoulder stinger, Billy Donovan told reporters pregame. Dragić, who had appeared in all 17...
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Bears Send NFL Multiple Hits on Justin Fields That Aren't Flagged Per Week
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Everyone associated with the Bears knows how the NFL officiates quarterback Justin Fields. Where most quarterbacks are protected and defenses are flagged for being in their zip code, the Bears' second-year signal-caller takes several massive shots a game, some of which are either late or to the head.
Jets' offseason tough talk has become in-season culture-building. Benching Zach Wilson cemented it
In early August, on the day the New York Jets lost first-round offensive tackle Mekhi Becton due to injury for yet another season, head coach Robert Saleh began to grapple with the impact it could have on Zach Wilson. General manager Joe Douglas had retreated to his office and was lining up potential free agent options to patch the offensive line, while Saleh leaned against a practice facility wall and contemplated what this meant for his presumed franchise quarterback.
Here's Where the Chicago Bears Stand in the 2023 NFL Draft Order
Here's where the Bears stand in the 2023 NFL draft order originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears' loss on Sunday to the Falcons gave weight to their 2023 draft picks. As of this writing after Week 11, the Bears pick in the 2023 NFL draft will be the...
Report: Bears Are ‘Optimistic' About QB Justin Fields Playing
Report: Bears 'optimistic' about Fields playing originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are "optimistic" Justin Fields can play despite injuring his left shoulder at the end of the Bears-Falcons game on Sunday, Ian Rapoport reported on The Rich Eisen show on Tuesday. "His status is TBA," Rapoport said....
Justin Fields Has Separated Shoulder With ‘Partially Torn Ligaments'
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields ended all the mystery about his injury Wednesday afternoon at Halas Hall. While NFL news breakers were debating whether the Bears quarterback's injury was a dislocated shoulder, and head coach Matt Eberflus dodged questions, Fields stepped to the mic and told it like it is.
How Bears Will Decide If Injured Justin Fields Can Play Vs. Jets
How Bears make lineup decisions about ailing players originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After Justin Fields suffered a shoulder injury in the late stages of the Bears' 27-24 loss to the Falcons, the discussion moving forward wasn’t whether or not Fields could play against the Jets this Sunday. It was whether he should play.
The Chicago Bears have played on three of the last four Thanksgiving holidays, but will the Monsters of the Midway suit up for the holiday?
Bears Signing Saquon Barkley Wouldn't Be Right Move for Rebuild
Bears signing Saquon wouldn't be right move for rebuild originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears still have six games left in the 2022 season, but the focus has already shifted to what will be a critical offseason for general manager Ryan Poles and the rebuild. While much of...
