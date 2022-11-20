ALLENTOWN, PA – Allentown police officer arrested and charged two men during an investigation Tuesday morning. According to police, at approximately 10:40 am, members of the city’s vice and intelligence unit of the Allentown Police Department conducted an investigation in the area of 7th. & Gordon Streets in the City of Allentown. “During the investigation the following two individuals were detained, and two loaded firearms recovered as well as suspected marijuana and Fentanyl,” said James Green, Assistant Chief of Police Support Services. Jonathan Carabollo-Gonzalez, 30, and Luis Rodriguez, 37, were both arrested and charged. The post Two charged with guns, fentanyl appeared first on Shore News Network.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO