Fatal crash involving pedestrian shuts Allentown streets, authorities say
UPDATE: Allentown pedestrian dies after colliding with propane truck, coroner says. A fatal one-vehicle crash Tuesday morning involving a pedestrian shut Lehigh Street at 31st Street in Allentown, authorities report. The incident was reported at 8:45 a.m., city police Assistant Chief James Gress said at 8:50 a.m. One person was...
Allentown pedestrian who died after colliding with propane truck identified
Authorities have identified a 30-year-old man who died after a one-vehicle pedestrian crash Tuesday morning that shut down Lehigh Street and Oxford Drive in Allentown. The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office said pedestrian Hiram Arroyo, of Allentown, collided with the side of a propane truck shortly before 8:45 a.m. near the 2000 block of Oxford Drive.
Bethlehem Township police arrest Catasauqua man with 17 grams of Fentanyl, records show
Police arrested a 28-year-old Catasauqua man who attempted to sell four grams of Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic drug similar to morphine, in Bethlehem Township, authorities said. Township police and the Northampton County Drug Task Force took Romeo Houpe, of the 800 block of Walnut Street, into custody on Monday, court...
Coroner IDs Bethlehem Township man who died after crash
The Northampton County coroner has identified the 54-year-old Bethlehem Township man who died after a crash early Sunday morning in Upper Nazareth Township. Anthony J. Reier was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle crash in the 3000 block of Newburg Road, Coroner Zachary Lysek said in an email.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police investigate after 2 shot in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police in Allentown are investigating after two people were shot Tuesday afternoon. Allentown police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Fifth and Pratt streets around 12:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department. Officers found two adult...
Shooting leaves man injured, suspect charged with attempted homicide
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a suspect with attempted homicide after they say he was involved in a shooting that left one man injured. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday, troopers were called to St. Luke’s Hospital Carbon Campus for a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Through an investigation, […]
Man arrested after drive-by shooting in Carbon County
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — A man has been arrested in Carbon County on attempted homicide and assault charges. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday in front of a home on Chapman Circle in Albrightsville. Court paperwork shows that Travis Otero, 31, shot the victim, Jerry Catalano, 30, as Catalano drove...
2 wounded in afternoon shooting in Allentown, police say
Two people were wounded Tuesday in an afternoon shooting in Center City Allentown, police said. Allentown police officers responded around 12:30 p.m. to the area of North Fifth and Pratt streets where they found two adults with gunshot wounds, police said in a news release. The victims were taken to...
Train strikes unoccupied car at Lehigh County crossing
A train struck an unoccupied car this morning in Alburtis, authorities say. The crash happened about 6:10 a.m. at Front Street and West Penn Avenue and shut that crossing and the Main Street crossing for an “extended” amount of time, a Lehigh County dispatch supervisor told lehighvalleylive.com. Streets...
Fentanyl, cocaine, loaded handgun recovered during drug raid in Allentown, police say
Fentanyl and cocaine were recovered by police Tuesday and one man was arrested after a search warrant was served at a home in the 600 block of North Sixth Street in Allentown, authorities said. A loaded pistol was also recovered, city police said. Officers took 57-year-old Ernesto Orta into custody...
WFMZ-TV Online
Carbon County man charged with attempted homicide
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, CARBON COUNTY, PA. - A Carbon County man has been charged with attempted homicide after allegedly shooting a man Tuesday. Pennsylvania State Police say troopers from PSP Fern Ridge were called to St. Luke's Hospital, Carbon Campus, concerning a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the thigh. After...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 people hurt when car overturns on ramp in Wyomissing
WYOMISSING, Pa. — Two people were injured late Wednesday morning when their car overturned on a highway ramp in Berks County. The crash was reported a few minutes before noon on the ramp from Route 222 North/Route 422 East to State Hill Road in Wyomissing. Police on the scene...
sanatogapost.com
Driver Seemingly Going Nowhere in South Coventry
SOUTH COVENTRY PA – State police from the Troop J Barracks in Embreeville, who in a report issued Monday (Nov. 21, 2022) said they had been called to investigate “a disabled vehicle” in South Coventry Township, instead found one that seemed capable of movement. It was just stopped.
Times News
Albrightsville man charged with attempted homicide
An Albrightsville man is in jail on attempted homicide charges after he shot another man during an argument, according to state police at Fern Ridge. On Monday morning, a 30-year-old man arrived at St. Luke’s Hospital-Carbon campus for treatment of a gunshot wound, state police said. Troopers said an...
Child sent to hospital after hit by car in Hanover Twp.
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A child riding a scooter was taken to the hospital after getting hit by a car near an elementary school in Hanover Township. The incident happened around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday on Lee Park Avenue next to the Lee Park Elementary School. Police tell Eyewitness News the child was riding […]
Pennsylvania State Police release results of DUI checkpoint on Route 512
Pennsylvania State Police from Bethlehem-based Troop M made two DUI arrests after a checkpoint was set up from 10 p.m. Saturday through 3 a.m. Sunday on Route 512 near Short Lane in East Allen Township as a roving patrol worked as well, a news release says. Police made 93 contacts...
WFMZ-TV Online
Officials identify man killed in Upper Nazareth Township crash
U. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - One person was killed in a crash in Upper Nazareth Township, Northampton County. Authorities said two cars collided around 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the area of Newburg Road and Gun Club Road. The coroner said Anthony Reier, 54, of Bethlehem Township, died at the scene.
Two charged with guns, fentanyl
ALLENTOWN, PA – Allentown police officer arrested and charged two men during an investigation Tuesday morning. According to police, at approximately 10:40 am, members of the city’s vice and intelligence unit of the Allentown Police Department conducted an investigation in the area of 7th. & Gordon Streets in the City of Allentown. “During the investigation the following two individuals were detained, and two loaded firearms recovered as well as suspected marijuana and Fentanyl,” said James Green, Assistant Chief of Police Support Services. Jonathan Carabollo-Gonzalez, 30, and Luis Rodriguez, 37, were both arrested and charged. The post Two charged with guns, fentanyl appeared first on Shore News Network.
Pennsylvania State Police to target aggressive drivers during Thanksgiving enforcement period
Pennsylvania State Police from Bethlehem-based Troop M will target aggressive drivers from 12:01 a.m. Wednesday through 11:59 pm. Sunday during the Thanksgiving Holiday Enforcement Period, according to a news release. “This safety initiative P.A.D.E.E.P (Pennsylvania Aggressive Driving Enforcement Education Program) targets drivers who aggressively operate their motor vehicle in a...
wrnjradio.com
Sussex County man pleads guilty to defiant trespass
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man has entered a guilty plea to defiant trespass, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Jeremy M. Dietz, 20, of Newton pled guilty on Nov. 16 to fourth-degree defiant trespass before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Courthouse in Newton, Taggart said.
LehighValleyLive.com
