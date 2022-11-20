ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Nazareth Township, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Police investigate after 2 shot in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police in Allentown are investigating after two people were shot Tuesday afternoon. Allentown police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Fifth and Pratt streets around 12:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department. Officers found two adult...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Shooting leaves man injured, suspect charged with attempted homicide

ALBRIGHTSVILLE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a suspect with attempted homicide after they say he was involved in a shooting that left one man injured. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday, troopers were called to St. Luke’s Hospital Carbon Campus for a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Through an investigation, […]
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Carbon County man charged with attempted homicide

ALBRIGHTSVILLE, CARBON COUNTY, PA. - A Carbon County man has been charged with attempted homicide after allegedly shooting a man Tuesday. Pennsylvania State Police say troopers from PSP Fern Ridge were called to St. Luke's Hospital, Carbon Campus, concerning a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the thigh. After...
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 people hurt when car overturns on ramp in Wyomissing

WYOMISSING, Pa. — Two people were injured late Wednesday morning when their car overturned on a highway ramp in Berks County. The crash was reported a few minutes before noon on the ramp from Route 222 North/Route 422 East to State Hill Road in Wyomissing. Police on the scene...
WYOMISSING, PA
sanatogapost.com

Driver Seemingly Going Nowhere in South Coventry

SOUTH COVENTRY PA – State police from the Troop J Barracks in Embreeville, who in a report issued Monday (Nov. 21, 2022) said they had been called to investigate “a disabled vehicle” in South Coventry Township, instead found one that seemed capable of movement. It was just stopped.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Times News

Albrightsville man charged with attempted homicide

An Albrightsville man is in jail on attempted homicide charges after he shot another man during an argument, according to state police at Fern Ridge. On Monday morning, a 30-year-old man arrived at St. Luke’s Hospital-Carbon campus for treatment of a gunshot wound, state police said. Troopers said an...
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Child sent to hospital after hit by car in Hanover Twp.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A child riding a scooter was taken to the hospital after getting hit by a car near an elementary school in Hanover Township. The incident happened around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday on Lee Park Avenue next to the Lee Park Elementary School. Police tell Eyewitness News the child was riding […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
Shore News Network

Two charged with guns, fentanyl

ALLENTOWN, PA – Allentown police officer arrested and charged two men during an investigation Tuesday morning. According to police, at approximately 10:40 am, members of the city’s vice and intelligence unit of the Allentown Police Department conducted an investigation in the area of 7th. & Gordon Streets in the City of Allentown. “During the investigation the following two individuals were detained, and two loaded firearms recovered as well as suspected marijuana and Fentanyl,” said James Green, Assistant Chief of Police Support Services. Jonathan Carabollo-Gonzalez, 30, and Luis Rodriguez, 37, were both arrested and charged. The post Two charged with guns, fentanyl appeared first on Shore News Network.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pennsylvania State Police to target aggressive drivers during Thanksgiving enforcement period

Pennsylvania State Police from Bethlehem-based Troop M will target aggressive drivers from 12:01 a.m. Wednesday through 11:59 pm. Sunday during the Thanksgiving Holiday Enforcement Period, according to a news release. “This safety initiative P.A.D.E.E.P (Pennsylvania Aggressive Driving Enforcement Education Program) targets drivers who aggressively operate their motor vehicle in a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wrnjradio.com

Sussex County man pleads guilty to defiant trespass

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man has entered a guilty plea to defiant trespass, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Jeremy M. Dietz, 20, of Newton pled guilty on Nov. 16 to fourth-degree defiant trespass before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Courthouse in Newton, Taggart said.
NEWTON, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

