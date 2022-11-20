ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Royal Author Claims Prince William ‘Is Still Holding a Huge Grudge’ Against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

By Wendy Michaels
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

A royal author claims Prince William is “still holding a grudge” against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, pointing out how the brothers failed to connect when they recently reunited following the queen’s death .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dl2pP_0jHtYXd900
Prince William and Prince Harry | Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William and Prince Harry recently reunited in the UK

Christopher Anderson, author of The King: The Life of Charles III , discussed the brothers’ relationship during the Nov. 12 episode of the To Di For Daily podcast.

Anderson and host Kinsey Schofield talked about how Prince Harry and Meghan reunited with the royal family when Queen Elizabeth passed away.

“In the very beginning, Harry was not allowed to wear his uniform — this was in the early days of the mourning period — Andrew was and Edward was,” Anderson said.

Prince Edward had “never been in the military” and Prince Andrew was stripped of his military duties amid the Jeffrey Epstein controversy and civil case against Virginia Roberts Giuffre, the author explained.

“So obviously, there was an outcry as a result of that Charles flipped and allowed Harry to wear his uniform at the vigil of the grandchildren,” Anderson said. “But it never looked to me as if the Sussexes were comfortable during the funeral — they could hardly wait to get out.”

Author points out that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s projects continue to make the situation tense

Though the brothers came together, it didn’t appear any family tension was eased. “If there ever was a chance for them to mend things, I suppose that was it,” Anderson noted. “But then again, this book is hanging over everyone’s head.”

Schofield added, “And Netflix!”

She continued, “And at the time, if you think about it, every week, Meghan was saying something that hinted towards unhappiness over the last few years — in her situation in the monarchy — on the podcast.”

Schofield added, “So every week, the royal family is getting hit with these vague references to Meghan ‘feeling silenced’ or ‘ambition is dirty.’ And then the queen invited them to stay the night a week or so before she passed and they rejected the idea … I feel like the family was just kind of fed up at the time.”

Anderson added, “This is not good. And of course, I think William is still holding a huge grudge.”

RELATED: Meghan Markle’s ‘Cringe’ Gesture at Event With Prince Harry Exposed Her Insecurity, Body Language Expert Says

Author says Prince Harry and Prince William have ‘time to bridge that widening gap’ between them

The author looked at when Harry, Meghan, William, and Kate Middleton did a walkabout together outside Windsor Castle to view the tributes left for the queen and greet well-wishers.

“There was no connection,” Anderson said. “They were all going in different directions, these two couples. It’ll be interesting to see what happens. I don’t think it’s going to end well.”

Schofield wondered if Prince William “is just focused on the future of the monarchy and not worried about Harry. I mean, worried about him — but it’s not a priority to heal that rift. Or have they written each other off?”

The author shared, “I don’t think they’ve written each other off entirely. I mean, they’re still relatively young men — there’s time to bridge that widening gap. But it’s not looking good… I never could have imagined that this would happen after all they shared over the years. They do have a unifying memory of their mom who is really key, to the appeal, I think, of the royal family.”

He added, “I think William would love it if bygones could be bygones but he also is just capable of looking at the job at hand, trying to support his father — he is going to be king one day.”

Comments / 1

Related
The List

King Charles Gifts Himself A Prince Harry Snub For His Birthday

November 14 marked the birthday of King Charles III, reports CNN, and this year was his first birthday as the newly appointed monarch, following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II in September. In honor of his special day, the 74-year-old was officially granted the role of Ranger of Windsor Great Park after his father, Prince Philip, who held the title for almost 70 years until his death in 2021 (per Daily Mail).
The List

What Meghan And Harry Will Reportedly Do With King Charles' Christmas Invite

Earlier this year, prior to the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, reports emerged that the long-reigning monarch had reached out to royal defectors Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to invite them to spend some time with her in Balmoral. The U.S. Sun cited a royal insider, who claimed: "Staff have been told to expect the full list of royals including Harry, Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet." They added: "They are preparing for the Sussexes."
The List

Why A Royal Expert Believes The Consequences Of Prince Harry's Memoir Will Be 'Highly Destructive'

Royal fans are counting down the days until January 10 — the day when they can finally read Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare." When the book was initially announced in July 2021, Penguin Random House promised readers "an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story." However, the publisher's newest press release opens with a stark visual of Prince Harry and Prince William at Princess Diana's funeral. "With its raw, unflinching honesty, 'Spare' is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief," the description reads, in contrast to the earlier sunnier description.
The List

Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away

The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.
The Independent

Robert F Kennedy’s daughter Kerry explains why Harry and Meghan will receive prestigious human rights award

The president of the Robert F Kennedy foundation has revealed why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be given a prestigious human rights award.Kerry Kennedy, who is the daughter of Robert and niece of John F Kennedy, said the couple were chosen for the Ripple of Hope award for challenging the royal family’s “power structure”.She added that they took a “heroic stand” against “structural racism within the institution” of the monarchy.The Ripple of Hope award is an annual award given to “exemplary leaders” and has previously gone to US president Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and...
Cheryl E Preston

Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess

Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

228K+
Followers
121K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy