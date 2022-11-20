ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Police: Shooting involved students from 2 New Mexico schools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a New Mexico State University student-athlete was involved in the fatal shooting of a student from the University of New Mexico hours before the scheduled tipoff of a basketball game between the rival schools that was later postponed.

State police said the 19-year-old University of New Mexico student was declared dead at the scene of the shooting around 3 a.m. Saturday following a shootout outside a dormitory at University of New Mexico's Albuquerque campus.

The 21-year-old student-athlete from New Mexico State was wounded in the shootout and was listed in stable condition at a hospital.

Police said the two men had an altercation that led to an exchange of gunfire, which was being investigated as a homicide.

