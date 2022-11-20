ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

KAGS

Missing Person Alert issued for 27-year-old Bryan man

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is asking for your help in finding a missing 27-year-old man from Bryan. The sheriff's office says Gabriel Isaac Ponce was last seen leaving his home in the 3400 block of Water Well Road around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Thieves targeting collection box at College Station Post Office

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The United States Postal Service confirms it has received reports of stolen mail at the College Station Post Office on Harvey Mitchell Parkway South. According to College Station Police Department, there have been five thefts reported since the start of November. The mail is being...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Teen shot during domestic dispute in Cameron

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - The Cameron Police Department is investigating a family dispute that ended with a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound. Police say around 3:20 a.m. Sunday officers were notified of the shooting and they met the victim in the parking lot of the Milam County Sheriff’s Office.
CAMERON, TX
KBTX.com

Animal rescue asking for help for injured and abused pup

DEANVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A Burleson County animal rescue organization is asking for help as it cares for an injured puppy that appears to have been abused. The dog was found on Friday near the Deanville community, according to Haven Animal Rescue of Texas. After taking x-rays and examining his...
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

SCHULENBURG WOMAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES

A Schulenburg woman was arrested on Wednesday by investigators from the Fayette County Undercover Narcotics Task Force after they executed a search warrant. According to Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek, the warrant was executed in the 300 block of Matula Avenue in Schulenburg. Officers had obtained the warrant in connection with several past investigations regarding mail fraud and drug activity.
SCHULENBURG, TX
wtaw.com

Student Bonfire Is Cancelled

There will be no student bonfire north of Bryan this year. Social media from the independent Student Bonfire organization posted that “Due to conditions on the new Stack Site and forecasted weather, we must postpone Burn for 2022. This was an incredibly hard decision to make, and a harder one to accept.”
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

ELGIN WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

An Elgin woman was arrested on drug charges Friday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Friday night at 9:30, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 800 block of Highway 290 East for failing to maintain a single lane of traffic as well as a license plate violation. Due to the odor of burnt marijuana a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. Cpl. Ha located marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia, which contained suspected methamphetamine. Maranda Joellen Patton, 39 of Elgin, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Oz. and was transported to the Washington County Jail.
ELGIN, TX
KBTX.com

Hot Homes: For sale in College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this light and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with an open concept, split floor plan located in the Castlegate II community. With this home, you can...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Twin City Mission to offer hundreds of free Thanksgiving meals

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Twin City Mission wants to help make sure everyone has a warm meal on Thanksgiving. “Thanksgiving is a time when we should really stop and reflect and not be too concerned about what we don’t have in life, but what we are thankful for,” Director of Community Relations Ron Crozier said. “It’s not always about having the most or the fastest or the biggest. It’s about having family and friends, opportunities, places to lay your head at night, and having a warm meal. That’s what Twin City Mission stands for.”
BRYAN, TX

