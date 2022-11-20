Read full article on original website
Police identify man killed in Saturday crash involving Santa’s Wonderland bus
College Station police have identified the man killed in Saturday’s crash on Texas 6 involving a Santa’s Wonderland bus as Anthony Dewayne Johnson of Navasota. He was pronounced dead at the scene. More details have emerged from the crash that left two people seriously injured, including the driver...
1 dead, 2 injured after wrong-way driver slams into Santa's Wonderland bus in College Station
A beloved high school football coach was saved by a cop who pulled him out of a charring bus after it went up in flames from a head-on crash.
Police: SUV slams into Santa’s Wonderland bus, resulting in fiery crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is investigating a fiery crash that killed one person and seriously injured two others. The collision happened just after midnight in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 north of Harvey Mitchell Parkway. Highway 6 northbound between Rock Prairie Road and...
Driver pulled from burning bus identified as high school coach in Bryan
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The family of a high school coach in Bryan is thanking officers from the College Station Police Department for saving his life following a fiery crash Sunday morning on Highway 6. Calvin Hill, a coach at Rudder High School, was driving a Santa’s Wonderland shuttle...
Bryan Police Report Six People Inside An Apartment Were Not Hit By Gunfire
Bryan police responding to a report of gunfire inside an apartment leads to a Washington County man going to the Brazos County jail for the second time this year. 20 year old Glennward Jackson Jr. of Chappell Hill was charged with disorderly conduct. The BPD arrest report states six people...
Brazos County Commissioners Thanks A Bryan Woman For Her Long Running Thanksgiving Volunteer Work
Brazos County commissioners give a shoutout at the end of Tuesday’s meeting to the woman who has for more than 30 years prepared a Thanksgiving meal for hundreds of people and at no charge. Irma Cauley and Nancy Berry thanked Gloria Kennard for her service. Berry said more than...
Missing Person Alert issued for 27-year-old Bryan man
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is asking for your help in finding a missing 27-year-old man from Bryan. The sheriff's office says Gabriel Isaac Ponce was last seen leaving his home in the 3400 block of Water Well Road around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies...
Texas Man Arrested After Changing Price Of Gas To 1 Cent Per Gallon
The man made off with over 800 gallons of gas for 1 cent/gallon.
Suspect in Cameron shooting arrested after 16-year-old wounded
A 27-year-old man from Houston has been arrested after a shooting left a 16-year-old girl wounded over the weekend.
Bryan Woman Convicted Of DWI Twice This Year Among Weekend DWI Arrests By Local Law Enforcement
Weekend drunk driving arrests by local law enforcement includes a Bryan woman who was convicted of her first DWI in August and her second in October. That’s according to the College Station police arrest report from the officer who stopped a car Saturday night after seeing the car run a red light at Texas and Harvey.
Thieves targeting collection box at College Station Post Office
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The United States Postal Service confirms it has received reports of stolen mail at the College Station Post Office on Harvey Mitchell Parkway South. According to College Station Police Department, there have been five thefts reported since the start of November. The mail is being...
Teen shot during domestic dispute in Cameron
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - The Cameron Police Department is investigating a family dispute that ended with a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound. Police say around 3:20 a.m. Sunday officers were notified of the shooting and they met the victim in the parking lot of the Milam County Sheriff’s Office.
Animal rescue asking for help for injured and abused pup
DEANVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A Burleson County animal rescue organization is asking for help as it cares for an injured puppy that appears to have been abused. The dog was found on Friday near the Deanville community, according to Haven Animal Rescue of Texas. After taking x-rays and examining his...
SCHULENBURG WOMAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES
A Schulenburg woman was arrested on Wednesday by investigators from the Fayette County Undercover Narcotics Task Force after they executed a search warrant. According to Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek, the warrant was executed in the 300 block of Matula Avenue in Schulenburg. Officers had obtained the warrant in connection with several past investigations regarding mail fraud and drug activity.
Student Bonfire Is Cancelled
There will be no student bonfire north of Bryan this year. Social media from the independent Student Bonfire organization posted that “Due to conditions on the new Stack Site and forecasted weather, we must postpone Burn for 2022. This was an incredibly hard decision to make, and a harder one to accept.”
ELGIN WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP
An Elgin woman was arrested on drug charges Friday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Friday night at 9:30, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 800 block of Highway 290 East for failing to maintain a single lane of traffic as well as a license plate violation. Due to the odor of burnt marijuana a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. Cpl. Ha located marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia, which contained suspected methamphetamine. Maranda Joellen Patton, 39 of Elgin, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Oz. and was transported to the Washington County Jail.
Hot Homes: For sale in College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this light and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with an open concept, split floor plan located in the Castlegate II community. With this home, you can...
Twin City Mission to offer hundreds of free Thanksgiving meals
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Twin City Mission wants to help make sure everyone has a warm meal on Thanksgiving. “Thanksgiving is a time when we should really stop and reflect and not be too concerned about what we don’t have in life, but what we are thankful for,” Director of Community Relations Ron Crozier said. “It’s not always about having the most or the fastest or the biggest. It’s about having family and friends, opportunities, places to lay your head at night, and having a warm meal. That’s what Twin City Mission stands for.”
USDA reports reveal history at Franklin Drive Thru Safari & sister zoo
East Texas Zoo & Gator Park and the Franklin Drive Thru Safari have both seen a slew of issues over the years, revealed through 27 USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service inspection reports.
Bryan High School’s Shy-Anne Dance And Drill Team Is In New York City Preparing For The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Bryan High School’s Shy-Annes dance and drill team is in New York City preparing to perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. Coach Taylor Torres Martinez says the 12 seniors are positioned towards the end of the parade entries, just ahead of Santa Claus. The team members, accompanied by...
