Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartelsAsh JurbergTexas State
Everything’s bigger in Texas: Two new Guinness World Records set, a book and feetLauren JessopHouston, TX
Things To Do In Southeast Houston This Thanksgiving Day WeekendMae A.Houston, TX
5 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife Not Happy Sunday Night
Don't get in between a pregnant woman and her food. The Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football this evening. In anticipation of the game, Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with her and Patrick's second child, decided to order some pizza. "I...
Odell Beckham Has 4-Word Reaction To Cowboys Win
Odell Beckham Jr. is believed to be down to the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants when it comes to his free agency decision. If that's the case, the Cowboys certainly made a good impression on Sunday. Dallas throttled Minnesota, 40-3, on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys beat the crap...
Troy Aikman Reveals 1 NFL Coach He'd Hire Over Anyone Else
Following this Monday night's game between the Cardinals and 49ers, ESPN's Troy Aikman appeared on "SportsCenter" to discuss what unfolded in Mexico City. During his conversation with Scott Van Pelt, Aikman raved about the 49ers' chances of being a Super Bowl contender. He then made a bold statement about head coach Kyle Shanahan.
Tony Dungy Admits He Messed Up Sunday Night
It's not often that you see analysts admit that they got something wrong. But former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy did just that on Sunday night. Dungy picked the Chargers to beat the Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football." It was a popular pick, with the Chargers playing at home. But the Chiefs got it done, winning on a go-ahead score with less than a minute left.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman's Furious Rant
The Arizona Cardinals had a game to forget on Monday night. They got absolutely embarrassed by the San Francisco 49ers, 38-10, and are now 4-7 overall. A big moment came late in the game, even though Arizona was trailing 31-10 at the time. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hit tight end George Kittle on a short out route and he still took it the distance.
Sports World Praying For Troy Aikman's Family
Troy Aikman is back on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" this evening, a week after sharing some tough personal news. Last week, Aikman revealed that his mother had passed away. The former Dallas Cowboys star's mother, Charlyn Aikman, died at the age of 80. "She's watching from the skybox," Aikman said...
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Baker Mayfield Has 3-Word Description Of His Performance
The Carolina Panthers hung with the Baltimore Ravens for about three quarters on Sunday, before the AFC North contenders pulled away. Baltimore topped Carolina, 13-3, on Sunday afternoon. Baker Mayfield made the start for the Panthers on Sunday. He was not good. The former Cleveland Browns quarterback completed 21 of...
NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday
The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
College Football Coach Fired Despite Winning On Saturday
One FCS program is starting their search for a new football coach this Monday afternoon. Despite winning their final four games to end the season, the Towson Tigers have fired head coach Rob Ambrose after 13 seasons. "New: Towson head coach Rob Ambrose has been fired. Ambrose went 76-76 in 13 ...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Jumbotron Photo
The Minnesota Vikings had a tough day on Sunday, both on and off the field. On the field, the Vikings got crushed by the Cowboys, losing at home, 40-3, in one of the biggest blowouts in recent NFL history. Off the field, the Vikings struggled with their jumbotron. An unfortunate...
NFL Starting Quarterback Reportedly Becoming 'A Problem'
An NFL starting quarterback's lack of accountability is reportedly becoming a problem. New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson failed to take accountability for his team's lack of offense in the 10-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday afternoon. Wilson, a top pick in the NFL Draft, simply said "no" when...
NFL World Furious With Referee Decision In Cowboys Game
The Dallas Cowboys thumped the Minnesota Vikings, 40-3, on Sunday afternoon. But Cowboys fans - and the rest of the NFL world - were pretty furious with a referee decision late in the first half on Sunday afternoon. With the Cowboys leading the Vikings, 20-3, with less than a minute...
College Football World Not Happy With Deion Sanders Report
After instant success at Jackson State, Deion Sanders name has been rumored to be linked to a number of jobs from Nebraska and Auburn, to Colorado and South Florida. But according to college football insider Brett McMurphy, there could be something that gets in the way of the Hall of Famer landing a major CFB job.
Brittany Mahomes Fired Up After Kansas City Chiefs Game-Winning Drive
Like the rest of Chiefs Nation, Brittany Mahomes watched as her husband Patrick and his favorite tight end won on... The post Brittany Mahomes Fired Up After Kansas City Chiefs Game-Winning Drive appeared first on Outsider.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Chiefs Make Unfortunate Decision On Running Back Clyde Edwards-Helaire
During this past Sunday night's game between the Chiefs and Chargers, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered an ankle injury. It turns out that injury will keep him off the field for an extended period of time. The Chiefs have placed Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve. He'll be out for at least...
Sideline Reporter Has Brutally Honest Admission On Lamar Jackson
Laura Okmin was the sideline reporter for Sunday's Baltimore Ravens vs. Carolina Panthers game. The Ravens beat the Panthers, 13-3, on Sunday afternoon. Following the game, Okmin spoke with Baltimore star quarterback Lamar Jackson. But Okmin admitted she always tries to keep her questions short and to the point with Jackson.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
659K+
Followers
84K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0