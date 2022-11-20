The Spectrum: Trump runs again; Pelosi steps back

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

Former President Donald Trump launches his third presidential campaign.

“This will not be my campaign,” Trump said from Mar-a-Lago Tuesday night. “This will be our campaign all together.”

What Ohio Congressman Mike Carey is saying about Trump’s announcement, and what he’s hoping to accomplish with the narrow Republican majority in the House of Representatives.

“You’re going to see folks come together and really try to do things that are for the betterment of the country that we live in,” he said.

Democrat Nancy Pelosi takes a step back from her leadership role in the party after a historic tenure.

“For me, the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect,” she said.

Hear what Pelosi said as a warning about protecting democracy.

A slew of bills up for consideration during the lame duck session at the Ohio Statehouse. See what lawmakers on both sides are hoping to pass before January.

Democratic strategist Brian Rothenberg and Republican strategist Mike Gonidakis join the roundtable to discuss what the leadership shakeup in Washington means for both parties going forward.

