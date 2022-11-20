Water rescue conducted near Varina-Enon Bridge
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — UPDATE, 5:08 p.m.: A man’s body was recovered from the James River Sunday evening. Anyone who witnessed this incident early this afternoon is asked to call Virginia State Police at (804) 609-5656.
Virginia State Police is at the scene of a water rescue on the James River near the Varina-Enon Bridge in eastern Chesterfield County.
Chesterfield Fire and EMS are also at the scene.One person taken to hospital after house fire in Hanover
This is a developing story , stay with 8News for updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 2