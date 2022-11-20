ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Water rescue conducted near Varina-Enon Bridge

By Jakob Cordes, Will Gonzalez
 6 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — UPDATE, 5:08 p.m.: A man’s body was recovered from the James River Sunday evening. Anyone who witnessed this incident early this afternoon is asked to call Virginia State Police at (804) 609-5656.

Virginia State Police is at the scene of a water rescue on the James River near the Varina-Enon Bridge in eastern Chesterfield County.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS are also at the scene.

One person taken to hospital after house fire in Hanover

This is a developing story , stay with 8News for updates.

