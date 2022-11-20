ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona Film Festival presents ‘Concert for George’ Nov. 29

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join cinemas around the globe for a worldwide theatrical event “Concert for George” showing Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

On November 29, 2002 — one year after the passing of George Harrison — Olivia Harrison and longtime friend Eric Clapton organized a performance tribute in his honor. Held at London’s Royal Albert Hall, the momentous evening featured George’s songs, and music he loved, performed by a lineup that included Clapton, Joe Brown, Dhani Harrison, Jools Holland, Jeff Lynne, Paul McCartney, Monty Python, Tom Petty, Billy Preston, Ravi and Anoushka Shankar, Ringo Starr and many more.

“Concert for George” captures stunning renditions of some of the most significant music of the 20th century, including “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” (featuring Clapton on guitar, McCartney on piano and Starr on drums), “Taxman” (performed by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers) and “The Inner Light” (covered by Jeff Lynne and Anoushka Shankar). Lynne, Harrison’s longtime friend and collaborator, produced the audio elements of the concert, while Clapton oversaw the entire proceedings as Musical Director.

“The sweet, solemn music of George Harrison has rarely sounded more majestic than in the sweeping performances of the enlarged star-studded band that gathered in London at Royal Albert Hall on Nov. 29.” — The New York Times

“The event’s warmth sweeps the audience along.” — Guardian

“The fondness that everyone in Eric Clapton’s all-star band has for the former Fab shines throughout a tribute that retains the sincerity and simplicity of Harrison’s music.” — Empire

“It’s hard to think of a more fitting tribute to a man who, despite being in the world’s biggest band, spent so much of that time in the shadows of his fellow players. George’s songs take center-stage here, lovingly arranged by musical director Eric Clapton to accommodate as many famous friends as possible.” — Record Collector

“Concert for George” will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 general admission or $13 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org .

