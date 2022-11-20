Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (thumb) is considered day-to-day, per head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury said Dortch is dealing with more of a pain-tolerance problem than structural damage in his thumb. Dortch was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report, but if he can log a limited session by the weekend, the 2019 undrafted wideout should be able to suit up for Sunday's Week 12 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. He caught 9 passes on 10 targets for 103 yards on Monday night after Rondale Moore (groin) was injured at the beginning of the game. A.J. Green and Robbie Anderson could see more work if Dortch and Moore both wind up being ruled out. Marquise Brown (foot) will be limited if active.

2 HOURS AGO