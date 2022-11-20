Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
numberfire.com
Jets benching Zach Wilson versus Bears
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is not starting Week 12 against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Wilson is being benched following a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots in which he completed 9-of-22 passes for 77 scoreless yards. It was the fourth time in seven games this season that Wilson failed to throw a touchdown pass. Mike White will presumably start in Week 12, but Joe Flacco is a viable option as well. They should both be at least a modest upgrade for the Jets' pass-catchers over Wilson moving forward.
numberfire.com
Cardinals' Kyler Murray (hamstring) logs full practice on Wednesday
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) was a full participant at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Murray is "definitely trending in the right direction" according to Kliff Kingsbury. Those comments match Murray's expectations that he will start on Sunday, as does his upgrade to a full practice to start the week. Barring a setback, Murray appears to be on track to return after a two-week absence.
Jets' offseason tough talk has become in-season culture-building. Benching Zach Wilson cemented it
In early August, on the day the New York Jets lost first-round offensive tackle Mekhi Becton due to injury for yet another season, head coach Robert Saleh began to grapple with the impact it could have on Zach Wilson. General manager Joe Douglas had retreated to his office and was lining up potential free agent options to patch the offensive line, while Saleh leaned against a practice facility wall and contemplated what this meant for his presumed franchise quarterback.
numberfire.com
Rams' Tyler Higbee (knee) DNP on Wednesday
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Higbee is dealing with swelling in his knee and was limited at practice on Wednesday. Thursday's practice report will provide more information. Bryce Perkins is expected to be under center for the Rams on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Jets' Corey Davis (knee) logs full practice on Wednesday
New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (knee) was a full participant at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Chicago Bears. Davis has been out since Week 7 but a full practice indicates that he is closer to a return. Thursday's practice report will provide more information. Mike White will be under center for New York against the Bears.
numberfire.com
Tyler Herro (ankle) starting for Miami on Wednesday in place of injured Max Strus (shoulder)
Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Herro will rejoin the starting lineup on Wednesday with Max Strus sidelined with a shoulder injury. Our models expect Herro to play 34.7 minutes against Washington. Herro's Wednesday projection includes 21.4...
numberfire.com
Kyle Allen expected to start for Texans in Week 12, Davis Mills moving to the bench
Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen is expected to start Week 12's game against the Miami Dolphins, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The Texans are expected to make a quarterback change for Week 12's clash with the Dolphins. Davis Mills struggles so far this season have prompted Houston to switch things up. Allen will receive first-team reps in practice this week with the expectation that he will be under center against the Dolphins on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Rams' Allen Robinson (ankle) limited on Wednesday
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson (ankle) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Robinson was added to the injury report with an ankle injury and logged a limited practice on Wednesday. Thursday's practice report will provide more information. Matthew Stafford (neck) has been ruled out for Week 12, the Rams are expected to start Bryce Perkins against the Chiefs.
numberfire.com
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) logs full practice on Wednesday
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) was a full participant at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Smith-Schuster is still working through the NFL's concussion protocols. A full practice to open the week is an excellent sign that he is trending in the right direction heading into Sunday's clash with the Rams. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
Chargers' Gerald Everett (groin) practicing on Wednesday
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett (groin) practiced on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Everett was a surprise late downgraded ahead of Week 11's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a groin injury. His participation at practice on Wednesday is a good sign, but his status needs to be monitored closely the rest of the week. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
Ravens' Gus Edwards (hamstring) limited on Wednesday
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Edwards logged limited practices last week before being listed as questionable and ultimately ruled out. An upgrade to a full practice on Thursday or Friday would be a great sign that he is ahead of last week's schedule. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
Ravens' Lamar Jackson (hip) DNP on Wednesday, expected to play in Week 12
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (hip) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jackson missed practice on Wednesday with a hip injury, but is still expected to play against the Jaguars on Sunday, according to John Harbaugh. Jackson's status should still be monitored the rest of the week, but barring a setback he should be under center against the Jaguars on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Josh Reynolds (back) questionable for Lions on Thanksgiving
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (back) is questionable for Week 12 against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving afternoon. Reynolds logged back-to-back limited practices leading into Thursday, so he should be able to suit up for the first time since Week 8. That will likely cut into Kalif Raymond's opportunities, but with D.J. Chark (ankle) active and Jameson Williams (knee) set to return, Reynolds will be in thick competition for snaps and targets.
numberfire.com
Josh Hart (ankle) cleared Wednesday for Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is available Wednesday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. Hart has started every game for the Trail Blazers this season and there's no reason to believe that will change Wednesday. Over the last two games, Hart is shooting 68.4% from the field and averaging 18.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.5 triples.
numberfire.com
Rondale Moore (groin) likely out Week 12 for Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (groin) needs "at least a week" to return, per head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Moore exited Monday's game early with a groin injury, and with the Cardinals on bye Week 13, it makes sense for the second-year receiver to sit out Sunday's upcoming game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Greg Dortch (thumb) is day-to-day while Marquise Brown (foot) will be limited if active, so A.J. Green and Robbie Anderson might be in line for larger Week 12 roles behind target-hog DeAndre Hopkins.
numberfire.com
The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, Week 12 Sleepers
It's Thanksgiving week, so the sleepers show is out a little early. JJ talks about a handful of quarterback streamers, under-the-radar wideouts, and more on this week's episode. Available on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Stitcher, Spotify, and more.
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) out again for Denver on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Smith has been downgraded from questionable to out and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. The Nuggets are...
numberfire.com
Cardinals consider Greg Dortch (thumb) day-to-day
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (thumb) is considered day-to-day, per head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury said Dortch is dealing with more of a pain-tolerance problem than structural damage in his thumb. Dortch was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report, but if he can log a limited session by the weekend, the 2019 undrafted wideout should be able to suit up for Sunday's Week 12 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. He caught 9 passes on 10 targets for 103 yards on Monday night after Rondale Moore (groin) was injured at the beginning of the game. A.J. Green and Robbie Anderson could see more work if Dortch and Moore both wind up being ruled out. Marquise Brown (foot) will be limited if active.
numberfire.com
Mike Williams (ankle) questionable to return for Chargers in Week 11
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 11 game against the Kansas City Chargers. Williams was already banged up coming into the day, as he missed time with an ankle injury before ultimately being cleared to suit up in the divisional matchup. Now, his absence will once again leave more opportunity for Joshua Palmer, DeAndre Carter and Michael Bandy.
numberfire.com
Heat's Gabe Vincent (knee) questionable on Wednesday
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Vincent's availability is currently unknown after he missed three games with left knee effusion. Expect Haywood Highsmith to log more minutes on Wednesday if Vincent is ruled out. Vincent's current projection includes 10.1...
