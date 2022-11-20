Read full article on original website
NBA Rumors: Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook And A Protected First-Round Pick For Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has been overall poor this season, with a 5-10 record thus far. There have been many fans that have been clamoring for the team to make a move and improve the roster. Recently, it was reported by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype that...
Christian Wood’s message to Jason Kidd after playing 17 minutes in Mavs loss to Nuggets
The Dallas Mavericks wasted a great opportunity to add to their win total this season Monday night, as they lost to a banged-up Denver Nuggets squad that did not have Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon, 98-97. Perhaps even more confounding was the limited minutes that Mavs head coach Jason Kidd gave Christian Wood.
Rate the Trade: Draymond Green to the Clippers
Could the LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors pull off this major trade?
Podcast: Which numbers should Hawks retire after Hossa?
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about the Blackhawks officially raising Marian Hossa's No. 81 to the United Center rafters and the memorable ceremony. The guys also debate who might be next and which members of the championship core should have their numbers retired.
After fast start, Jazz reportedly to keep Markkanen, Clarkson, likely Vanderbilt
Nobody saw this coming, and in a moment of honesty Danny Ainge would probably admit he didn’t either. While the Jazz would tell anyone who would listen they were not tanking and had some veteran depth on the roster, the idea of a 12-7 start that had them sitting second in the West with a +3.2 net rating (eighth best in the NBA) was beyond even their dreams.
Cavs feeling out chemistry between high-powered Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland
CLEVELAND — The Cavs have more scoring firepower than they've possessed in quite some time. The question now is how it's all deployed late in games. For now, it's a feeling-out process. Between Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, the Cavs have two guards capable of single-handedly taking over games...
Recap: Beal, Kuzma combine for 54 points, Wizards beat Hornets 106-102
The Wizards keep finding ways to win. They entered tonight winners of five of their last six games, and thanks to big nights from Kyle Kuzma (28 points) and Bradley Beal (26 points), they outlasted the Hornets in a grind-it-out contest by a final score of 106-102. Washington was undermanned...
Tyrese Haliburton, De'Aaron Fox Named NBA Players of the Week
Haliburton has been sensational for the Indiana Pacers since coming over from the Sacramento Kings last season and so far this year, he has looked like one of the league’s most improved talents. Lifting the Pacers to a 3-0 record this past week, Tyrese Haliburton averaged 21.0 points, 11.0...
Cavs Injury Status: Caris Levert, Kevin Love, And Dean Wade
It seems that in the last week or so fans of the NBA have seen quite a few players go down with injuries. Ja Morant is out a week and maybe longer with an ankle sprain, Damian Lillard is out for at least a week with a soleus muscle strain, and now Joel Embiid will miss the next few games with a foot sprain.
NBA confirms Huerter’s late foul in Kings’ win over Pistons
The Kings' sixth straight win on Sunday night came down to the wire, and one controversial call late in the fourth quarter made Sacramento's eventual 137-129 win over the Detroit Pistons even closer. But in the Last Two Minute Report released Monday, the NBA said officials made the right call...
Tatum and Doncic clash in Boston-Dallas matchup
Dallas Mavericks (9-7, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (13-4, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA's best scorers, Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, meet when Boston and Dallas face off. Tatum is sixth in the NBA averaging 30.2 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 33.5 points per game.
Suns Still Interested in Bojan Bogdanovic, per Report
Trade rumors still follow the Phoenix Suns like Linus' blanket follows the Peanuts character. We're nearly 20 games into the regular season, and Jae Crowder has yet to depart the team despite a lofty amount of teams intrigued with the power forward. The Suns now must balance potential trade packages...
Forsberg: Celtics-Mavs offers rare chance at Tatum-Luka MVP showdown
Wednesday night’s Celtics-Mavericks tilt is the sort of game that got a big red circle when the NBA schedule first dropped. Luka Doncic. Jayson Tatum. A Thanksgiving appetizer featuring two of the NBA’s brightest young stars. A showdown of MVP candidates that's as tasty as anything that will touch your table on Thursday afternoon.
Report: Jets QB Zach Wilson will not start against Bears
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will not start against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. Last Sunday, Wilson executed a subpar outing against the Patriots, who have handed the Jets their only two losses this season. He threw for 77 yards, completing 9-of-22 passes...
Pistons Making Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks Available in Trades
Both players were acquired ahead of the season in a trade with the Knicks. Noel, 28, is 6-foot-11 and has appeared in just five games this season. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, he has made a name for himself as someone who can be force when it comes to altering and blocking opposing shots.
Darius Garland Moves Up The Cavs All-Time Three-Pointers List
It's been a turbulent start to the season for Darius Garland , but things seem to be settling down for the Cleveland Cavaliers' point guard. Garland suffered a gruesome eye injury just 13 minutes into the season opener against the Toronto Raptors and missed the next five games while recovering from a lacerated eyelid.
Game-winning grab showed off football mind of Raiders' Adams
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams' 35-yard winning touchdown pass Sunday in the 22-16 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos showed how he mentally and physically separates himself from most of his peers
Why Bears will play Fields vs. Jets if QB is healthy enough to go
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- You'd think the decision might be obvious for the Bears. Justin Fields has a separated left shoulder and torn ligaments, the second-year quarterback confirmed Wednesday. The Bears 3-8, have a bad offensive line, and are about to face a New York Jets team that leads the NFL in pressure rate.
Sidney Crosby recorded his first goal in Chicago
Late in the third period of the Blackhawks-Penguins game on Sunday, Sidney Crosby rebounded his shot, deeked Arvid Söderblom, and scored a go-ahead goal for Pittsburgh. That goal, on the night the Blackhawks officially raised Marian Hossa's No. 81 to the rafters, marked Crosby's first career goal in Chicago.
10 observations: Pens beat Hawks in Chicago for first time since 2009
The Blackhawks fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-3 at the United Center on Sunday. 1. This night was all about Marian Hossa, who officially had his No. 81 retired by the Blackhawks. Eddie Olczyk emceed. Former teammates Niklas Hjalmarsson, Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook and Patrick Sharp were in attendance. The Stanley Cup made a surprise appearance. It was a memorable night.
