Chicago, IL

NBC Sports Chicago

Podcast: Which numbers should Hawks retire after Hossa?

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about the Blackhawks officially raising Marian Hossa's No. 81 to the United Center rafters and the memorable ceremony. The guys also debate who might be next and which members of the championship core should have their numbers retired.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

After fast start, Jazz reportedly to keep Markkanen, Clarkson, likely Vanderbilt

Nobody saw this coming, and in a moment of honesty Danny Ainge would probably admit he didn’t either. While the Jazz would tell anyone who would listen they were not tanking and had some veteran depth on the roster, the idea of a 12-7 start that had them sitting second in the West with a +3.2 net rating (eighth best in the NBA) was beyond even their dreams.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Tyrese Haliburton, De'Aaron Fox Named NBA Players of the Week

Haliburton has been sensational for the Indiana Pacers since coming over from the Sacramento Kings last season and so far this year, he has looked like one of the league’s most improved talents. Lifting the Pacers to a 3-0 record this past week, Tyrese Haliburton averaged 21.0 points, 11.0...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Cavs Injury Status: Caris Levert, Kevin Love, And Dean Wade

It seems that in the last week or so fans of the NBA have seen quite a few players go down with injuries. Ja Morant is out a week and maybe longer with an ankle sprain, Damian Lillard is out for at least a week with a soleus muscle strain, and now Joel Embiid will miss the next few games with a foot sprain.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

NBA confirms Huerter’s late foul in Kings’ win over Pistons

The Kings' sixth straight win on Sunday night came down to the wire, and one controversial call late in the fourth quarter made Sacramento's eventual 137-129 win over the Detroit Pistons even closer. But in the Last Two Minute Report released Monday, the NBA said officials made the right call...
FOX Sports

Tatum and Doncic clash in Boston-Dallas matchup

Dallas Mavericks (9-7, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (13-4, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA's best scorers, Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, meet when Boston and Dallas face off. Tatum is sixth in the NBA averaging 30.2 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 33.5 points per game.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Suns Still Interested in Bojan Bogdanovic, per Report

Trade rumors still follow the Phoenix Suns like Linus' blanket follows the Peanuts character. We're nearly 20 games into the regular season, and Jae Crowder has yet to depart the team despite a lofty amount of teams intrigued with the power forward. The Suns now must balance potential trade packages...
NBC Sports

Forsberg: Celtics-Mavs offers rare chance at Tatum-Luka MVP showdown

Wednesday night’s Celtics-Mavericks tilt is the sort of game that got a big red circle when the NBA schedule first dropped. Luka Doncic. Jayson Tatum. A Thanksgiving appetizer featuring two of the NBA’s brightest young stars. A showdown of MVP candidates that's as tasty as anything that will touch your table on Thursday afternoon.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Pistons Making Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks Available in Trades

Both players were acquired ahead of the season in a trade with the Knicks. Noel, 28, is 6-foot-11 and has appeared in just five games this season. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, he has made a name for himself as someone who can be force when it comes to altering and blocking opposing shots.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Darius Garland Moves Up The Cavs All-Time Three-Pointers List

It's been a turbulent start to the season for Darius Garland , but things seem to be settling down for the Cleveland Cavaliers' point guard. Garland suffered a gruesome eye injury just 13 minutes into the season opener against the Toronto Raptors and missed the next five games while recovering from a lacerated eyelid.
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Bears will play Fields vs. Jets if QB is healthy enough to go

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- You'd think the decision might be obvious for the Bears. Justin Fields has a separated left shoulder and torn ligaments, the second-year quarterback confirmed Wednesday. The Bears 3-8, have a bad offensive line, and are about to face a New York Jets team that leads the NFL in pressure rate.
NBC Sports Chicago

Sidney Crosby recorded his first goal in Chicago

Late in the third period of the Blackhawks-Penguins game on Sunday, Sidney Crosby rebounded his shot, deeked Arvid Söderblom, and scored a go-ahead goal for Pittsburgh. That goal, on the night the Blackhawks officially raised Marian Hossa's No. 81 to the rafters, marked Crosby's first career goal in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Pens beat Hawks in Chicago for first time since 2009

The Blackhawks fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-3 at the United Center on Sunday. 1. This night was all about Marian Hossa, who officially had his No. 81 retired by the Blackhawks. Eddie Olczyk emceed. Former teammates Niklas Hjalmarsson, Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook and Patrick Sharp were in attendance. The Stanley Cup made a surprise appearance. It was a memorable night.
CHICAGO, IL
