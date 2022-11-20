Girl, 4, left alone in car in Suffolk; police arrest mom

HUNTINGTON STATION, NY (PIX11) — Police arrested a mom Saturday who allegedly left her daughter unattended in a car in cold weather.

The 4-year-old girl was left in a Toyota in a parking lot on East Jericho Turnpike on Saturday, Suffolk County officials said. The engine was not running and the girl was restrained in a safety seat.

It’s not clear how long she was in the car, but police got a 91 call about it around 6:45 p.m, authorities said. Responding officers located the mother. The girl was evaluated at the scene.

Police arrested Maricela Avila, 31, on charges of endangering the welfare of a child. Her arraignment was scheduled for Sunday.

