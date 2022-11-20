Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Osage Co. Schoolboard Candidate Filling
Candidates for the Board of Education in Osage County school districts can file their Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022, and continuing Tuesday and Wednesday. Osage County Election Board Secretary Kelly Chouteau says the official filing period ends at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Arvest Foundation Supports Washington County Sheriff’s Office
Washington County Sheriff’s Office will have a boost in support for its mission to help those in need this holiday season thanks to a $1,600 grant from the Arvest Foundation. Arvest Wealth Management Trust Officer David Boyer and Arvest Mortgage and Private Banking Manager Sonya Reed presented the check...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Commissioners Vote Against Another Audit on Sheriff's Department and Jail.
The Osage County Commissioners met Monday in their regularly scheduled weekly meeting and discussed having the state auditor’s office do an audit of the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Department and jail. District One commissioner Randall Jones talks about why he decided to put the item on the agenda. District...
Washington County Deputies Surprise Community With Thanksgiving Meals
Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s office pulled people over, but they weren’t handing out tickets. Instead, they were handing out Thanksgiving meals. Deputies also visited houses to drop off baskets filled with boxes of stuffing, canned goods, rolls, and turkeys. Tami Downing was pulled over by a...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Charlie Cartwright Full Interview
Jerry Roberts appeared on Talk of the Town to talk about getting ready to take over as District Three commissioner for Osage Co. Roberts enjoying the retired life for a few years but says why he decided to come out of retirement. Roberts credits sitting commissioner Darren McKinney on being...
publicradiotulsa.org
Holiday will mean changes to city services
Tulsa’s City Hall, the Municipal Court and other City facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, for the Thanksgiving holiday. However, Police and Fire services will operate as normal during the holiday. Residents who need assistance with water or sewer issues may call the...
kggfradio.com
Thanksgiving Trash Schedules and Closings
Several area trash collection days are changing because of Thanksgiving this week. In Coffeyville, trash scheduled to be picked up Thursday will be collected on Friday. Friday pickups will be moved to Saturday. The tree dump will also be closed Thursday and Friday. In Independence, Thursday trash pickups have been...
TPS board member unhappy with McLain clear backpack policy
One District 3 Tulsa Public Schools board member is claiming a new policy singles out McLain students.
moreclaremore.com
Mickey Perry – Remembering a Mayor
MICKEY PERRY – REMEMBERING A MAYOR. The son of Jackson Charles Perry and Lottie Marie (Roof) Bitsko was born July 9, 1947, in Collinsville. Mickey was the oldest child and had four sisters. He graduated from Foyil High School in 1965. Mickey earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Northeastern State University in 1975.
oklahomawatch.org
Forced Out: Skyrocketing Rent, Evictions Pushing Thousands Out of Their Homes
TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The rest stand or pack the hall. It’s familiar territory for Amy Forsythe. In her previous job, she helped find housing for the homeless and eviction court was a regular stop. Today, Forsythe, 45, is here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her home.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Ochelata Man Held Over on $500,000 Bond
An Ochelata man was in Washington County court on Friday, November 18 to be arraigned on three charges related to an incident that occurred at his ex-wife's home in Bartlesville. Bryan Tally Blood is accused of violating a protective order that his ex-wife had been granted earlier this year by...
Dodwell Designs bricks-and-mortar location open in Owasso
OWASSO, Okla. — Megan Dodwell, owner of Dodwell Designs, started living out her dream a month ago. Her business opened in the Owasso Redbud District at 108 W. First Ave., Suite B. “This was always a dream of mine that I never thought I’d be able to accomplish, and...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Indian Women's Club Celebrates Native-American Month
The Bartlesville Indian Women's Club Vice-President Carmen Ketchum and Liz Nelson appeared on our COMMUNITY CONNECTION program on Wednesday. The ladies reminded listeners and viewers that November is Native American Month and asked any woman with a tribal card to join the club by calling 918-335-2460. The club meets at 601 S Shawnee Ave, Bartlesville on the second Thursday of each month, September - May at 7:00 pm.
pryorinfopub.com
Free Thanksgiving Meals in Mayes County
PRYOR, Okla. – Charlie's Chicken Restaurant in Pryor and Hope Church in Locust Grove will be offering a free Thanksgiving Day meal to anyone in need. Charlies Chicken Thanksgiving Meal >>11am to 2pm located at 34 S Mill St, Pryor, OK, United States, Oklahoma. With Thanksgiving being just around...
kggfradio.com
Rain in Forecast for Thanksgiving Weekend
A rainy holiday weekend is on the way for southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma. The Wichita and Tulsa offices of the National Weather Service are predicting periodic chances for light rain throughout the long weekend. The best chance for rain for the KGGF listening area will be tonight through Thanksgiving Day and again Friday night through Saturday evening.
KOKI FOX 23
49-year-old Tulsa man dead after semi-truck accident near Tahlequah
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 49-year-old Tulsa man died after a semi-truck accident about two miles west of Tahlequah on Monday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the accident took place around 10:20 a.m. on US-62 at 490 Road, about 2 miles west of Tahlequah,...
publicradiotulsa.org
The need is real in Tulsa as thousands wait for food
People line up around the block at the John 3:16 Mission for the free Thanksgiving food basket giveaway. The Mission has been feeding the hungry for many years during this holiday in Tulsa. 13% higher food costs this year makes the need for the baskets much greater in the community and, at the same time, donations harder to come by.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa woman killed in Wagoner County crash
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a Tulsa woman is dead after a car crash in Wagoner County on Sunday. OHP said the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. about four miles east of Wagoner. A Hyundai Elantra driven by 34-year-old Tonya Delozier, of Tulsa, was heading westbound on East 700 Road when the car went left of center into the other lane, hitting a truck headed eastbound.
KOKI FOX 23
Skiatook Police asks public for information on hit-and-run
SKIATOOK, Okla. — The Skiatook Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that happened around 1:40 p.m. Monday. The crash happened near W Rogers Blvd and Broadway. Police said the victim was driving a white SUV, and investigators believe the suspect was driving a dark-colored Dodge Ram pulling a trailer.
news9.com
Tulsa Police And Residents See More Panhandlers Around The City
If you feel you have seen more panhandlers than usual around Tulsa, you are not alone. Tulsa police said the department is getting more calls about people asking for money, and some News On 6 viewers want to know why they are seeing people claiming to be refugees panhandling around town.
