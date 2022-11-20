ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

uatrav.com

Arkansas Football player arrested Tuesday night

Fayetteville Police arrested an Arkansas football player Tuesday night on a warrant for theft of property, a Class D felony. Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jalen St. John was booked into the Washington County Detention Center at 9:29 p.m. Tuesday, according to the detention intake report. St. John’s bond was set at $1,500, and he was released at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Bumper Pool’s status unknown for rest of season

FAYETTEVILLE — Linebacker Bumper Pool has battled injuries all season, but still managed to have a very productive season. Pool is second on the Razorbacks with 92 tackles, including 37 solo. He also has 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, three pass breakups and five quarterback hurries. Pool is now the all-time leading tackler at Arkansas as he passed Tony Bua earlier this season. Pool has 441 career tackles at Arkansas, but will he get the opportunity to make another one? Sam Pittman was asked Monday what Pool’s injury is that has hampered him all season?
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Wichita Eagle

How to Watch-Listen, Game Notes for Last Game in Hawaii

LAHAINA, Hawaii — The ninth-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks will face No. 15/17 San Diego State in the third-place game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational tonight. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN2 and fuboTV. How to Watch-Listen. Who: No. 9/9 Arkansas Razorbacks...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

2 SEC linebackers named finalists for Butkus Award

The Butkus Award is given out every year to the nation’s best linebacker, and there are plenty of deserving candidates this season. On Tuesday, the award finalists were announced, and a pair of SEC standouts were included on the list of 5 star linebackers. As you can see below,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Sam Pittman Suggests Team Captain’s College Career Is Over + Injury Report, Depth Chart

FAYETTEVILLE — There is a chance that Bumper Pool has played his final game in an Arkansas football uniform, head coach Sam Pittman revealed Monday afternoon. Now that the Razorbacks are bowl eligible, thanks to their blowout win over No. 14 Ole Miss on Senior Night, the team captain might shut it down to focus on recovering from numerous injuries he’s been dealing with for at least half of the season.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: Springdale estate with 43 acres sells for $3.6 million

A gated estate on 43.7 acres east of Arkansas Highway 112 in Springdale has a new owner after a recent sale worth $3.6 million. The Harp Trust, managed by Jim Harp and Holly Smith, bought the 7,355-square-foot residence on West Miller Road. The purchase price equals $489.46 per square foot. Buck and Emily Ortega were the sellers.
SPRINGDALE, AR
KOLR10 News

McDonald County woman killed in head-on collision

ANDERSON, Mo. — A woman from Lanagan was killed on Tuesday afternoon following a head-on collision. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Joyce Dunk, 58, was traveling westbound on Route NN when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck an SUV traveling eastbound. Dunk was pronounced dead at the scene. The […]
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO

