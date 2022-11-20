Read full article on original website
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eric Musselman airs frustration after foul-filled loss to Creighton: 'Never seen anything like it'
Eric Musselman was visibly upset following Arkansas’ 90-87 loss to Creighton in the Maui Invitational, both in a post-game radio interview, and in the press conference with the media. Arkansas had 22 fouls compared with Creighton’s 16, and Arkansas at the foul line was 13-for-17, while Creighton was 21-for-29....
Wichita Eagle
Will Lane Kiffin Head to Auburn After Rapidly Reviving Ole Miss’s Football Program?
OXFORD, Miss. -- This December will mark three years since Ole Miss secured Lane Kiffin as their head coach, and the Rebels have flourished under his leadership in ways that go much further than just the winning seasons. Kiffin has bagged the name ‘Portal King’ for his continuous efforts to...
uatrav.com
Arkansas Football player arrested Tuesday night
Fayetteville Police arrested an Arkansas football player Tuesday night on a warrant for theft of property, a Class D felony. Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jalen St. John was booked into the Washington County Detention Center at 9:29 p.m. Tuesday, according to the detention intake report. St. John’s bond was set at $1,500, and he was released at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday.
nwahomepage.com
Bumper Pool’s status unknown for rest of season
FAYETTEVILLE — Linebacker Bumper Pool has battled injuries all season, but still managed to have a very productive season. Pool is second on the Razorbacks with 92 tackles, including 37 solo. He also has 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, three pass breakups and five quarterback hurries. Pool is now the all-time leading tackler at Arkansas as he passed Tony Bua earlier this season. Pool has 441 career tackles at Arkansas, but will he get the opportunity to make another one? Sam Pittman was asked Monday what Pool’s injury is that has hampered him all season?
Oh, Hogs' Anthony Black Can Also Score ... A Lot
Freshman point guard puts up 26 points and strong defense in Maui opener.
Wichita Eagle
How to Watch-Listen, Game Notes for Last Game in Hawaii
LAHAINA, Hawaii — The ninth-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks will face No. 15/17 San Diego State in the third-place game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational tonight. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN2 and fuboTV. How to Watch-Listen. Who: No. 9/9 Arkansas Razorbacks...
saturdaydownsouth.com
2 SEC linebackers named finalists for Butkus Award
The Butkus Award is given out every year to the nation’s best linebacker, and there are plenty of deserving candidates this season. On Tuesday, the award finalists were announced, and a pair of SEC standouts were included on the list of 5 star linebackers. As you can see below,...
bestofarkansassports.com
Sam Pittman Suggests Team Captain’s College Career Is Over + Injury Report, Depth Chart
FAYETTEVILLE — There is a chance that Bumper Pool has played his final game in an Arkansas football uniform, head coach Sam Pittman revealed Monday afternoon. Now that the Razorbacks are bowl eligible, thanks to their blowout win over No. 14 Ole Miss on Senior Night, the team captain might shut it down to focus on recovering from numerous injuries he’s been dealing with for at least half of the season.
UAPD identifies Ole Miss helmet thief, helmet located
The University of Arkansas Police Department needs help finding someone who stole an Ole Miss player's helmet.
KHBS
Bentonville Tigers to play in Arkansas 7A high school football semifinals
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Bentonville Tigers football team has advanced to the Arkansas 7A semifinals. Bentonville will host Cabot at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Conway will play at Bryant at the same time in the other semifinal game. The two winners will play at 6:30 p.m....
Arkansas hunter’s death causes experts to urge more caution for this deer season
ARKANSAS (KTVE/KARD) — While deer season is a fun time of the year for many people, it can also be a dangerous time with hazards that need caution from all hunters. These hazards, one in particular, has led to the recent death of a Johnson County, Ark., man. Randy Zellers, Assistant Chief Communications for the […]
Washington Examiner
Bonus checks: Arkansas teachers to receive one-time $1,500 payments just in time for holidays
Arkansas teachers can expect a bonus check of $1,500 just in time for the holidays. The checks, approved in May, are aimed to provide relief for teachers working during the pandemic and transitioning to remote learning. The $1,500 bonus payments are targeted at Fort Smith Public Schools teachers, according to Talk Business.
talkbusiness.net
Real Deals: Springdale estate with 43 acres sells for $3.6 million
A gated estate on 43.7 acres east of Arkansas Highway 112 in Springdale has a new owner after a recent sale worth $3.6 million. The Harp Trust, managed by Jim Harp and Holly Smith, bought the 7,355-square-foot residence on West Miller Road. The purchase price equals $489.46 per square foot. Buck and Emily Ortega were the sellers.
Rogers to spend $10 million on park renovation
The Rogers City Council votes to spend $10 million from the general fund reserves to renovate Northwest Park.
Amber Alert canceled for 14-year-old Arkansas girl
ARKANSAS — UPDATE: An Amber Alert for Madison Baker has been canceled, according to Arkansas State Police. No further details were released. An Arkansas Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old girl. Madison Baker was last seen Nov. 21 just before 5:30 p.m. She is missing from...
‘iCarly’ actress Jennette McCurdy to speak at Fayetteville Town Center
Actress and author Jennette McCurdy, best known for playing Sam on "iCarly" will participate in a moderated Q&A as part of the Distinguished Lectures Committee's series at the University of Arkansas.
nwahomepage.com
Fayetteville police looking for woman in connection with apartment burglary
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department needs help identifying a woman in reference to a commercial burglary. According to a social media post, the woman pictured is wanted in connection with an apartment burglary on October 9. If you have any information about this person, please contact...
Authorities release details in case of missing Arkansas teen after AMBER Alert canceled
Arkansas State Police confirmed Tuesday morning that a 14-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert search has been found.
McDonald County woman killed in head-on collision
ANDERSON, Mo. — A woman from Lanagan was killed on Tuesday afternoon following a head-on collision. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Joyce Dunk, 58, was traveling westbound on Route NN when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck an SUV traveling eastbound. Dunk was pronounced dead at the scene. The […]
talkbusiness.net
River Valley Relief denied effort to seek trial in license loss litigation, will appeal
The future of 75 jobs and an $8 million marijuana cultivation center in Fort Smith was the focus of continued legal filings in the Pulaski County Circuit Court, with attorneys for River Valley Relief (RVR) unable to seek a day in court for the company’s owners. Pulaski County Circuit...
