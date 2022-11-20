Read full article on original website
The Bills Dug Out of the Snow and Got Their Season Back on Track
Around 12:30 on Saturday afternoon, Bills PR chief Derek Boyko was behind the wheel with team COO Ron Raccuia sitting shotgun, the two having just navigated a circumstance they’d probably never anticipated encountering in their careers in professional football. The 77 inches a three-day winter storm dumped on the Southtowns region of the Buffalo suburbs was mostly on the ground by then, and they’d just picked up a stranded member of the team’s traveling party. The Bills were scheduled to leave for Detroit at 3 p.m.
Advanced Stats: Where Do Hornets Players Rank?
The 2023 NBA season is almost a quarter of the way through, now is the time we can start to give some validity to advanced statistics. I've gone through six different advanced "Catch all" statistics which reflect the quality of play for every NBA player (Minimum 50 minutes played). I've then averaged out each Hornets player's rank across each advanced stat to give them an overall "Catch-all" ranking.
