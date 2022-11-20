ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC New York

Man and Woman Hurt in Double Slashing on Union Square Subway Station Platform: Police

A man and a woman were both injured in a double slashing at the Union Square subway station in Manhattan, according to police. The violence broke out just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on the L line platform, police said. While it was unclear what led up to the incident, a woman was slashed once in the face and a man was cut multiple times to the head.
MANHATTAN, NY
bkreader.com

Firefighters Take on Brooklyn Blaze That Left One Injured

At around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 19, FDNY units responded to a fire at 488 Crescent Street in East New York. Firefighters were met with heavy fire conditions on the first floor of a two-and-a-half-story wood-framed […] Click here to view original web page at www.amny.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS News

Bronx gas station employee shot in the head while working

NEW YORK -- Police say a Bronx gas station employee was shot in the head while working and rushed to the hospital Tuesday. It happened just after 8 p.m. at a Sunoco gas station on Boston Road near Huguenot Avenue in the Allerton section. The 49-year-old man was rushed to...
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Man tried to drag MTA driver out of bus window in Staten Island attack

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 54-year-old man tried to pull the driver out of an MTA bus during a vicious beating and robbery in Richmond. Michael Varone of Karen Court in West Brighton stands accused in the attack that left the bus driver battered and shaken on Nov. 10 at about 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of Richmond Road and Rockland Avenue, according to the criminal complaint and police.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Time Out New York

New Yorkers are still flocking to waterfront apartments despite sea level rise

The compulsion to live by the water seems to be a primal one that affects humans across cities and countries. Back in the day, it was out of necessity—easy access to fresh water facilitated day-to-day life—but, today, especially given climate change-adjacent disasters like Hurricane Sandy and Hurricane Katrina, it seems almost counterintuitive to want to live by a body of water, especially in a city like New York, an island whose brush with weather-related disasters has brought it to its knees in the past.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NJ Fire Engulfs Trailers Contracted for Macy's NYC Thanksgiving Day Parade

A raging fire erupted behind a commercial building in New Jersey early Monday, devouring about a half-dozen coach-style trailers that had been contracted for New York City's 96th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade later this week. It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the blaze in Kearny, which broke out by...
KEARNY, NJ
PIX11

2 fatally struck by NYC subway trains, police say

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two people died after they were struck by New York City subways in separate incidents Sunday morning, police said. In the first incident, a man was on the track when he was hit by a northbound Q train at the Broadway- West 28th Street stop at around 2 a.m., police said. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022: Road Closures, Where to Watch and More to Know

Whether you watch bundled up on the streets of Manhattan or from the comfort of the couch, the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a can't-miss tradition. This year’s parade — the 96th annual — will feature 16 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 40 novelty and heritage inflatables, 12 marching bands, 700 clowns, 10 performance groups and, of course, Santa Claus.
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Man Sought in Unprovoked Early Morning Crutch Attack Against Boy in NYC Street: Cops

Police are on the lookout for a man they say is responsible for beating a young boy with a crutch during an unprovoked morning attack in Brooklyn. According to the NYPD, on the morning of Nov. 17, at around 7:38 a.m., a 12-year-old boy was walking in the area of Saint Paul's Place and Saint Paul's Court, in Prospect Park South, Flatbush, heading to the train station on Caton Avenue when a man approached him from behind and began hitting him with a crutch before fleeing.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Inconsistent heat, hot water plagues Bronx NYCHA building

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Parkside Houses residents have gone weeks with inconsistent heat and hot water, they told PIX11 News on Monday. Some said they have to sleep in their winter jackets to stay warm at night in the New York City Housing Authority building. Resident Iris Rodriguez said it’s colder inside her apartment than […]
BRONX, NY

