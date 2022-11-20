Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Husband Murdered Wife, Killed Self - Cops SayBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Related
NBC New York
Man and Woman Hurt in Double Slashing on Union Square Subway Station Platform: Police
A man and a woman were both injured in a double slashing at the Union Square subway station in Manhattan, according to police. The violence broke out just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on the L line platform, police said. While it was unclear what led up to the incident, a woman was slashed once in the face and a man was cut multiple times to the head.
Big pile of garbage left on Manhattan sidewalk in ‘illegal, wrong, totally ridiculous’ move: Sanitation Department
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — New York City’s Sanitation Department called out a store that left a massive pile of garbage on a Manhattan sidewalk. The trash was left on the west side of Sixth Avenue between 16th and 17th streets on Sunday, a Sanitation Department spokesperson said. Workers cleared it up and a $50 fine […]
bkreader.com
Firefighters Take on Brooklyn Blaze That Left One Injured
At around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 19, FDNY units responded to a fire at 488 Crescent Street in East New York. Firefighters were met with heavy fire conditions on the first floor of a two-and-a-half-story wood-framed […] Click here to view original web page at www.amny.com.
CBS News
Bronx gas station employee shot in the head while working
NEW YORK -- Police say a Bronx gas station employee was shot in the head while working and rushed to the hospital Tuesday. It happened just after 8 p.m. at a Sunoco gas station on Boston Road near Huguenot Avenue in the Allerton section. The 49-year-old man was rushed to...
News 12
NYPD: Gas station worker shot on the job; in critical condition
The NYPD says a shooting that took place at a Sunoco gas station along Boston Road has left a worker at the gas station in critical condition. Police say at 7 p.m., the gas station employee was shot in the head and rushed to Jacobi Hospital. They say he is expected to recover.
Holiday Open Streets: NYC opening 11 blocks around Rockefeller Center to pedestrians
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tis the season to hit the streets of Midtown, Manhattan — and it’s about to get easier for pedestrians. New York City will open 11 blocks to pedestrians as part of what’s been described as the city’s “largest-ever holiday season-specific Open Street.” Fifth Avenue from 48th Street to 57th Street will […]
Two incidents of men robbed, attacked outside Grand Central Station: NYPD
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A pair of robberies involving around four to five men has happened around the Vanderbilt Avenue and East 42nd Street entrance to Grand Central Station, police said. A man, 28, was walking towards the station entrance on Nov. 8, around 2 a.m., when four men walked up behind him and started […]
NYPD: Man tried to drag MTA driver out of bus window in Staten Island attack
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 54-year-old man tried to pull the driver out of an MTA bus during a vicious beating and robbery in Richmond. Michael Varone of Karen Court in West Brighton stands accused in the attack that left the bus driver battered and shaken on Nov. 10 at about 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of Richmond Road and Rockland Avenue, according to the criminal complaint and police.
New Yorkers are still flocking to waterfront apartments despite sea level rise
The compulsion to live by the water seems to be a primal one that affects humans across cities and countries. Back in the day, it was out of necessity—easy access to fresh water facilitated day-to-day life—but, today, especially given climate change-adjacent disasters like Hurricane Sandy and Hurricane Katrina, it seems almost counterintuitive to want to live by a body of water, especially in a city like New York, an island whose brush with weather-related disasters has brought it to its knees in the past.
Belt-swinging suspect strikes man in face at Queens subway station
An attacker struck a subway rider in the face with a belt at a Queens subway station last week, police said Tuesday as they released a surveillance image of a suspect.
NBC New York
NJ Fire Engulfs Trailers Contracted for Macy's NYC Thanksgiving Day Parade
A raging fire erupted behind a commercial building in New Jersey early Monday, devouring about a half-dozen coach-style trailers that had been contracted for New York City's 96th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade later this week. It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the blaze in Kearny, which broke out by...
NBC New York
Man Stabbed in NYC Stairwell While Hanging Out With Friend, Unknown Person: Sources
A man was found dead with a stab wound to his leg while hanging out in the hallway of a Bronx building with a friend and an unidentified person -- and police are now searching for that unknown individual, sources tell News 4 New York. On Wednesday, at around 2:41...
2 fatally struck by NYC subway trains, police say
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two people died after they were struck by New York City subways in separate incidents Sunday morning, police said. In the first incident, a man was on the track when he was hit by a northbound Q train at the Broadway- West 28th Street stop at around 2 a.m., police said. […]
Street safety advocate hit by car while biking to NYC memorial for crash victims
Street safety advocates and families of victims killed in car crashes gather in Brooklyn's Lincoln Terrace on Sunday, Nov. 20 to remember New Yorkers killed by motorists this year. Advocates and families of crash victims gathered in Brownsville, Brooklyn on Sunday to commemorate those killed by motorists in the city this year. [ more › ]
NBC New York
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022: Road Closures, Where to Watch and More to Know
Whether you watch bundled up on the streets of Manhattan or from the comfort of the couch, the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a can't-miss tradition. This year’s parade — the 96th annual — will feature 16 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 40 novelty and heritage inflatables, 12 marching bands, 700 clowns, 10 performance groups and, of course, Santa Claus.
Man, 73, fatally struck by turning truck on SI
A 73-year-old man was fatally struck as he crossed a Staten Island street Monday afternoon.
NBC New York
Man Sought in Unprovoked Early Morning Crutch Attack Against Boy in NYC Street: Cops
Police are on the lookout for a man they say is responsible for beating a young boy with a crutch during an unprovoked morning attack in Brooklyn. According to the NYPD, on the morning of Nov. 17, at around 7:38 a.m., a 12-year-old boy was walking in the area of Saint Paul's Place and Saint Paul's Court, in Prospect Park South, Flatbush, heading to the train station on Caton Avenue when a man approached him from behind and began hitting him with a crutch before fleeing.
Inconsistent heat, hot water plagues Bronx NYCHA building
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Parkside Houses residents have gone weeks with inconsistent heat and hot water, they told PIX11 News on Monday. Some said they have to sleep in their winter jackets to stay warm at night in the New York City Housing Authority building. Resident Iris Rodriguez said it’s colder inside her apartment than […]
BMW driver killed after car strikes curb, rolls over on Queens sidewalk
The NYPD Collision Investigation Squad is investigating a fatal crash where a BMW rolled over on a Queens street, authorities said.
1 person killed in upper Manhattan apartment building fire
A fire in an upper Manhattan apartment building early Sunday left one person dead, FDNY officials said.
Comments / 1