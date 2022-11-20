Read full article on original website
Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra Among Canada’s Most Stolen Vehicles In 2021
The Chevy Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickups were among the most stolen vehicles in Canada last year. According to a recent report from Équité Association, a non-profit organization founded in 2021 with the goal of reducing and preventing insurance fraud and crime, the 1999 through 2006 Chevy Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickups jointly took the spot as the seventh most stolen vehicles in Canada in 2021, with a combined 410 units reported stolen last year. According to the report, a combined total of 71,078 units were insured during that time period, which translates into a theft percentage rate of 0.6 percent.
Chevy Bolt EV Receives 2023 U.S. ALG Residual Value Award
Considering the current state of the new- and used-car market, resale value is more important to customers than ever before. To help prospective buyers decide which vehicles lose less value than others over time, J.D Power has just released its 2023 ALG Residual Value awards, and the Chevy Bolt EV is among the honored.
Chevy Camaro Driver Loses It, But Gets Lucky: Video
Horsepower is plentiful these days, but unfortunately, average driver skill hasn’t kept up, as is evidenced by the following short video clip featuring a Chevy Camaro having a run-in with a curb. The video is brief, clocking in at a little over 10 seconds, showing the Chevy Camaro on...
Chevy Malibu Discount Offers $1,000 Off In November 2022
In November 2022, a Chevy Malibu discount offers $1,000 off the 2022 Malibu. That’s $500 Chevy Cyber Cash toward the purchase or lease of a 2022 or 2023 Chevy Malibu, and an additional $500 Cash Allowance on the 2022 model. The Bow Tie brand also offers low-interest financing for...
Next-Generation Chevy Traverse To Appear In 2023
The recent GM Investor Day gave presented the direction in which the Detroit-based automaker is headed over the next few years. In addition to financial news, information on upcoming vehicles was shared, including confirmation that GM is working on the next generation of the Chevy Traverse crossover. As announced by...
Another 2023 GMC Yukon 22-Inch Wheel Is Unavailable To Order
Every automaker has been grappling with part constraints for some time now, GM included. Now, GM Authority has learned that yet another 22-inch wheel set for the 2023 GMC Yukon is currently unavailable to order in conjunction with the vehicle. This time, it’s the 22-inch Multi-spoke Gloss Black wheels (RPO...
C8 Corvette Stingray Wearing RSC GT Carbon Fiber Body Kit: Video
C8 Corvette Stingray owners have a variety of aftermarket solutions to customize their mid-engine sports car exactly as they see fit. Now, we’re checking out this particular example fitted with a full carbon fiber body kit in the following brief feature video. Coming to us from aftermarket aero parts...
GM Confirms Two More High-Performance Corvette Variants
The C8 Corvette Stingray, C8 Corvette Z06, and upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray are only the beginning when it comes to the eighth-gen Chevy Corvette C8, with The General currently developing several other Corvette variants, per previous GM Authority coverage. Now, GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that the automaker is cooking up two new high-performance models, namely the C8 Corvette ZR1 and C8 Corvette Zora.
Domino’s Adding 800 Chevy Bolt EV Delivery Vehicles To Its Fleet
The Chevy Bolt EV is a great choice for anyone looking for an all-electric solution to get around town both quickly and easily. Now, Domino’s is getting in on the action with plans to add 800 new Chevy Bolt EVs to its delivery fleet. According to Domino’s, 100 examples...
GM Releases Fix for 2023 GMC Acadia Sealer Adhesion Failure Issue
GM has issued a service bulletin to fix the internal seam and underbody sealers in 2023 GMC Acadia units. The problem: During adhesion testing in-plant, the internal seam and underbody sealer may have failed. The hazards: if the internal seam and underbody sealer were to have failed, then the vehicle’s...
Chevrolet Chile Sales Fell 16 Percent In October 2022
Chevrolet Chile sales decreased 16 percent to 2,833 units in October 2022. The figures place Chevrolet as the country’s best-selling automobile brand during the month. Chilean auto sales figures are limited since reporting only shows the best-selling models in each segment. As such, no sales data is available for vehicles that sell in lower volumes. Nevertheless, individual Chevy model sales performance (for models for which sales data is available) was as follows:
Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Is Fastest Production Sedan On Dubai Autodrome GP Circuit
The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is the fastest and most track-capable vehicle the luxury marque has ever manufactured, boasting horsepower and torque figures that would make most supercars blush while also delivering exceptional Cadillac luxury. Since its inception, the CT5-V Blackwing has been proving its mettle by breaking records and expectations around the world. Now, the Caddy is officially the fastest production sedan on the Dubai Autodrome GP Circuit.
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Revealed As GM Has No EV Sedan Rival
Hyundai has just unveiled the fully electric Hyundai Ioniq 6 sedan, to which GM currently has no competitor. Inspired by Hyundai’s Prophecy EV concept, the Ioniq 6 will serve as the Korean-based brand’s most advanced EV yet, with an estimated driving range of up to 340 miles, thanks to a 77.4 kWh battery pack. The company also claims best-in-class charging speeds of up to 350 kW, which can replenish the battery from 10 to 80 percent in as low as 18 minutes. Based on Hyundai’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (a rival to the GM BEV3 platform), the Ioniq 6 boasts a single-motor layout with 225 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, and a dual-motor setup 320 horsepower and 446 pound-feet.
Next-Gen Chevy Equinox On The Way For 2024
The Chevy Equinox crossover received a mid-cycle enhancement (otherwise known as an update, refresh, or facelift) for the 2022 model year, with the current 2023 model year introducing only a few updates and changes compared to fully refreshed 2022 model year. Now, GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that the next-generation Chevy Equinox will arrive in 2024.
2024 Buick Envista Confirmed For North America
GM has confirmed that the Buick Envista will indeed make it to the U.S., per recent statements made by GM President Mark Reuss. During the GM Investor Day event held on November 17th, Reuss addressed a variety of future GM product plans, including the arrival of the new Buick Envista crossover.
Cadillac Lyriq Among North American Utility Vehicle Of The Year Finalists
The all-electric Cadillac Lyriq luxury crossover was recently announced as a finalist in the 2023 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) Awards. The Lyriq will next face off against the Genesis GV60 and Kia EV6 for top honors in the North American Utility Vehicle of the Year category.
C8 Corvette Owner Attempts Drift, Bends Rear Axle: Video
The C8 Corvette provides a very healthy combination of power, style and relative affordability. Sometimes, this blend of attributes can fall into the hands of an inexperienced driver, and result in unlucky (and cringy) mishaps. Unfortunately, one of these accidents recently happened to this C8 Stingray. In a recent Instagram...
Cadillac XT6 Won’t Get Expanded Super Cruise Driving Coverage
GM recently announced the coverage expansion of its hands-free driving technology, Super Cruise, and the automaker’s full-size SUVs are now being built with the updated software, allowing owners to use Super Cruise on more than 400,000 miles of roads in North America. However, the Cadillac XT6, will receive a much smaller coverage expansion.
Chevy Suburban Lease Available Nationwide In November 2022
In November 2022, a Chevy Suburban lease is available nationwide on the 2022 Suburban 4WD LT for $719 per month for 39 months, and on the 2023 Suburban 4WD LT for $749 per month for 39 months, for current lessees of a 2017 model year or newer vehicle. Local market...
