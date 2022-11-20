Hyundai has just unveiled the fully electric Hyundai Ioniq 6 sedan, to which GM currently has no competitor. Inspired by Hyundai’s Prophecy EV concept, the Ioniq 6 will serve as the Korean-based brand’s most advanced EV yet, with an estimated driving range of up to 340 miles, thanks to a 77.4 kWh battery pack. The company also claims best-in-class charging speeds of up to 350 kW, which can replenish the battery from 10 to 80 percent in as low as 18 minutes. Based on Hyundai’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (a rival to the GM BEV3 platform), the Ioniq 6 boasts a single-motor layout with 225 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, and a dual-motor setup 320 horsepower and 446 pound-feet.

2 DAYS AGO