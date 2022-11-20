Saints DE Payton Turner Injured in Rams Game

New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton was injured in the second quarter of the Los Angeles Rams game.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner left the Rams game due to a lower leg injury and is questionable to return, per John Hendrix. The team's medical staff carted the former first-round draft pick (28th overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft to the Saints' locker room for further evaluation.

It appeared Turner had his leg rolled on during a Rams offensive play. His departure leaves New Orleans thin at the defensive end position, with starters Cam Jordan (eye) and Marcus Davenport (calf) sidelined today because of injuries.

Expect to see veteran pass rushers Carl Granderson, Jabari Zuniga, and Tanoh Kpassagnon play heavy rotations with the top-three players out of the lineup.

Turner has six game appearances and registered 15 tackles and two sacks this season. During his career in New Orleans, the defensive end has had eleven game appearances, 27 tackles, and three sacks.

Staying healthy has been a challenge for the young defender. Last season, a shoulder injury forced the Saints to list him on injured reserve for 12 games.

Saints News From the Week