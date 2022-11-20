'Power Rangers' Star Jason David Frank Dead By Suicide At Age 49

mega

Power Rangers legend Jason David Frank has died at age 49.

The late actor and mixed martial artist reportedly took his own life in Texas. Though his rep, Justine Hunt , only confirmed the location of where he died, multiple sources revealed that the father-of-four died by suicide.



In light of the tragedy, Frank's Power Rangers costar Walter Emanuel Jones — the original Black Ranger — broke his silence, praising the original Green Ranger for being an "inspiration to so many people."

"His presence will be dearly missed. It’s so sad to lose another member of our Ranger family," Jones continued to exclusively tell Radar . "Jason was one of the biggest pranksters on the show. He had a wild sense of humor."

"We had our shares of ups and downs," Jones confessed before saying, "but I stayed consistent about being an ear if he needed one. My prayers go out to his family and all that will miss him."

Jones concluded: "May he rest in Power."

Frank's rep also shared, "Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed."

Over the years and across the several adaptation of Power Rangers — including Wild Force, Turbo, Zeo, Dino Thunder, Megaforce, Ninja Steel and HyperForce — Frank has been a Red Ranger, a Black Ranger and a Green Ranger anew.

Starting out in Season 1 of the original run of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers franchise, Jones was introduced as Tommy Oliver, the Green Ranger who was an enemy of the Power Rangers before he turned good.

Jones, who turned into the White Ranger, eventually became one of the six crime/monster-fighting superheroes with kung-fu skills and was tapped as the new leader of the pack.

Power Rangers fans have since paid tribute to the icon, with one writing on Twitter, "He’s has left behind a legacy and 4 kids Who are probably devastated right now because your dad is gone I couldn't imagine what they're feeling right now, rest in peace Jason David Frank and long live the original green ranger and white ranger and red ranger and black ranger."

"Growing up there was nothing cooler or more iconic than Tommy Oliver pulling up as the White Power Ranger," another wrote. "Rest in peace Jason David Frank they’ll never be another."