ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

'Power Rangers' Star Jason David Frank Dead By Suicide At Age 49

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WTUSr_0jHrqwe800
mega

Power Rangers legend Jason David Frank has died at age 49.

The late actor and mixed martial artist reportedly took his own life in Texas. Though his rep, Justine Hunt , only confirmed the location of where he died, multiple sources revealed that the father-of-four died by suicide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cob7k_0jHrqwe800
mega

In light of the tragedy, Frank's Power Rangers costar Walter Emanuel Jones — the original Black Ranger — broke his silence, praising the original Green Ranger for being an "inspiration to so many people."

INSIDE AARON CARTER'S PLAN FOR SON PRINCE'S 1ST BIRTHDAY BEFORE TRAGIC DEATH

"His presence will be dearly missed. It’s so sad to lose another member of our Ranger family," Jones continued to exclusively tell Radar . "Jason was one of the biggest pranksters on the show. He had a wild sense of humor."

"We had our shares of ups and downs," Jones confessed before saying, "but I stayed consistent about being an ear if he needed one. My prayers go out to his family and all that will miss him."

Jones concluded: "May he rest in Power."

Frank's rep also shared, "Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed."

Over the years and across the several adaptation of Power Rangers — including Wild Force, Turbo, Zeo, Dino Thunder, Megaforce, Ninja Steel and HyperForce — Frank has been a Red Ranger, a Black Ranger and a Green Ranger anew.

Starting out in Season 1 of the original run of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers franchise, Jones was introduced as Tommy Oliver, the Green Ranger who was an enemy of the Power Rangers before he turned good.

ROBYN BROWN'S BROTHER DIED BY SUICIDE AT 22, 'SISTER WIVES' STAR'S LATE SIBLING PAUL LEFT A NOTE FOR LOVED ONES: REPORT

Jones, who turned into the White Ranger, eventually became one of the six crime/monster-fighting superheroes with kung-fu skills and was tapped as the new leader of the pack.

Power Rangers fans have since paid tribute to the icon, with one writing on Twitter, "He’s has left behind a legacy and 4 kids Who are probably devastated right now because your dad is gone I couldn't imagine what they're feeling right now, rest in peace Jason David Frank and long live the original green ranger and white ranger and red ranger and black ranger."

"Growing up there was nothing cooler or more iconic than Tommy Oliver pulling up as the White Power Ranger," another wrote. "Rest in peace Jason David Frank they’ll never be another."

Comments / 1

Related
RadarOnline

'Power Rangers' Star Jason David Frank Was Dragged To Court By Father Of His Late Stepdaughter's Child Weeks Before His Death

Power Rangers star Jason David Frank was not only dealing with a nasty divorce at the time of his death but he was being sued by the father of his late stepdaughter’s child, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, back in October, Jason and his estranged wife Tammie were taken to court by a man named Jason Meekins. Meekins is the biological father to a young child named Drayden Meekins. Tammie’s daughter Shayla Bergeron was the mother to Drayden. However, Shayla passed away in October 2021 at the age of 26. In his petition, Meekins said...
TEXAS STATE
ComicBook

Power Rangers: Red Ranger Actor Austin St. John Breaks Silence on Jason David Frank's Death

Legendary star of the Power Rangers franchise Jason David Frank has unfortunately died at the age of 49, and former Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, Power Rangers Zeo, and Power Rangers Turbo co-star and Red Ranger actor Austin St. John has broken his silence on Frank's death. Following early reports on social media and messages from those closest to the star, it was revealed by Frank's rep that he had passed away. Ever since, tributes to the original Green Ranger actor have been pouring in by both fans and those who closely worked alongside the star for many years.
Deadline

‘Power Rangers’ Stars Amy Jo Johnson, Walter Jones, Austin St. John & More Mourn The Loss Of Jason David Frank

Jason David Frank, best known as Tommy Oliver in the 90s kids’ action series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, died at the age of 49 and his co-stars are morning his loss. Viewers that watched the show growing up remember that the Green Ranger’s (and later on the White Ranger) love interest was the Pink Ranger, played by Amy Jo Johnson. After news of Frank’s death, the Felicity alum paid tribute to the late actor on social media. “Jase, you were beautiful and truly unique,” she posted on Instagram along with a selfie next to Frank during a fan convention. “My life just...
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Ices Out Her ‘Heartbroken’ Son Kevin Hunter Jr, 22, After Leaving Rehab

Ex-talk show host Wendy Williams has not spoken to her one-time close son Kevin Hunter Jr. in the weeks since leaving a California rehab, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation revealed that Kevin Jr., 22, has yet to hear from his mom since she left a treatment facility in Malibu last month. An insider told The Sun, "Wendy has not reached out to her son since she left the rehab. While she was in treatment, they were talking but the minute she got out the communication stopped.”The source added, “Kevin has been through hell this year with everything...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Inquisitr.com

Cher, 76, Shocks Fans With Romantic Photos Of Her And Amber Rose's Ex Alexander Edwards, 36

Cher's appearance holding hands with Amber's ex, Alexander Edwards, caused a stir among fans. This comes after it was reported that Kylie's ex Tyga paid her a visit at her Malibu mansion. Cher, are you giving us any hints here? Or perhaps there is only a platonic friendship developing that is causing the temperature to pulse due to the psychological impact the image has on us.
TODAY.com

Actor Tim Roth announces death of son Cormac, age 25: 'A gentle soul'

The son of actor Tim Roth has died at age 25, according to the actor and his family. "On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer," read a statement sent to NBC News by Tim, his wife Nikki and their son Hunter Roth, Cormac's brother. "He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him. He fought with incredible bravery for the past year, and maintained his wicked wit and humour to the very end."
RadarOnline

‘The Stress Is Getting To Him’: Christopher Meloni Begging Mariska Hargitay To Save 'Law & Order: Organized Crime'

Christopher Meloni believes his pal Mariska Hargitay could help raise the ratings of his Law & Order: Organized Crime, RadarOnline.com has learned. A Benson/Stabler reunion is always a fan favorite, and the Sept. 22 Law & Order: SVU/Law & Order: Organized Crime three-hour cross-over didn’t disappoint, pulling in over 7 million total viewers. But on its own, Organized Crime stumbles in the ratings, and insiders reveal Meloni is worried.“The fans aren’t loving his show and the poor ratings have got him panicking,” said a source. “The stress is getting to him.” Sources said that Meloni has a plan to save...
News Breaking LIVE

TV Star Expecting 12th Child

Television host Nick Cannon has announced that he is expecting another child. This will be his 12th child, according to the Daily Beast. The Daily Beast notes that word on Cannon’s 12th child comes just days after the announcement that he is expecting his 11th, “and just a month after he welcomed his ninth and 10th children.”
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Sees Shakeup as Key Member Leaves Series

Chicago Med just saw the exit of Asjha Cooper after two seasons on the show, probably shocking fans a bit this close to the start of a new season. But Friday saw One Chicago lose another longtime member of the team, with co-creator and showrunner Derek Haas leaving both Chicago Fire and Wolf Entertainment's FBI: International over on CBS.
wegotthiscovered.com

Kevin Conroy has passed away at age 66

Kevin Conroy, famous for lending his voice to many animated renditions of the iconic comic book hero Batman, has passed away at age 66, according to reports by Conroy’s former coworkers. Diane Pershing, who often worked alongside Conroy as the voice of Poison Ivy in many DC Comics animated...
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
msn.com

Supernatural star Nicki Aycox dies aged 47

Nicki Aycox has died at the age of 47 following a battle with leukemia. The actress - who was best known for starring as Meg Masters and the demon that possessed her in The CW series 'Supernatural' - passed away on Thursday (17.11.22), her sister-in-law announced on social media. She...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

156K+
Followers
5K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy