Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Nonprofit supporting family homelessness receives home donationThe Triangle TribuneWendell, NC
Affordable cottage court development coming to DT RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Husband Tells Disturbing Story After Navy Veteran Wife DisappearsFatim HemrajRaleigh, NC
WRAL
ALDI deals Nov. 23-29: Mangoes, avocados, red grapes, blackberries, Italian sausage, cheddar cheese
ALDI has new grocery sales starting Nov. 23 including mangoes, avocados, red grapes, blackberries, Italian sausage, cheddar cheese, frozen whipped topping, stuffing mix, marshmallows and more. The sales listed below are from the online ad for a Raleigh, NC ALDI location and are valid at many locations in the Raleigh,...
WRAL
Ronnie's Country Store a staple of Four Oaks
This old-fashioned store sits along a busy highway in Four Oaks and is known for its boots, blue jeans, and ice cream--and for its owner, Ronnie Parker. This old-fashioned store sits along a busy highway in Four Oaks and is known for its boots, blue jeans, and ice cream--and for its owner, Ronnie Parker.
WRAL
Cumberland County deputies search for three people accused of stealing from stores, gas stations
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding three people accused of taking items from Dollar General stores and Circle K gas stations in November. The sheriff’s office released four pictures of the people deputies are looking for, and said the crimes happened from...
WRAL
Clayton family searching for new home after subleasing SNAFU
A rental nightmare for a family in Clayton is putting them out of a home right before the holidays. A rental nightmare for a family in Clayton is putting them out of a home right before the holidays.
WRAL
Raleigh car thefts are way up: WRAL Data Trackers pinpoints the areas with the highest and lowest number of break-ins
Raleigh car thefts are way up. On WRAL at 6, Data Trackers pinpoints the areas with the highest and lowest numbers of break-ins. What experts say is to blame for the record number of incidents. Raleigh car thefts are way up. On WRAL at 6, Data Trackers pinpoints the areas...
WRAL
Breaking down charges of driver who lost control of truck in Raleigh Christmas Parade
Virginia court records show 20-year-old Landen Christopher Glass had a number of non-moving violation tickets on his record, including four tickets for failure to have a vehicle inspected, with the most recent on Oct. 30. Virginia court records show 20-year-old Landen Christopher Glass had a number of non-moving violation tickets...
WRAL
11-year-old girl shot in the neck with BB gun: Here's why doctors won't remove the BB
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — An 11-year-old girl was hospitalized Tuesday after getting shot in the neck by a BB gun. Lillie Lewis said the BB will stay in her neck for the rest of her life because it is so close to an artery. "I was scared," Lewis said....
WRAL
Johnston County crash injures four people, including an infant
SELMA, N.C. — Another day, Another crash. The intersection of NC-42 and Thanksgiving Fire Road was once again filled with blinking lights and smashed cars Wednesday afternoon. Officials tell WRAL the accident happened around 3:30 this afternoon. The T-bone crash damaging three vehicles, and injuring four people, including an...
WRAL
Raleigh Christmas Parade float driver could face 150 days in prison if convicted, Wake County DA says
RALEIGH, N.C. — Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman discussed Tuesday what's next for the suspect in connection to Hailey Brooks' death during last weekend’s Raleigh Christmas Parade. Landen Glass, 20, of Goode, Virginia, is charged misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless, improper equipment, unsafe movement...
WRAL
911 calls reveal neighbors tried to save 16-year-old shot, killed in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — McDougald Terrace resident Ashley Canady participated in a first-aid training program organized by the city and a group called Stop the Bleed. It was her way of preparing to save residents in her neighborhood in case of violence. She and another resident used that training when...
WRAL
Notes, flowers, candles left along parade route where 11-year-old dancer died
Memorials grew Monday for Hailey Brooks along Hillsborough Street at the site of the incident and outside CC & Company Dance Complex. Memorials grew Monday for Hailey Brooks along Hillsborough Street at the site of the incident and outside CC & Company Dance Complex.
WRAL
11-year-old Hailey Brooks dies after getting hit by pickup truck at Raleigh Christmas Parade, sources confirm to WRAL News
WRAL News has learned 11-year-old Hailey Brooks died after getting hit by a pickup truck during this past weekend's Raleigh Christmas Parade, according to multiple sources. WRAL News has learned 11-year-old Hailey Brooks died after getting hit by a pickup truck during this past weekend's Raleigh Christmas Parade, according to multiple sources.
WRAL
One person dead, another injured after crash on Highway 70 west of Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Authorities said after 11 a.m. Monday there was a two-vehicle crash on Highway 70 eastbound near Ebenezer Church Road, just west of Goldsboro. The accident resulted in one person killed, and another airlifted to a hospital. The condition of the person airlifted is unknown as of Monday afternoon.
WRAL
'He was just cut out to be a broadcast meteorologist': NC State professor remembers former student killed in WBTV helicopter crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the victims of the WBTV helicopter crash in Charlotte has direct ties to the Triangle. Jason Myers earned his bachelor of science in meteorology with a communication concentration from North Carolina State University. After graduating, Myers worked as a weather observer at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport, giving weather updates to the control tower.
WRAL
Beloved Lufkin Road Middle School principal dies unexpectedly
The Wake County Public School System said Monday the principal of Lufkin Road Middle School died unexpectedly at the school. The Wake County Public School System said Monday the principal of Lufkin Road Middle School died unexpectedly at the school.
