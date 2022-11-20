ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan to meet with much at stake

By LARRY LAGE
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N9MTp_0jHrMSmy00

One of the greatest rivalries in sports seems set up for another classic.

No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan will both be ranked in the top five of the AP poll for the 12th time when they meet Saturday at the Horseshoe in what's known as The Game. No other rivalry in the country has as many top-five matchups.

The winner will earn a trip to the Big Ten championship game and a probable spot in the College Football Playoff.

“This is what we've been striving for all year, 11-0, and now to play The Game," Michigan receiver Ronnie Bell said. “That's all we wanted."

The Wolverines are coming off a rare win in the series. Until Jim Harbaugh finally beat the Buckyes last year at home, they had won a school-record eight straight and 15 of 16 against Michigan.

What has it been like for coach Ryan Day to have a whole year to think about that loss to the Wolverines?

“That has not been easy, hasn't been good," Day said. “We’ll probably talk about it more this week, but looking forward to the preparation. Our guys have been focused on it all offseason. And during the season, it’s always been in the back of our minds.

“We work it every day of the year. And so, the week is officially here.”

The Buckeyes have been waiting for two years to beat their rivals at home, missing out on the last opportunity in 2020 during the pandemic-shortened season when the matchup was canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the Wolverines' program.

Michigan has not won at Ohio State since 2000, which is also the last year it won a second straight game in the series.

The Buckeyes have not lost a game since Hassan Haskins matched a school record with five rushing touchdowns and Aidan Hutchinson had three sacks in last year's win for Michigan.

“Coming off of that game, we were highly motivated this season to get back to where we are right now," Day said.

After dominating conference opponents for much of the season, both powerhouse programs struggled to earn their 11th win.

Slumping Illinois led Michigan for several minutes in the first half and was ahead from late in the third quarter until Jake Moody made a go-ahead, 35-yard field goal with nine seconds left.

Harbaugh, who has both coached and played in the rivalry, wasn’t in the mood to look ahead to facing the Buckeyes after surviving a scare in the game and with running back Blake Corum .

“I just want to enjoy this one,” Harbaugh said.

Ohio State trailed at Maryland from late in the second quarter until early in the third and led by just three points in the final minutes before pulling away.

Both teams have banged-up backfields.

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson returned against Maryland after missing two games with an injury. He did catch a 31-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud but had just 19 yards rushing on 11 carries.

The Buckeyes are hopeful that running back Miyan Williams will face Michigan after leaving last weekend’s game with a leg injury.

Corum grabbed his left knee after being tackled late in the first half and pulled himself out of the game after one carry and one pass-blocking assignment early in the third quarter against the Fighting Illini. His backup, dual-threat Donovan Edwards, did not play because of an undisclosed injury.

On Sunday, Corum spoke with reporters outside a school in Ypsilanti, where he was handing out turkey dinners and other items as part of a charitable effort.

“The knee's fine. It will get better. I'll be back,” he said.

Asked whether he intends to play on Saturday, Corum responded: “I'll be there.”

Michigan has relied on its running game, but it might have to lean more on its inconsistent passing game that has missed many opportunities with high throws and dropped balls.

“A lot of the meat is still on the bone and it’s ready to come off next Saturday," quarterback J.J. McCarthy said.

___

AP Sports Writer Noah Trister and Associated Press writer Mike Householder contributed to this report.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
College Football News

Michigan vs Ohio State Prediction Game Preview

Michigan vs Ohio State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Saturday, November 26. Record: Michigan (11-0), Ohio State (11-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Why Michigan Will Win. Even for Ohio State, the injuries at the skill spots are a problem. CJ Stroud...
COLUMBUS, OH
WolverineDigest

ESPN Predicts The End Of Michigan's Season

Michigan fans are informed. They know what's at stake in Columbus on Saturday. Win and the Wolverines are in — in the Big Ten Championship game and very likely the College Football Playoff after winning back to back titles in the conference. But as we're starting to learn, just...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Ohio State Player Has Troubling Admission On Michigan Loss

This Saturday is going to feature one of the best games of the 2022 college football season. Michigan is set to travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State with everything on the line. The winner will not only have bragging rights heading into next year, but it will also clinch a berth in both the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game vs. Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football will host Michigan in a game of undefeated rivals, giving off vibes of 2006. The game between the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will kick off at noon on Fox with Gus Johnson on play by play, Joel Klatt as color commentator and Jenny Taft as sideline reporter. It’s the fourth time that Johnson and Klatt have called an OSU game this season, including wins over Indiana, Iowa and Penn State.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Ohio State slammed for racial slur response

The college men’s hockey world was rocked Tuesday night when Michigan State Spartans forward Jagger Joshua revealed an unnamed Ohio State Buckeyes player of used a racial slur against him multiple times during a game earlier in the month. Joshua released his full statement on Twitter: Acts of racism do not belong in hockey.. pic.twitter.com/nm9AnIjSgV Read more... The post Ohio State slammed for racial slur response appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Four Remaining Storylines Surrounding Ohio State's 2023 Recruiting Class One Month Before the Early Signing Period

We’re officially one month from the start of the Early Signing Period. Despite so little time remaining in the current cycle, there are still plenty of storylines surrounding Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class. A good chunk of them could find some clarity this week with the most important game on the Buckeyes’ schedule looming and arguably the most important recruiting weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear

Last year Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines finally knocked off mighty Ohio State for the first time in his tenure. But The Game gets renewed this Saturday, and Harbaugh has made his thoughts on it very clear. Speaking to the media on Monday, Harbaugh made it clear that the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WILX-TV

Ohio State suspends player who allegedly used racial slurs during a game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In a statement posted Tuesday evening on Twitter, Ohio State’s Athletic Director, Gene Smith apologized to the Michigan State University hockey player Jagger Joshua, who is alleging an Ohio State player used racial slurs during a Nov. 11 game. Background: Michigan State hockey player alleges...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Where Ohio State’s $3.3 billion construction projects stand

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University‘s campus continued to get bigger in fiscal year 2022, with administrators’ eyes looking toward future construction while its projects remain mostly on track. According to the Nov. 15 meeting agenda for the Board of Trustees’ master planning and facilities committee,...
COLUMBUS, OH
qfm96.com

Former OSU Quarterback Cornelius Green

Cornelius Green was the quarterback for the Bucks back in the Woody Hayes era. He was the first African American quarterback to start at Ohio State. He shares the essential teachings Woody instilled in the players that Cornelius incorporates into his everyday life. The guys discuss what made Woody’s coaching stand apart from the rest. The guys talk about the current Buckeye team and what it will take to beat Xichigan. Cornelius talks about his short time playing for the Detroit Lions. Cornelius gives his respect Archie Griffin – who was only a freshman on the team when Cornelius was the quarterback – and how he would compare to today’s running backs. The guys also talk about what it’s like to play against Xichigan, and what were the highlights from playing them.
COLUMBUS, OH
back2stonewall.com

CALL TO ACTION: Proud Boys To Disrupt Columbus, Ohio Drag Story Time Event. COUNTERPROTEST! FIGHT BACK!

Via Right Wing Watch:: “A local chapter of the far-right Proud Boys plans to disrupt a Dec. 3 drag story event in Columbus, Ohio, just two weeks after the killings at a LGBTQ night club in Colorado Springs. The Columbus Proud Boys announced their plans to disrupt the kids story time event held at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus on Telegram last Tuesday. Advance Democracy, Inc., a non-partisan, non-profit research organization, first flagged the post. The emphasis of a “wild” protest is likely a reference to Jan. 6. Trump had called on his supporters to attend a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, promising that it would “be wild!”
COLUMBUS, OH
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
72K+
Followers
110K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy