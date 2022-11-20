ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collins, OH

Western drops a pair to open season

By Norwalk Reflector staff, sports@norwalkreflector.com
 3 days ago
COLLINS — The Western Reserve girls basketball team opened the season with a pair of low-scoring losses following Saturday’s 31-26 defeat against visiting Colonel Crawford.

The Roughriders (0-2) also suffered a 35-32 setback on Nov. 18 at Keystone.

In Saturday’s loss to the Eagles (2-0), Western found itself down 9-1 after one quarter and were unable to dig out of the deficit. The ‘Riders trailed 16-10 at halftime and 26-14 through three quarters before a 12-5 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter kept them within range.

Lillian White scored six points with two assists and two steals. Grace French added five points and eight rebounds, while Bella Thornburg had three points and six rebounds.

Also for Western, Anna Woodrum scored five points and added two steals.

The ‘Riders are off until Nov. 28 when they host Wellington in another non-league matchup.

Keystone 35, W. Reserve 32

LAGRANGE — The ‘Riders lost a back-and-forth season opener on Friday to the Wildcats, as neither team led by more than a point through three quarters.

The game was tied at 5-5 through one quarter and the Wildcats led 15-14 at halftime and 26-25 through three quarters.

White scored eight points for Western, followed by Thornburg with six and Madison Pfanner and Katie Woodruff with five each.

WESTERN RESERVE (0-1)

Madison Pfanner 2-1—5; Anna Woodrum 1-0—3; Grace French 2-0—4; Lillian White 3-1—8; Joslin Cain 0-1—1; Bella Thornburg 2-1—6; Katie Woodruff 2-1—5. TOTALS 12-6—32.

KEYSTONE (1-0)

Delaney Peters 2-2—8; Brooklyn Barber 2-4—9; Jessica Forthofer 1-3—5; Vivian Cassell 5-3—13. TOTALS 10-12—35.

W. Reserve 5 9 11 7 — 32

Keystone 5 10 11 9 — 35

3-point FGs: (WR) Woodrum, White; (K) Peters 2, Barber

Padua Franciscan 52, St. Paul 18

VERMILION — The Flyers fell to 0-2 after Parma Padua jumped out to a 20-3 lead after one quarter in Saturday’s consolation game of the Vermilion Tip-Off Classic.

Molly Ridge scored 10 points for St. Paul, while Chloe Smith had six and Megan Lesch added two.

St. Paul does not play again until Dec. 2 when it travels to New London in the Firelands Conference opener.

PARMA PADUA (1-1)

Alyssa Weber 7-3— 20; Alyssa Helman 4-1— 12; Michaela Cario 2-3— 9; Ally Tonsing 1-2— 4; Keilei Anderson 1-0— 2; Audrey Butler 1-0— 2; Lexi Miller 1-0— 2; Ally Ornas 1-0— 2; Anna Gerding 0-1— 1. TOTALS 18-10—52.

ST. PAUL (0-2)

Molly Ridge 4-2— 10; Chloe Smith 1-4— 6; Megan Lesch 0-2— 2. TOTALS 5-8—18.

St. Paul 3 9 1 5— 18

Padua 20 14 10 8— 52

3-point FGs: (P) Weber 3, Helman 3, Cario 2.

C. Crawford x x x x — 31

W. Reserve x x x x — 26

3-point FGs:

Northwestern 62, South Central 45

WEST SALEM — A bit third quarter lifted host Northwestern past the Trojans in their season opener on Saturday in non-league play.

South Central led 14-13 after one quarter and 26-23 at halftime. However, the Huskies dominated the third quarter with a 25-11 scoring advantage to take a 48-37 lead — then outscored the Trojans 14-8 in the final eight minutes.

South Central entertains Lucas on Tuesday in its home opener.

Buckeye Central 63, Willard 42

WILLARD — The Crimson Flashes were outscore steadily over the course of all four quarters in Saturday’s non-league loss to the Division IV state power Bucks.

Buckeye Central led 19-13 through one and 36-26 at halftime. The Flashes were then outscored 13-7 in the third and 14-9 in the fourth quarters in the setback.

Willard finished 15-of-42 shooting and 10-of-17 at the foul line, but struggled from the three-point line (2-of-19).

Willard will host Upper Sandusky on Tuesday.

New London 37, Edison 36

MILAN — New London held off Edison 37-36 after the Chargers' Audrey Linder hit a 3-pointer with nine seconds to play to cut the Wildcats' lead to one.

Edison (0-2) hosts Keystone on Tuesday and New London travels to Colonel Crawford on Saturday.

Black River 40, Plymouth 34

PLYMOUTH — The Big Red fell to 1-1 following Saturday's close non-league loss to the visiting Pirates.

The Big Red host Colonel Crawford on Tuesday in another non-league matchup.

