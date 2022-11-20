ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drew Barrymore Got Real About Why She Quit Drinking, And It Sounds Like She Made The Right Choice

By Larry Fitzmaurice
 2 days ago

You may or may not know that Drew Barrymore quit drinking in 2019.

Eugenegologursky / Getty Images for Hospital for Special Surgery

She revealed the news last year in an interview with CBS Mornings and talked about what led her to make the decision.

"When you are stuck in a pattern or if you are going through things and you not only admit them out loud, but you force yourself to say, 'I'm willing to make big changes,' I think we all think we're very weak when we don't make those changes," she said in the interview.

Udo Salters Photography / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

In an essay for this month's issue of Drew magazine (via Entertainment Tonight ), Drew got candid about deciding to quit alcohol and how it's changed her life for the better.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images for The Webby Awards

In the essay, Drew says that her decision to quit "has been one of the most liberating things in my journey of life," and that "one of the bravest things you can do" is "slay those dragons and finally change an awful cycle in which you've found yourself stuck."

Bruce Glikas / Getty Images / WireImage

"For me, it was to stop drinking."

Calla Kessler / The Washington Post via Getty Images

Drew also said that quitting helped her "to finally become free of the torture of guilt and dysfunction" — and she also extended love and sympathy for anyone struggling during the upcoming holiday season.

Kristina Bumphrey / Variety via Getty Images

"I'd like for you to try to remember to give yourself a pass — a hug, as it were — and I will try, too," she wrote. "Take a moment, take a breath, and give yourself a squeeze. We're all just doing our best out here. And that in and of itself is something to celebrate."

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

You can read more of what Drew had to say here .

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, you can call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) and find more resources here .

