Adele Kissed Boyfriend Rich Paul Mid-Performance At Her Vegas Show, And It's Super Cute

By Ryan Schocket
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k5AUd_0jHrDFoE00

This weekend was opening night of Adele 's highly anticipated, rescheduled Vegas residency, and a lot has already gone down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cY2l8_0jHrDFoE00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for AD

She set fire to a piano:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cTrKZ_0jHrDFoE00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for AD

She used a T-shirt gun:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ibTAt_0jHrDFoE00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for AD

She magically disappeared:

You: Face reveal when?Us:

@AdeleAccess 07:12 AM - 19 Nov 2022

Aaaaand she shared a nice moment with her boyfriend Rich Paul .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09VqUs_0jHrDFoE00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

While performing "When We Were Young," Adele located Rich in the crowd:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CRA4Z_0jHrDFoE00
@billboard / Via tiktok.com

She went up to him and gave him a kiss. It was super cute:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s5tH4_0jHrDFoE00
@billboard / Via tiktok.com

Billboard captured the moment and shared it on TikTok , where it's already garnered almost 1 million views.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eXKjK_0jHrDFoE00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for AD

Adele's been pretty private about her personal life, but she did open up about her relationship to Elle earlier this year. “I’ve never been in love like this," she said. "I’m obsessed with him.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23jN7a_0jHrDFoE00
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

IDK about y'all, but I love this low-key PDA from Adele. You can watch the cute moment here .

