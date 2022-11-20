ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

UConn coach Dailey faints but 'is good,' Geno Auriemma says

By Alexa Philippou
ESPN
ESPN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23b7PP_0jHqZb6V00

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Longtime UConn women's basketball associate head coach Chris Dailey received medical attention after appearing to faint upon the conclusion of the national anthem before the No. 5 Huskies took on No. 10 NC State at the XL Center on Sunday.

Dailey was helped onto a stretcher and taken off the floor, waving to the crowd as she was being carried out.

After UConn's 91-69 victory -- marking back-to-back wins for the Huskies over top-10 teams -- coach Geno Auriemma said that Dailey "is good. Everything tested out pretty good. Nothing serious, nothing threatening."

The school announced after the game that Dailey was released from the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Auriemma added she wasn't feeling great earlier in the day and felt that something wasn't right.

"When she was on the floor, everything runs through your mind," Auriemma said. "Every possible scenario, everything you can imagine. I'm just glad we have really, really good people here, so they were on it right away. I know it shook up a lot of people in our program."

Visibly shaken UConn players returned to the locker room before NC State coach Wes Moore and Auriemma consulted with officials. They added an extra 10 minutes to the clock for warm-ups.

The Huskies started the game with the remainder of the coaching staff on the bench: Auriemma and assistants Jamelle Elliott and Morgan Valley.

UConn has been through a trying stretch to start the 2022-23 season, as 2020-21 national player of the year Paige Bueckers is out with a season-ending ACL tear and freshman Ice Brady is similarly done for the season with a dislocated patella. Sophomore Caroline Ducharme (neck stiffness) is making her way back to full health, while graduating student Dorka Juhász is out for at least three games with a broken thumb.

Dailey has been part of Auriemma's coaching staff since arriving in Storrs in 1985. She has also served as head coach in his absence, leading UConn to a 13-0 record in games without him.

As scary as the incident was for the Huskies, they came out collected to start the game, going on a 9-0 run that forced NC State to call an early timeout. The Wolfpack pulled within three in the second quarter, but UConn blew it open in the second half, outscoring NC State 51-36.

"We definitely played this game for CD," said sophomore Nika Muhl , who set a program record for single-game assists with 15. "She definitely gave us strength."

Muhl said Auriemma told the team before the game that Dailey was OK.

"After we found out that CD is fine, that everything is OK, that brought us even closer together and gave us even more energy," Muhl said.

After the game, Muhl said, the team saw Dailey had texted the group, "'guys, I'm sorry for the drama, I'm fine.'"

Despite the depleted roster and Dailey's health scare, UConn improved to 3-0 with their victory. Azzi Fudd led the Huskies with 32 points, her second consecutive game with that many. The win marked their first 20-plus point defeat of an AP top-10 opponent since 2018, when they took down South Carolina by 29 in the Elite Eight.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Madie Hamilton on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends or family as well as for a special occasion.
ARIZONA STATE
themesatribune.com

Building trades seek youth to fill jobs

Gilbert High School seniors Mason Reading and Lucas Beals attended this year’s Arizona Construction Career Days because they wanted to know more about the industry. Clarissa Tonkin, a student at the East Valley Institute of Technology, was there because she hopes to take her construction training into a decorative arts career.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

What employees at Arizona's Family are thankful for

Thatcher Johnson, 13, wasn’t sure what to expect when he developed alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair to fall out and, in some cases, not grow back. Veteran reflects on her service at Scottsdale Veterans Day commemoration. Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:30 PM MST. |. An Army...
ARIZONA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Top Republican Bashes Arizona Governor After He Congratulates Katie Hobbs on Victory

A top Arizona Republican has lashed out at current Governor Doug Ducey, after he congratulated governor-elect Katie Hobbs on her victory, according to Mediaite. Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward attacked Governor Doug Ducey, after he welcomed governor-elect Katie Hobbs, promising to aid in the transition to her entrance to the office. Hobbs has been declared the winner of the Arizona gubernatorial race, however, her opponent, Kari Lake, has yet to concede.
ARIZONA STATE
coloradopols.com

Joe Oltmann: The Porta-Potty Rebellion Begins

—– The word went out before the Thanksgiving holiday that Black Friday 2022 would be the day (you’ve heard this before but for real this time) that the election stealers across this great country finally get some ‘countability. Although Colorado’s Heidi Ganahl lost her race by numbers that not even the most devoted election conspiracy theorist could dispute–and she did consult with them–Colorado’s leading conspiracy theorist podcaster who wants to hang a whole slew of people including Gov. Jared Polis, Joe Oltmann, called for patriots to converge on the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix this morning to demand a new election for defeated GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake:
COLORADO STATE
AZFamily

Arizona International Auto Show back for the first time since 2019

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A tradition dating back 50 years is happening at the Phoenix Convention Center this weekend. People can go and check out the newest builds from automakers all over the world at the Arizona International Auto Show. Several companies are there with cars sitting on display and...
PHOENIX, AZ
ESPN

ESPN

1K+
Followers
580
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy