Chicago shootings: 2 teens among 18 shot, 1 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city, police say

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24awJT_0jHqU3uJ00 Two teens are among at least 18 people wounded, one fatally, in shootings across Chicago over the weekend, police said.

SUNDAY

Two people were shot, one killed, Sunday in a drive-by shooting in East Garfield Park, Chicago police said. The victims were in a parked vehicle in the 3100-block of West Madison Street just after 5:30 p.m., when a dark colored SUV drove by and someone inside fired shots, striking the victims. A 31-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the armpit. He was transported to Mt. Sinai, where he was pronounced dead, according to police. A 44-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks. She was also taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition. No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

SATURDAY

Two teen boys were injured in a Saturday morning shooting on the city's Southwest Side, Chicago police said. The shooting happened in the Brighton Park neighborhood's 3800 block of South Archer Avenue at about 10:50 a.m., police said. Two 17-year-old boys were walking down the street when a vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots. One victim, shot in the back, was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said. The second victim, shot in the shoulder and foot, was taken to the same hospital in good condition. The vehicle involved in the shooting fled in an unknown direction, police said. No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the incident.

Several hours later, a 60-year-old woman was shot in Woodlawn. The incident occurred about 6:10 p.m. as she was standing outside of her vehicle in the 6400 block of South Eberhart Avenue when a dark-colored SUV approached and someone inside opened fire, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the finger, shin and buttocks, police said. She was reportedly in good condition.

At least seven other people have been wounded by gunfire since Friday at 6 p.m.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.

