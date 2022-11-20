ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

Stalking Your Crush, Hating Your Wife, And 12 Other Tired TV Tropes That Have Aged Like Milk Since The ’90s

By Angelica Martinez
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x0xhu_0jHqLNaL00

Though the '90s and 2000s might not feel like they were too long ago, things have certainly changed a lot since then. A lot of things that aired on TV back then definitely wouldn't fly today. At least, not without some severe internet backlash.

CBC

Redditor u/Fracassi_Fanboy asked , "What's a common element from '90s or '00s sitcoms that has aged poorly?" Here are 14 tired, sometimes offensive tropes that used to be common and have aged like milk since then:

1. "Every married couple hating each other and treating each other like crap. Yikes."

u/SolidOrangutan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FB8K3_0jHqLNaL00
Cbs / ©CBS/Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

"The husbands were basically all like, 'Wife bad, beer good.'"

u/hemmendorff

"For example, Raymond and Debra from Everybody Loves Raymond . He never stood up to his mother for his wife and even voted against his wife in the PTA so he wouldn't have to help with the kids. He was whiney and useless; he was basically a fourth child to Debra instead of a husband."

justchillman

2. "The trope of the playboy character who makes elaborate schemes just to get with women."

u/Timely-Ad-1588

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02k6qr_0jHqLNaL00
Cbs / ©CBS/Courtesy Everett Collection

"I saw a blog post one time that described how several of Barney Stinson’s ( How I Met Your Mothe r) schemes to get laid qualified as sex crimes."

u/brettmbr

3. "The now-gorgeous main character's 'ugly' years being just the actor in a fat suit and fake braces. Bonus points for glasses."

u/theothers1988

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A9dNm_0jHqLNaL00
NBC

4. "The 'if you're persistent enough, the girl will fall for you. You just need to keep showing up at her house and job unannounced' trope."

u/TNCNguy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkTiE_0jHqLNaL00
CBS

"A generation was taught that 'no' means 'yes, but only if you stalk me.'"

u/ThingThatsJustBegun

"Honestly, as a teen, I did not know better and tried this. It did NOT go well."

u/thirdlost

5. "When 'broke' characters or middle-class ones had really nice homes, apartments, or were clearly living really comfortably, despite not having money."

u/tatakatakashi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wkW7E_0jHqLNaL00
NBC

"I watched Friends recently, and I thought this, too. How can Joey have a large and nice apartment if he's just a struggling actor? I know Chandler helps him pay, but seriously, it doesn't make sense even for the '90s."

u/iwipiksi

6. "The incompetent dad. The dad was always portrayed as an idiot that couldn’t do anything without his wife telling him how."

u/lilbittypp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TFM6d_0jHqLNaL00
Cbs / ©CBS/Courtesy Everett Collection

"I think it's because most family sitcoms in the 1980s through the 2000s were set up as a star vehicle for the comedian playing the dad. 'Goofy idiot' was an easy sell for laughs. Ray Romano and Tim Allen and Jim Belushi and Kevin James (just as a small example) already had established comic personas as brash buffoons, and their sitcoms were designed to showcase them. The wife characters were there to be foils for the husband's hijinks — just beautiful plot devices for the most part."

u/Adelaidey

7. "Those 'Special Episodes' which also functioned as PSAs for drinking, drugs, rage, SA, and mental health issues. While that's important to talk about, they always made it too easy. At the end of the episode, everyone goes home happy like it was no big deal."

u/JanuarySoCold

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ItcRx_0jHqLNaL00
NBC

"[Referencing the caffeine pill episode of Saved by the Bell ] I just looked this up because it seemed so absurd as a premise for a very special episode. I dropped No-Doze almost every morning in high school which...yeah, wasn't, like, the healthiest thing in the world, but it's by no means some debilitating addiction.

So, I watched the scene dumbfounded, did some more research on the episode, and then realized that the caffeine pills were originally supposed to be amphetamines, but the network censored that idea away."

u/white87wolf

"There was a government office that would literally give shows free money to produce these 'very special' episodes."

u/sharrrper

8. "Gay jokes. Constant gay jokes and transphobic jokes. Every sitcom, sketch comedy show, and late-night talk show featured them prominently. If your show had a male character who was even slightly feminine, a homophobic joke would be made at their expense."

u/hazymindstate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D66TR_0jHqLNaL00
NBC

"And men being 'grossed out' or it 'being gay' that they touched or exchanged an emotion."

u/WeBornToHula

"Being gay was a punchline, and it was so normalized. At the time, I barely noticed, but now, during rewatches, it makes me cringe. It stands out so bad."

u/ferociouswhimper

9. "The trope of the uptight, joyless mother and the way too loose, 'fun' dad."

u/GW2RNGR and u/0ll1ek00ls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MdKMk_0jHqLNaL00
Courtesy Everett Collection

10. "Kids having really nice bedrooms! They were always HUGE and so greatly decorated. I used to draw floor plans for my dream room at age 6 because of them. They set my expectations way too high."

u/cowdog987

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IIlHc_0jHqLNaL00
Nickelodeon Productions
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CFQM4_0jHqLNaL00
Nicktoons Productions

"Drake and Josh’s bedroom always fascinated me. It’s like a whole ass studio apartment."

u/CarterS20884

"For me, it was Arnold’s room from Hey Arnold! He had a full glass ceiling that you could access the roof from. It's still my dream room."

u/ilostmycarkeys3

11. "How every single Asian character was a stereotype of what a non-Asian American thinks anyone of Asian background is like. It doesn't matter if the actor themself has an American accent in real life or if they grew up in the US. In front of the cameras, the characters put on a thick accent and are reduced to stereotypes."

u/inksmudgedhands

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yycoe_0jHqLNaL00
Fox

"Like in Arrested Development , when the character Annyong barely ever spoke. It was annoying! I remember Lucille talking about having to 'strip him down to nothing' to figure out he’s a boy, which is particularly gross."

rachelc43

12. "Clip shows — aka those episodes that are made up mostly of clips and scenes we've already seen from previous episodes. I'm doing a binge of Family Ties currently, and they have about one clip show per season. It's the same premise every time: A visitor arrives, and the family reminisces about previous episodes. I hated these back then, and I completely skip them in the rewatch now."

u/Spire2000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U1c17_0jHqLNaL00
NBC

"Clip shows are just a remnant of another era. People didn't regularly tape or rewatch shows that weren't in reruns, so they were a chance to revisit a pivotal scene or funny moment. Sometimes, they were used to remind viewers of older plot points before they were brought up again. Sometimes, episode production was delayed, and they needed to put together an episode quickly/cheaply, or a show was nearing the end of its run, and they wanted additional episodes for syndication."

u/mmss

13. "Having laugh tracks in the background of shows. They are always cringe to me. Like, hey, if it's a funny joke, I will laugh. I don't need you to put a bunch of laughing people so I think it's funny."

u/chrissurra

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40LTXq_0jHqLNaL00
20thcentfox / 20th Century Fox Licensing/Merchandising / Everett Collection

14. "One thing I notice because my little brother watches lots of older shows I used to watch ( Drake and Josh- type stuff) is that the show oftentimes intended for the audience to find bullying funny."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o4BuV_0jHqLNaL00
Nickelodeon

"The '80s-'00s were more openly cruel when it came to certain things. So, that bled into shows and movies. Like, some poor fat kid asks the main character on a date, and she is mortified , or something like that. They encourage you as the viewer to make fun of someone for being fat, gay, weird, ugly, etc."

u/Luther-and-Locke

Are there any poorly-aged tropes we missed? If so, drop them in the comments below!

Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

Watch Once Upon A Time In Londongrad from BuzzFeed Studios, a new true crime docuseries based on the explosive BuzzFeed News investigation, now streaming on Peacock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DFgLy_0jHqLNaL00
Peacock & BuzzFeed

Comments / 0

Related
BuzzFeed

A.J. Cook On "Criminal Minds: Evolution," Directing Her Sons, And The Props She Took Home With Her

"When we wrapped in Season 15, there were already rumors [of a reboot] kind of floating around. And everyone, all the cast, was obviously like a huge thumbs up. Of course, we would do it in a heartbeat. This is a dream. We kind of had an inkling that it was going to come together again at some point. I think the surprising part, for me, at least, is how quickly the reboot came together."
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy