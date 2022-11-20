Novak Djokovic beats Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-3 to clinch sixth ATP Finals title – as it happened

8.21pm GMT

Righto, that is us; thanks for your company.

Now here comes Djokovic, and he holds aloft the trophy as the indoor fireworks and tickertape do their thing – how did we cope before their invention? Anyhow, Djokovic tosses in some Italian, of course he does, before congratulating Ruud and his team saying his work-ethic is inspirational to him and lots of others around the world. Decent praise, that, and he says Ruud and his team are nice people, respectful to everyone, and he probably hoped he could win one of his three big finals, but getting to them is a big achievement and he’s still young, so should win some soon.

Djokovic then thanks his team – his parents and brothers who aren’t with him – and it’s been a tough year, during which they’ve all helped him. Only his family know what they’ve all been through, they’ve given him strength, and the trophy is as much theirs as his. He can’t match Ruud’s speech, he chortles, thanking Nitto too, then talks about how hard and long the season is before switching to Italian, thanking the crowd for their passionate support, this year even better than last.

The trophy. Photograph: Ella Ling/REX/Shutterstock

Oh, he’s not finished, he wants to thank tennis fans around the world, praises the Turin atmosphere, and hopes the wait to get to Australia won’t be too long. What a nice boy. Ah, and he thanks “my beautiful girlfriend Maria,” who looks extremely bashful; he thanks her for her waiting around, her patience, and looks forward to being “a normal person” for a few weeks before he has to go to Oz.

Ruud collects his runner-up’s plate, and congratulates Djokovic and his team. He can’t imagine how hard the year’s been for him, and says his hat’s off, which it is – but not, I don’t think, for that reason. Djokovic appreciates being appreciated, then Ruud thanks his own team who help and motivate him every day – he’s had a year of many big highs – some lows too – and he’s already looking forward to the next one. Finally, he thanks the sponsors, saying this is one of the best tournaments to play, and hopes Nitto stay as sponsors for many years to come, thanking them in Japanese, then the ball kids and volunteers who make the players feel like kings, which he says is very nice.

Respect to Ruud, who’s had a great year – I didn’t expect him to get this good this fast – but he just couldn’t create chances today, and couldn’t cope when Djokovic turned it up.

He says in finals, matches tend to be decided on small margins, a break in each set here. Both players served well, he says, and the key game, the 12th of the first set, he managed to put a few returns back in play and be aggressive from there. He felt nervous at 30-all in the final game, and the fact he’s had to wait seven years since last winning this makes is extra sweet. He’s looking forward to a couple of weeks off as he’s spent the year “on the needles” waiting to hear about where he’s able to play, and I’d wager he’s a at least another four or five slams in him.

In the back of my mind lurks memory of Medvedev whacking Djokovic in the US Open final last year, but I can’t see how anyone but him wins Australia in January. Fit, settled him on a hard court is close to unbeatable, and he is for mine, the best player in the world by far.

Djokovic celebrates with his kids, then his team, then his wife, and he is, for my money, the best there’s ever been. His has no weaknesses and, more than that, he has that ability to do whatever his opponent least wants him to do, and key moments. I’ve never seen an athlete like him in tennis – he’s not the best mover, but in terms of elasticity, whip and fitness, he’s in a league of his own.

Novak Djokovic beats Casper Ruud 7-5 6-3 to win the ATP Finals! He equals Roger Federer's record of six titles!

Ruud 5-7 3-6 Djokovic* Djokovic goes long with a forehand! He’s crumbling under the pressure! Pathetic! But an error from Ruud gives him 15-all and an overhead makes 30-15 … before Djokovic nets for 30s! He needs first serve, doesn’t get one so a sapping rally – 36 strokes, the longest of the match! – ensues, and you know how that go. Djokovic stays in it with exhibition ludicrous athleticism, eventually forcing Ruud to go long! Match point! AND HE FINISHES IT WITH AN ACE! HE EQUALS ROGER FEDRER’S SIX TITLES! HE IS A TOTAL JOKE!

Novak Djokovic celebrates at the end of the final. Photograph: Marco Canoniero/REX/Shutterstock

*Ruud 5-7 3-5 Djokovic Come on Casper, at least make him serve for it. He does too, an ace out wide at 30-0 probably his best delivery of the match. So Djokovic inflicts a succession of booming forehands, Ruud then shanks one long … before slamming down a brave serve for the game. Djokovic will now serve to join Roger Federer on six titles!

Ruud 5-7 2-5 Djokovic* Djokovic’s lack of any serious weakness is just bizarre, and it means he can tailor his game to whatever his opponent wants to face least. Today, for example, he’s used his forehand, backhand and serve really well – by amazing coincidence, just as he did yesterday, and does almost every other day. As I type that, 40-15 becomes 40-30 and Ruud runs around his backhand to try and whack a forehand winner down the line. But he can’t get low enough – can you think of a man who can? – so loops it long. Djokovic is a game away!

*Ruud 5-7 2-4 Djokovic Ruud has gone from 77% serve-forehand to 34%, which tells you how ridiculously effectively Djokovic’s returns are finding his backhand. That said, Djokovic is only a break up in this set – though I’d not be surprised if he found another – and at 40-0, he retrieves with typical elasticity, then dashes in to flick a drop down the line as Ruud covers cross-court. And, well, Djokovic then clouts a backhand winner down the line, it’s called out, he challenges … and yup, it was in; 40-30 and nerves a-janglin’ so well done Ruud for disbursing a service winner for a crucial hold.

Ruud 5-7 1-4 Djokovic* Djokovic spanks a backhand down the line for 15-0 and he’s really turning it up now; that break point was converted partly because he forced his return onto Ruud’s backhand, his ability to mercilessly exploit an opponent’s weakness and at key moments absolutely vicious. Anyhow, at 15-all, Ruud thinks he’s in game and rally, so Djokovic murders a forehand winner down the line and this is currently not fair, a superhero against a mortal. Djokovic holds to 15, an overhead securing the consolidation with an exclamation mark, and this is just so, so good.

He’s just too good. Photograph: Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images

*Ruud 5-7 1-3 Djokovic Djokovic contorts into a low return and Ruud nets for 15-all, then Djokovic sticks a forehand into the backhand corner that forces a netted backhand. And, well, oh dear: Ruud serves well, comes in … and botches his volley. 15-40, and if Djokovic wins one of the next two points, you’d assume he wins the match with it … and he only needs the first, playing a brilliant point to dominate the rally from the back until Ruud can’t take any more and hits long! It turns out he’s quite good at tennis!

Ruud 5-7 1-2 Djokovic* I think Djokovic’s rig is emerald; it looks not unlike the kind of football top one might’ve worn playing Sunday league in the late-80s. Anyhow, he’s serving really well now, so when Ruud, who usually chips returns, changes his position, it makes no difference and 40-0 up, Djokovic comes in behind his first delivery and puts away a winning volley.

*Ruud 5-7 1-1 Djokovic Ruud accelerates to 40-0, and though Djokovic wins the next point, a backhand into the net gets the Dane on the board in set two.

Ruud 5-7 0-1 Djokovic* Ruud will be absolutely spewing; he was OK in that set, but Djokovic – now a set away from becoming this tournament’s, er, join most-winningest player – grew at clutch, as he shrank. In fairness, Djokovic always looked the likelier to make the breakthrough, and Ruud needs to change something because a quick hold puts him under immediate pressure.

*Ruud 5-7 Djokovic Djokovic returns and a net-cord forces Ruud wide; he nets. But Djokovic goes long off his next return for 15-all and a colossal, leaping forehand winner from centre to forehand corner makes 30-15. Djokovic, though, unfurls the forehand to send two cross-court, opening the space for a winner down the line. Djokovic is two points away from the set and when he can’t return Ruud’s next serve, he challenges .. and he’s right! He’ll climb into the second delivery – for which Ruud has to wait because the tech takes a while – and shonuff, Ruud then nets a backhand to hand Djokovic set point. And after a long rally, Ruud pinned in the backhand corner, he thrashes a backhand long, and that’s the set! Absolutely typical Djokovic!

Good at tennis, not so good at changing shirts. Photograph: Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images

Ruud 5-6 Djokovic* Djokovic zones a backhand slice down the line and when Ruud nets in response, he addresses a stern groan to himself. This inspires him next point – he gambles and picks the backhand side when behind in the rally, Djokovic does indeed go to that corner and he’s waiting to deflect a winner down the line. For all the good it does him, a big forehand followed by a big serve followed by an ace out wide giving him 6-5 and the DJ is properly on a 1990 tip! Makes sense – after all, 1990 is … time to move on.

*Ruud 5-5 Djokovic A booming delivery down the T sets Ruud away as he serves to stay in the set, then Djokovic wafts a backhand wide. Ruud does then net, but Djokovic – who’s been trying to get a steers off his team as regards where to stand when receiving – sends a backhand long and Ruud quickly closes out

Boob Boom Casper Ruud ? Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Ruud 4-5 Djokovic* A love-hold for Djokovic, sealed with a high-kicking ace down the middle. He’s only lost four points on serve so far, Rudd has only lost six. The court is so, so quick.

*Ruud 4-4 Djokovic The DJ – yes, there’s a DJ, of course there’s a DJ, this is a tennis match – drops a bit of C&C Music Factory at change of ends. 1990 in the houuuuuuse! What a year of tunes that was, on which point I recently concluded that the Adamski version of Killer has the better track but the Seal version has the better vocal . Anyhow, at 30-0 Djokovic finds a big forehand then a volley, snatching into the next point by walking into a forehand return then really opening his shoulders until Ruud can’t take any more. 30-all, and he seems to have decided it’s time. Yes he has! A backhand cross-court from Djokovic catches Ruud at the net and rather than put away backhand volley, he tries to force a forehand, sending it well long; break point again. But a terrific second serve from Ruud, out wide, facilitates the forehand clean-up, then a big first serve allows another big forehand for advantage and from there, Ruud quickly secures the hold.

Ruud 3-4 Djokovic* Djokovic is serving pretty well here – both players are – but a good backhand from Ruud hauls him in and his sliced volley drops just wide. No matter: an overhead while backpeddling raises game point and an unreturned serve means he leads 4-3. Neither man is making much impression on the other’s serve currently.

*Ruud 3-3 Djokovic Ruud looks not unlike a McGann brother, and in the time it takes me to find that photo, he races to 40-0 before whamming a backhand winner down the line, hs new, more open racket-face making the difference.

Ruud 2-3 Djokovic* A terrific game from Djokovic, forcing the issue . He makes 40-0 with a fine volley at the net, then ends things with an ace. He’s shaking a little bit at change of ends, though, as he did against Medvedev the other day – he doesn’t quite look himself.

*Ruud 2-2 Djokovic Djokovic stretches for a volley and hurts his leg or knee as Ruud makes 15-0; a big serve follows for 30-0, then Djokovic swipes a return wide and another long. He’s not constructing points currently, rather trying to finish them.

Ruud 1-2 Djokovic* Djokovic spanks a forehand wide for 0-15 then, after a long, 25-stroke rally, he tries to finish it with a drop and nets! Djokovic, though, is getting his second serve going, and it helps him to 15-30, followed by a big first go out wide for 30-all. Another good first serve, down the T, makes 40-30, then a clean ace swerving away, and that’s four straight points quicksmart.

*Ruud 1-1 Djokovic at 15-0, we rally cross-court, backhand to backhand, then Djokovic punishes one down the line with glorious disguise for another clean winner. Then, when Ruud comes in, he can’t find a stop volley when the ball’s fired at him, his effort looping long – he’s yet to find a first serve – then he goes long again so now faces two break points. Again, he misses his first serve and Djokovic goes for it with a backhand down the line – he ought to make it too, but doesn’t – then a forehand earns Ruud deuce and he closes out really well. He’s into the match now.

Here we go! Photograph: Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images

Ruud 0-1 Djokovic* Djokovic nets a backhand for 0-15, but a netted forehand return gives him 15-all. An ace out wide follows – Ruud challenges fruitlessly – then can’t capitalise on a slow, kicking second serve, catching the a net cord that flicks the ball wide. A backhand winner down the line then ends the game, and Djokovic looks as strong as expected.

Righto, off we go!

He also thinks Ruud shouldn’t drop serve. I agree, I think dropping serve would be a poor tactic.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in the crowd; Greg Rusedski is pleased because he’s “obviously an AC Milan supporter”. Obviously.

Aurelie Tourte is umpiring – the first woman to preside over the final of this competition, so mazal tov to her. Djokovic wins the toss and will serve.

It is with deep regret that I tell you Djokovic is again wearing green that doesn’t match, with white socks and green Asics trainers. All that bunce, and for what?

Here come our players!

Mark Petchey points out that Ruud’s made huge improvements to his second serve this year, and he’s sending opponents out wide more often now, which allows him to get his big forehand into play sooner.

Djokovic has won this title five times, as have Ivan Lendl and Pete Sampras. A win here takes him level with Roger Federer at the top of the roll of honour.

Aha, the telly coverage has started. Good.

Ruud will need to show enterprise and daring of that ilk if he's to win tonight.

Back to Ruud, at 23 he’s got lots of time to improve. It’s just hard to see how develops the weapons that mean he can win finals against players that already have them.

5.38pm GMT

On the other hand…

Calvin Betton, our resident coach , emails in with his thoughts: “It’s a dull match up. Ruud is basically a C-list Djokovic. Competes great, makes a lot of balls, moves well. But Djokovic is better at every aspect, and I can’t see him not winning.”

Also going on…

Ruud strikes me as one of those players who’ll never be quite good enough to win a slam, because there’ll always be someone better – whether someone like Alcaraz, so someone with more ability, or someone random who happens to find the form of their life at the right time.

So, what on earth can Ruud do to beat Djokovic? Er, I don’t know. I guess he could follow the Stan v Nadal approach, which is attacking everything and hoping it’s his day. Or, conversely, Djokovic is principally a defensive payer, so if Ruud just gets everything back and tries to play to his backhand, maybe that works. Or maybe not.

Preamble

I don’t want to get previous, people, but might we be at that point? You know the one I mean because we always suspected we’d get to to it eventually and it’s been teased for what seems like a decade, so: has Novak Djokovic outlasted the other two members of the big three? And if he has, is he going to spend the next couple of years monstering everyone and everything?

You can’t say he hasn’t worked for it. I remember hearing, quite some years ago, that every spare second – waiting for a cab, after a meal, speaking on the phone – he stretches to keep himself supple. It’s drive like that that means even at 36, I’d still back him to win any match.

Which isn’t to say we should write-off Rafael Nadal, who is to comebacks as a Tory administration is to U-turns. He’s probably got at least one more French Open in him, but it’s hard to see him taking any other majors and it wasn’t especially surprising that he didn’t escape the group in this tournament.

But that’s only the half of things. Worthy though Casper Ruud – and Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Taylor Fritz, and Andrey Rublev and Carlos Alcaraz and even Daniil Medvedev – are, none of them will ever be the greatest player we’ve ever seen, which is the standard at which Djokovic has been competing for the past aeon.

Which isn’t to say that Ruud, currently 0-3 in the head-to-head, can’t win tonight – he can. But for that to happen, he needs to produce close to his best tennis, while Djokovic needs to produce close to his worst – and both men know it. We shall see.

Start: 7pm local, 6pm GMT