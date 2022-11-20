ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Qatar World Cup defeat proves there are some things in sport you can’t pay for

By Miguel Delaney
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DHgvS_0jHpe9Ua00

The 22nd World Cup’s opening game really was not a football match, and not just because it was such an easy Ecuador win. What we actually watched was a political summit, a genuine geopolitical event.

You only had to look at the most lucrative seats of all, rather than the swathes of empty ones as the hosts were beaten 2-0.

There, Fifa president Gianni Infantino sat between the emir of Qatar and Saudi Arabian crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman, with Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan having shaken hands with Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for the first time earlier on.

If they were paying much attention to the pitch itself, it’s difficult to describe what they actually watched. It in no way resembled a normal football match, and the second half barely mattered at all.

There was an odd sort of morality play to it, mind, even amid the many shames of this World Cup.

It reminded you that there are some things in sport you just can’t pay for.

Qatar can afford £220bn in infrastructure, David Beckham , Morgan Freeman and even to send their national team off to an unprecedented international camp in preparation, but they can’t actually make bad players a good national team. The least popular hosts have put in the worst-ever opening performances, becoming the first to lose this fixture.

Ecuador just physically intimidated a 2-0 win out of Qatar, a fact that was distilled in Enner Valencia ’s pummelling header for his second goal. The only pity from a football perspective was that the resurgent hero , and current tournament top scorer, had to go off injured.

It was affording the Qatari players some mercy, and at least prevented outright humiliation in terms of the scoreline. There were still numerous odd moments, most of them actually after the opening ceremony. A very nervous Qatar couldn’t impose themselves on the game in any way, meaning it was a curiously patternless game, elevated only by Ecuador deciding to pick it up – and usually send it up – as and when they required. Which was not that often.

Throughout this, there was a bizarrely sterile atmosphere long before the crowd started to leave. It was all the more conspicuous when you consider how audibly raucous football culture in this region can be. There were extended periods of… silence. And it wasn’t all shock at Saad Abdullah al-Sheeb’s goalkeeping.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sh11F_0jHpe9Ua00

The only noise came from fans behind the goals, the Ecuador crowd chanting “si se puede” – and yes, indeed, they could – and a Qatari group entirely decked in maroon constantly waving and bouncing.

It just didn’t feel like a World Cup opening game in that sense, either.

That’s mostly because this was primarily a political occasion.

That is the point of hosting this World Cup, after all, with this opening ceremony kicking off the biggest sportswashing event in history.

All of this was made overt by the seating arrangements. They ensured this was a genuinely geopolitical news event. It is little over five years since Qataris briefly feared Saudi Arabia would invade. The Emir’s rallying stance throughout that is one reason he received such a rousing response.

This was one of the main factors behind this bid. As one source put it to The Independent in the build-up: “It’s a lot harder to invade somewhere if they’ve just hosted a World Cup.”

Infantino, who received applause of his own, would doubtless say it proves the merit of Fifa’s campaign that “football unites the world”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fQzPG_0jHpe9Ua00

On those lines, and especially in the context of a real geopolitical split over this tournament, there were some pointed lines in an admittedly visually dazzling opening ceremony and Freeman’s narration.

He eventually revealed that he was actually in the stadium, to the delight of the crowd, and came out with the following: “Instead of accepting a new way, we demanded our own way.”

After Infantino’s bizarre opening speech, it is difficult not to read that in the context of so much criticism of this World Cup.

That’s also why it is worth remembering what all of that discourse is actually about. It is that this World Cup has been made possible only by a labour system described as “modern slavery” and deaths that Qatar won’t even count , but doubtless number into the thousands.

Is the supposed spirit of unity extended to them? It doesn’t seem likely given Qatar and Fifa haven’t even moved yet on compensation.

As for the actual football, there wasn’t much of that to speak of. Ecuador didn’t need to play much of it. Qatar couldn’t.

The reality of this team was revealed in the opening moments when al-Sheeb came for a free-kick, missed it, then missed it again. He was just hugely fortunate that his own inexplicable leap ensured Michael Estrada was fractionally offside, meaning Valencia’s header was disallowed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w1SSM_0jHpe9Ua00

It didn’t exactly spare the goalkeeper or Qatar for long, though.

Everyone had seen enough. Ecuador had seen enough. The tone was set, albeit not by the VAR call to disallow the goal . That was correct.

Any lingering argument that Qatar are a good team, however, was very far from correct. They were dismal. It didn’t take much longer for Ecuador to go ahead, Valencia so easily deceiving al-Sheeb into a foul inside the box. The former West Ham United striker himself scored by hitting it low, before rising for an admirably thunderous header to make it 2-0.

Qatar, for their part, did rally to prevent this becoming a humiliation in terms of the scoreline. And that may well prove costly for Ecuador given what Senegal and the Netherlands could do to the hosts.

At the same time, it was hard to blame them. This must have been a game like no other the Ecuadorians have played. It was far too much for Qatar’s players.

The stadium was almost two-thirds empty by that point, and the obvious question was whether it was all worth this – so much financial cost, so much moral cost?

You only had to look at the most important seats of all for the real answer.

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
Daily Mail

Football fans at the Qatar World Cup are being told to take off Arabic robes and headdress when they enter bars selling booze after complaints from locals that it's an insult to Islam

Football fans in Qatar wearing traditional Arabic robes and headdress are being asked to remove them when entering bars serving alcohol over fears that it offends locals and insults Islam. Security staff at a number of Doha's bars have told fans that they cannot enter wearing traditional Islamic clothing to...
The Independent

Saudi sports minister says insisting on the sale of alcohol at World Cups is ‘Islamophobic’

Saudi Arabia’s sports minister says it would be “Islamophobic” for sporting bodies to insist on the sale of alcohol at World Cup tournaments.The Gulf country, which is completely dry, is exploring a joint bid for the 2030 cup with Greece and Egypt.Speaking with Sky News, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said “the World Cup is for everyone.”“If you are against that, and you don’t feel like you’re going to enjoy your time coming, and you can’t respect that rule, then don’t come. It’s as simple as that,” he said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Saudi Arabia fans celebrate stunning shock win against Argentina at World CupWorld Cup 2022: Fifa U-turns to allow rainbow hats and flags in Qatar stadiumNFL: Buffalo Bills players tuck into turkey on pitch for Thanksgiving
Advocate

Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar

Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
Daily Mail

'Worst hosts EVER!': Football fans rip into Qatar after they become first side to be knocked out of the 2022 World Cup... with many 'glad' at their elimination after two games, calling it 'poetry in motion'

Football fans are revelling in Qatar's misery as the World Cup hosts became the first team to be eliminated from the group stage. A 3-1 defeat to Senegal, coupled with Holland's 1-1 draw with Ecuador, means hosts Qatar became the first side dumped out of the competition, with zero points and just one goal from their opening two games.
The Independent

USA fans enrage rival teams with ‘soccer’ chant at World Cup

As the US men’s national team takes part in its first World Cup since Brazil in 2014, a chant from US fans is raising some eyebrows.On Monday evening, as the Stars and Stripes faced off against Wales, fans chanted, “It’s called soccer! It’s called soccer!” a riff on the US’s insistence on using its own name for the game virtually everyone else calls football.A clip of former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson leading the chants posted to Fox Soccer’s TikTok account has nearly 700,000 views, though some football/soccer fans weren’t feeling it.“The US should be banned from playing in...
The Independent

‘It was embarrassing’: Boos ring out in fan zones across the country as England disappoints against USA

Boos and jeers could be heard ringing out in fans zones across the country after England strained to a 0-0 draw with the US in their second World Cup 2022 game.The England team was hoping to have sealed qualification for the knockout stages with a win but came away with a point against the US side at the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor.It comes after England opted to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community by lighting up the Wembley arch in rainbow colours rather than protest in Qatar by wearing the OneLove armbands.They did not follow Germany’s lead...
The Independent

‘A disgrace to football’: Carlos Queiroz demands Jurgen Klinsmann resign from Fifa after Iran comments

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz has publicly called on Jurgen Klinsmann to resign from his role on Fifa’s Technical Study Group after branding his comments on the Iranian team ‘a disgrace to football’.Speaking in his role as a pundit on the BBC following Iran’s 2-0 victory over Wales at the World Cup on Friday, Klinsmann suggested the Iranian players have a cultural predisposition to badgering referees for cheap fouls and that, as their manager, Queiroz suited that style of tactic.“That’s their culture, that’s their way of doing it,” said Klinsmann. “That’s why Carlos Queiroz fits really well with the Iranian national...
The Independent

The Independent

940K+
Followers
305K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy