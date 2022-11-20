Broncos hold moment of silence before Sunday's game

In response to the deadly mass shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, the Denver Broncos held a moment of silence before their game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

"A senseless act of violence took place in Colorado Springs that took the lives of five innocent people and injured many more," an announcer said at the stadium. "There is no place for hate and the Denver Broncos stand with the LGBTQ+ community. Please join us in a moment of silence as we remember the victims and their loved ones."

The Denver Broncos held a moment of silence before Sunday's game to honor the victims of the deadly mass shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ bar in Colorado Springs. CBS

Players, fans, officials and others at the stadium bowed their heads in silence for about five seconds before the singing of the National Anthem.

The Broncos had tweeted their intention to hold a moment of silence earlier in the day.

"Our hearts go out to the victims of the senseless act of violence that occurred last night in Colorado Springs. There is no place for hate, and we stand with the LGBTQ+ community and all impacted," the team tweeted Sunday morning. "We will hold a moment of silence before today's game remembering the lives lost."

The Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche tweeted identical statements later Sunday afternoon, both saying, "We are distraught for the victims and loved ones from the senseless act of violence in Colorado Springs. Our deepest condolences go out to the victims' families and friends. We stand with the LGBTQ+ community and all communities impacted by gun violence."

Regarding the similarity in statements, the Avs explained, "As an organization we wanted to be on a united front against this act of terror. We worked together on this so there is no question where we stand."

Both teams are also owned by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment.