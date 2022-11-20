ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

Aubrey Plaza Thinks Her "The White Lotus" Character Would Be Friends With Connie Britton From Season 1

By Karlton Jahmal
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BFjyp_0jHlQKgE00

The White Lotus stars Aubrey Plaza and Will Sharpe, who play Harper and Ethan Spiller, respectively, revealed who their characters would hang out with from Season 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rh0TY_0jHlQKgE00
HBO Max

We have already seen Jennifer Coolidge star in two seasons, which means The White Lotus EP Mike White can continue to keep and move certain characters around throughout the show's run.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SLzgu_0jHlQKgE00
Photograph by Fabio Lovino/HBO

But when we asked Aubrey and Will over Zoom who Harper and Ethan would hang out with from Season 1, we didn't get the answers we were expecting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fAKkf_0jHlQKgE00
Warner Media

"Harper would be, like, work friends with Connie Britton's character," explained Aubrey. "I feel like they work in the same building or something. And they, like, see each other in the lobby and get coffee together. ... They're like acquaintances."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UCHqx_0jHlQKgE00
HBO Max

"What a boring answer. Will, have a better answer than me," she joked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42wuHP_0jHlQKgE00
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

"You know the teenage son who rebels against his family? I can see him interning at Ethan's tech company," Will said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20mMu4_0jHlQKgE00
HBO Max

"Interning?" scoffed Aubrey before they both laughed. "Ethan and Harper are so obsessed with work! Why are we so obsessed with work?!" she continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a8y6t_0jHlQKgE00
HBO Max

If you're interested in more of Aubrey and Will (and who isn't?), like how they auditioned for their The White Lotus roles, head here !

Comments / 0

Related
BuzzFeed

A.J. Cook On "Criminal Minds: Evolution," Directing Her Sons, And The Props She Took Home With Her

"When we wrapped in Season 15, there were already rumors [of a reboot] kind of floating around. And everyone, all the cast, was obviously like a huge thumbs up. Of course, we would do it in a heartbeat. This is a dream. We kind of had an inkling that it was going to come together again at some point. I think the surprising part, for me, at least, is how quickly the reboot came together."
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy