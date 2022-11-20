ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Smith Revealed Their Worst Embarrassing Tattoo, And I Agree, Sorry Sam

By Ryan Schocket
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cnc0f_0jHlQJnV00

This week, Sam Smith appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show , where they talked about music, their Grammy nominations, and tattoos.

"I've got over 30 tattoos," Sam said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Euee6_0jHlQJnV00
Fox / Via youtube.com

"I'm quite reckless, and just on the day, I'm like, 'Just go for it. Just do it.' Because I've got so many bad ones that I just don't care anymore," they said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W8Jtp_0jHlQJnV00
Fox / Via youtube.com

Sam then went on to admit which tattoo they think is their worst.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A7WJz_0jHlQJnV00
Fox / Via youtube.com

"When I was a very overemotional late teen, I got the word 'alone' on my arm. How embarrassing is that?" Sam said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W5zye_0jHlQJnV00
Fox

After the audience collectively "aw"-ed, Sam said, "No, it's OK, I'm fine. But I'm a weirdo for getting that. So, I got a duck on top of that. The duck isn't alone."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zcCMo_0jHlQJnV00
Fox / Via youtube.com

Here's an old Instagram post of it:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SGa28_0jHlQJnV00
@samsmith / Via Instagram: @samsmith

I'd have to agree, Sam.

FOX

However, I think we should normalize celebrities dissing their own tattoos, right??!!

Capitol Records

What do y'all think of Sam's "'Alone'-turned-to-a-duck" tattoo? Let me know in the comments below!

