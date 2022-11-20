Sam Smith Revealed Their Worst Embarrassing Tattoo, And I Agree, Sorry Sam

Related
Ben Platt And Noah Galvin Revealed That They're Engaged In A Pair Of Instagram Posts
The couple both revealed the news on Friday morning, and it looks like they couldn't be happier.
Jordin Sparks Is Now Also Sharing Support For Chris Brown Amid The AMAs Controversy: "It's About His Talent"
"I just think people deserve to be able to grow and learn and be able to live their life without things hanging over them. Everybody deserves that … him especially."
Tell Us Which Popular 2022 Song Is So Suuuuuuper Overplayed, You Simply Cannot Stand To Listen To It
You've got a lot to choose from!
Dumpster Divers Are Sharing The Most Shocking And Expensive Things They've Found, And It Truly Amazes Me What People Will Throw Away
"$700 worth of free wine. I asked the dumpster gods if I should quit drinking. This was their answer."
A.J. Cook On "Criminal Minds: Evolution," Directing Her Sons, And The Props She Took Home With Her
"When we wrapped in Season 15, there were already rumors [of a reboot] kind of floating around. And everyone, all the cast, was obviously like a huge thumbs up. Of course, we would do it in a heartbeat. This is a dream. We kind of had an inkling that it was going to come together again at some point. I think the surprising part, for me, at least, is how quickly the reboot came together."
19 Brutally Hilarious Coworkers Who Make The Workplace A WAY Funnier Place To Spend An 8-Hour Day
They have no business making the workplace this funny.
People Who've Eaten At Celeb-Owned Restaurants Are Sharing Their Honest Experiences, And I'm Adding Allll Of These To My Bucket List
I need to try the "the best chips of [one reviewer's] life" and that "almost unbearably good" sushi!
25 Actors Who Played A Bad Guy So Well, People Still Can't See Them As Anything Else
"I can’t watch her in Pride & Prejudice anymore without being mildly terrified of Jane Bennett."
I Cope Through Humor, So Here's 24 Jokes About How Hard Being An Adult Is Right Now
"I hate when kids scream in public...you don't have real problems. It should be me screaming. ME."
This Is What Parents Named Their Babies In 2022 — And A New Girl's Name Has Broken Into The Top 10
Time to find out if your baby's name is on here.
People Shared The Worst Movie Roles Good Actors Ever Did, And It's, Uhhh, Controversial
"Millie Bobby Brown is a great actress in TV shows, but I didn't like Godzilla (2019). I wish she would do a better movie project that showcases her talents more."
Kristen Bell Tried To Be Honest With Her Daughters About Trying Mushrooms, And It Totally Backfired
Kristen Bell decided she would try the hallucinogens in honor of her 40th birthday.
Weeks After Responding To Criticism, Cher Explained How She Met Her 36-Year-Old Boyfriend Alexander "A.E." Edwards
The legendary singer is revealing all about her much-talked-about new relationship with the music executive.
39 Extremely Dumb, But Also Very Funny, Memes That You’ll Appreciate If You Have A Dog
Sometimes, a really basic meme just hits the spot.
People Are Sharing The Surprising Things That Happened To Their School's "Class Clown" Since Graduation
"When I looked him up, I learned that he never left town. I'm pretty sure he's a Trump supporter now. He's the opposite of everything he was in high school."
16 Crappy People Who Will Make You Scream, "HAVE THEE NO SHAME?!"
Keep these people far away from me, please. I do not have the emotional bandwidth to deal with them.
14 Disturbing Stories About Scary Movies That The Studios Probably Never Wanted Anyone To Know
Welp, guess I'm not sleeping tonight.
A Cheating Husband Who Was Caught On Tinder, Weaponized Incompetence At Its Finest, And 11 Other Entitled Husbands Who Are Just Bad News
These husbands have left me speechless — and not in a good way.
BuzzFeed
22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0