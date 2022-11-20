Here's What's Happening With All The Cheating Rumors Surrounding SK And Raven From "Love Is Blind"
Raven Ross from Love Is Blind posted a series of cryptic social media comments amid speculation that SK Alagbada cheated on her.
Rumors started earlier this week after a TikTok showed a user by the name of @emmwho9 saying, "Put a finger down if you went on a date in April with a guy from Hinge and then you see that he’s actually on the show Love Is Blind , and that he met you after the show was filmed, but is still with the same girl right now." She followed up the video with alleged screenshots of her messages with SK, a video of a DM conversation on Instagram, and a video of SK kayaking .
@emmwho9
Hopefully they were on a break or something at the time because she seems so genuine 😞 #loveisblind #loveisblindnetflix♬ original sound - Emm
Seemingly, in response, Raven said in her own now-deleted video , “Rumors are rumors, and we’re fine. That’s my man, and I’m sticking beside him.”
But that's not all. User @hannahbethstyle then posted a video saying that her ex had a "fiancé" from Love Is Blind — but that he said it was fake and for money.
Things escalated when she posted another video alleging that she and SK started dating in 2019 and broke up — but then rekindled things on a trip to Ibiza during the summer of 2021, aka just after the filming of Love Is Blind. Amid a series of photos and screenshots, she asserted that SK told her that he and Raven were just "friends."
@hannahbethstyle
this is my truth & the girls will not be silenced. #loveisblindseason3♬ original sound - hannahbethstyle
So, what does Raven now have to say about all this? Well, for one, she's deleted all traces of SK from her Instagram page. Her pics with him were very much still there when the first round of allegations came out.
She also responded to a comment saying that she had "dodged a bullet."
As well as one referring to SK's behavior as the "biggest plot twist ever."
Over on her stories, outside of pilates content, there were three prayer emojis:
And, on TikTok, her most recent video is about needing "couples' counseling." Take from this what you will!
@pilatesbodyraven
#greenscreen me 2 me 🤝♬ original sound - Vinny and Moe
