ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

I Ranked Royals From Around The World Based On Their Net Worth, And The Range Is Honestly Really Surprising

By Madison McGee
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jfURg_0jHlQH2300

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, there has been tons of speculation about what the British royal family is actually worth and what her family members will inherit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OEvOT_0jHlQH2300
Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Naturally, this made me very curious about what other monarchs around the world are worth.

TLC / Via giphy.com

Let me tell you, it clearly pays to be born into royalty! Here are the alleged net worths of royals around the world, from Denmark to Saudi Arabia:

1. Spain's King Felipe VI is reportedly worth $2.8 million. In April 2022, he chose to reveal his net worth in a show of transparency after a law ordering the royal family to share quarterly financial statements was passed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MLP8v_0jHlQH2300
Clara Margais / Getty Images

2. In 2013, King Philippe of Belgium claimed to be worth an alleged $14 million. The monarchy has not released any updated financial records since.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ORSwT_0jHlQH2300
Olivier Matthys / Getty Images

3. King Harald V , who assumed the throne in Norway in 1991, is reportedly worth $30 million. Despite this, Harald and his family attempt to live relatively normal lives; his children attend public school, and the family is often spotted on public transportation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K2E6J_0jHlQH2300
Patrick Van Katwijk / Getty Images

4. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Denmark's Queen Margrethe II , who has now become the longest-reigning living royal in Europe following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, is allegedly worth $40 million. The Danish Civil List gives her a monthly allowance of $705,000, which includes the cost of running her properties and paying staff salaries in addition to her personal expenses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xuflX_0jHlQH2300
Patrick Van Katwijk / Getty Images

5. Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf is allegedly worth $70 million. This includes ownership of Solliden Palace, the family's summer home on the Baltic island of Oland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vyBwj_0jHlQH2300
Patrick Van Katwijk / Getty Images,

6. King Willem-Alexander , the current monarch of the Netherlands, is reportedly worth an estimated $48 million. Princess Beatrix, who was the head of the monarchy for over 30 years before abdicating the throne in 2013, is allegedly worth about $200 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dLZYi_0jHlQH2300
Patrick Van Katwijk / Getty Images

7. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III of England inherited an estimated $500 million, bringing his net worth to an alleged $660 million . Charles also has control of his mother's portfolio, which is worth an estimated $42 billion, although he does not own it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vcpNi_0jHlQH2300
Samir Hussein / WireImage / Via Getty Images

8. Jordan's King Abdullah II is allegedly worth $750 million. Over $100 million of his net worth is tied up in properties he purchased in the United States and Great Britain over the past decade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ljyR_0jHlQH2300
Thomas Kronsteiner / Getty Images

9. Prince Albert of Monaco is allegedly worth $1 billion. Albert owns about a quarter of the land in Monaco. In 2016, he purchased the childhood home of his mother, actor Grace Kelly , in Philadelphia for $754,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nT68L_0jHlQH2300
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

10. Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar reportedly has an estimated net worth of $1.2 billion. Most of this comes from the Qatar Investment Authority, which manages the country's oil and gas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iGmjv_0jHlQH2300
Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

11. According to Insider, Prince Hans Adam II of Liechtenstein has an alleged net worth of $3.5 billion. Most of this wealth comes from LGT Group, the private bank owned by the Princely House of Liechtenstein. The prince receives a yearly expense allowance of $270,709, which is untaxed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eMVoF_0jHlQH2300
Michal Cizek / AFP via Getty Images

12. Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg is reportedly worth $4 billion, which makes his family among the wealthiest in Europe. While the Grand Ducal family does not receive a salary, they do get about $325,000 to cover the cost of some of their royal expenses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NPMbB_0jHlQH2300
Sylvain Lefevre / Getty Images

13. According to Forbes, Morocco's King Mohammed VI is allegedly worth about $5.7 billion. After the death of his father, King Hassan, Mohammed inherited a 35% stake in Societe Nationale d'Investissement, a holding company that has stakes in some of Morocco's biggest companies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qMzGA_0jHlQH2300
Carlos R. Alvarez / WireImage / Via Getty Images

14. King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia is reportedly worth an estimated $17 billion. In 2018, the House of Saud was valued at an alleged $1.4 trillion, with this vast fortune being split between 15,000 family members, although CNBC reported that most of the wealth is held by just 2,000 of them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aU0DH_0jHlQH2300
Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

15. Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan , the Emir of Abu Dhabi and the former president of the United Arab Emirates, is allegedly worth an estimated $18 billion. He served as chairman of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, which handles the UAE's oil reserves, and is believed to be worth over a half-trillion dollars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AbbBu_0jHlQH2300
David Cannon / Getty Images

16. Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah , the leader of Brunei, is reportedly worth an estimated $20 billion. He lives in the world's largest palace, and allegedly owns over 600 Rolls-Royces. Most of Bolkiah's wealth comes from the country's oil and gas reserves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HfP4M_0jHlQH2300
Leon Neal / Getty Images

17. And finally, Thailand's King Vajiralongkorn is believed to be the wealthiest monarch in the world, with an alleged net worth of $30 billion. He owns the 545-carat Golden Jubilee Diamond, which is the largest diamond in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14oSfH_0jHlQH2300
Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Why A Royal Expert Believes The Consequences Of Prince Harry's Memoir Will Be 'Highly Destructive'

Royal fans are counting down the days until January 10 — the day when they can finally read Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare." When the book was initially announced in July 2021, Penguin Random House promised readers "an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story." However, the publisher's newest press release opens with a stark visual of Prince Harry and Prince William at Princess Diana's funeral. "With its raw, unflinching honesty, 'Spare' is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief," the description reads, in contrast to the earlier sunnier description.
The List

The Royal Lives Of Princess Margaret's Non-Royal Children

Princess Margaret has long been known as the original wild child of the royal family, but not much is known about her family life. The late sister of Queen Elizabeth II was played by the sensational Helena Bonham Carter in seasons three and four of "The Crown," garnering her masses of new fans who saw parts of themselves reflected in the eccentric and honest "spare."
The Independent

Morgan Freeman fans hurt and angry after actor leads Qatar World Cup opening ceremony

Morgan Freeman is being criticised for performing at the opening ceremony of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.The 85-year-old actor kicked off the opening ceremony of the football competition on Sunday (20 November) by narrating the opening segment The Calling at Al-Bayt Stadium in Doha.He told the crowd: “We gather here as one big tribe and Earth is the tent we all live in.”This World Cup is being called controversial due to its host country, Qatar, and the concerns over human rights abuses there.For instance, the plight of the migrant workers who helped build Qatar’s infrastructure has been highlighted...
Vice

Cocaine Bricks in a Huge $7M Bust Were Stamped With the YouTube Logo

South American drug traffickers are taking YouTube monetization to an entirely new level. Authorities in Uruguay recently seized 444 kilos of cocaine, of which several bricks were stamped with the YouTube logo. Other packages had stickers of the YouTube logo plastered on them. The cocaine was discovered in the central...
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
Advocate

Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar

Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy