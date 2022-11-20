ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aubrey Plaza Dyed Her Hair Blonde, And She Looks Rather Different

By Natasha Jokic
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lb8av_0jHlQG9K00

If you close your eyes and conjure the image associated with the words " Aubrey Plaza ," I'd imagine it would be something like this:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cNQ3B_0jHlQG9K00
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Hell, maybe even something like this!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=169O5k_0jHlQG9K00

Inside you, there are two wolves: Aubrey Plaza and the man glumly staring behind Aubrey Plaza.

Raymond Hall / Getty Images

Either way, something brunette and mildly spooky! Well, what if I told you that Aubrey was now a blonde? I'm sure you'd go, "That's why I clicked on the article you moron, now get to it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oFmNP_0jHlQG9K00
Leon Bennett / Getty Images

Yes, at everyone's favorite event — the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 13th Annual Governors Awards — Aubrey debuted a new 'do.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43AGTQ_0jHlQG9K00
Tommaso Boddi / AFP via Getty Images

Of course, she looks wonderful, because Aubrey Plaza could wear a paper bag and I'd go, "Ooh, what a fun fashion statement! Sign me up, mother!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EmMKc_0jHlQG9K00
Emma Mcintyre / WireImage / Getty Images

If I was a betting person, I would bet that the hair is for a role and that said role is in Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dhlq7_0jHlQG9K00
Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Alternatively, it might just be a fun ol' way to change things up! Why not! Life is short! Bleach your hair! Burn the houses of your enemies! Try a new updo!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ny5qS_0jHlQG9K00

Do we think that the photographer's finger is in the shot, y or n.

Emma Mcintyre / WireImage / Getty Images

ANYWAY, off I go to lament the terrible state of my current dye-job.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VfKFa_0jHlQG9K00
Emma Mcintyre / WireImage / Getty Images

