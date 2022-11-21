2022 RSM Classic Final Results, Payouts: Adam Svensson Wins $1,458,000
The Canadian won for the first time on the PGA Tour, in the final event of the fall portion of the 2022-23 Tour season.
The RSM Classic is the final official PGA Tour event of 2022, as the Tour will break for Thanksgiving and Christmas before returning in January in Hawaii.
Canada's Adam Svensson will go into the break as a first-time PGA Tour winner, prevailing on Sunday after a final-round 64. It was his 70th PGA Tour start.
He won $1,458,000 from a purse of $8.1 million.
Final Payouts for the RSM Classic
WIN: Adam Svensson, 19 under; $1,458,000
T2. Callum Tarren, Sahith Theegala, Brian Harman, 17 under: $612,900
T5. Joel Dahmen, Cole Hammer, Chris Stroud, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley; 15 under: $277,830
T10. Robby Shelton, Erik Barnes, David Lingmerth, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Rodgers; 14 under: $188,325
T15. J.J. Spaun, Greyson Sigg, Seung Yul-Noh, Will Gordon, Taylor Pendrith, Taylor Montgomery; 13 under: $127,575
T21. Russell Knox, J.T. Poston, Danny Lee, Ben Taylor, Beau Hossler, Harry Higgs, Andrew Putnam, Ben Martin; 12 under: $76,646.25
T29. Kevin Kisner, Zac Blair, Ben Griffin, Harris English, Justin Rose, Paul Haley II; 11 under: $51,907.50
T35. Chris Gotterup, Michael Kim, Patton Kizzire, Kevin Streelman; 10 under: $41,208.75
T39. Hayden Buckley, Keith Mitchell, Aaron Baddeley, Henrik Norlander, Eric Cole, Carl Yuan; 9 under: $32,805
45. Akshay Bhatia; 8 under: $27,135
T46. Denny McCarthy, Kevin Roy, Davis Riley, Brice Garnett, Jim Herman, Stephan Jaeger, Dylan Wu, Ryan Armour; 7 under: $21,748.50
T54. Martin Trainer, Trevor Cone, Scott Stallings, Dean Burmester, Brandon Wu, Kevin Yu, Jacob Bridgeman, Brent Grant; 6 under: $18,630
T62. Matthias Schwab, Tyson Alexander; 5 under: $17,820
T64. Joseph Bramlett, Doc Redman; 4 under: $17,496
66. Justin Suh, 3 under: $17,253
T67. Zecheng Dou, Andrew Landry; 1 under: $17,010
69. MJ Daffue, 1 over: $16,767
