2022 RSM Classic Final Results, Payouts: Adam Svensson Wins $1,458,000

The Canadian won for the first time on the PGA Tour, in the final event of the fall portion of the 2022-23 Tour season.

The RSM Classic is the final official PGA Tour event of 2022, as the Tour will break for Thanksgiving and Christmas before returning in January in Hawaii.

Canada's Adam Svensson will go into the break as a first-time PGA Tour winner, prevailing on Sunday after a final-round 64. It was his 70th PGA Tour start.

He won $1,458,000 from a purse of $8.1 million.

Final Payouts for the RSM Classic

WIN: Adam Svensson, 19 under; $1,458,000

T2. Callum Tarren, Sahith Theegala, Brian Harman, 17 under: $612,900

T5. Joel Dahmen, Cole Hammer, Chris Stroud, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley; 15 under: $277,830

T10. Robby Shelton, Erik Barnes, David Lingmerth, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Rodgers; 14 under: $188,325

T15. J.J. Spaun, Greyson Sigg, Seung Yul-Noh, Will Gordon, Taylor Pendrith, Taylor Montgomery; 13 under: $127,575

T21. Russell Knox, J.T. Poston, Danny Lee, Ben Taylor, Beau Hossler, Harry Higgs, Andrew Putnam, Ben Martin; 12 under: $76,646.25

T29. Kevin Kisner, Zac Blair, Ben Griffin, Harris English, Justin Rose, Paul Haley II; 11 under: $51,907.50

T35. Chris Gotterup, Michael Kim, Patton Kizzire, Kevin Streelman; 10 under: $41,208.75

T39. Hayden Buckley, Keith Mitchell, Aaron Baddeley, Henrik Norlander, Eric Cole, Carl Yuan; 9 under: $32,805

45. Akshay Bhatia; 8 under: $27,135

T46. Denny McCarthy, Kevin Roy, Davis Riley, Brice Garnett, Jim Herman, Stephan Jaeger, Dylan Wu, Ryan Armour; 7 under: $21,748.50

T54. Martin Trainer, Trevor Cone, Scott Stallings, Dean Burmester, Brandon Wu, Kevin Yu, Jacob Bridgeman, Brent Grant; 6 under: $18,630

T62. Matthias Schwab, Tyson Alexander; 5 under: $17,820

T64. Joseph Bramlett, Doc Redman; 4 under: $17,496

66. Justin Suh, 3 under: $17,253

T67. Zecheng Dou, Andrew Landry; 1 under: $17,010

69. MJ Daffue, 1 over: $16,767