ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

Chandler police: Man wounds his 2 kids, fatally shoots self

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Two children are hospitalized after being shot by their father, who then killed himself, Chandler police said Sunday.

Police didn’t immediately release the name of the deceased dad or the names and ages of the wounded juveniles who are in stable condition and expected to survive.

A police spokesman said the mother and the two children were home Saturday night when the husband arrived unannounced at the house where he does not reside.

Police said a domestic violence incident occurred after he arrived, which resulted in the father shooting the two juveniles before taking his own life.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the unidentified mother was not injured.

According to police, it was the woman who made the 911 call after the shootings.

Police said there was a history of domestic violence between the couple and the man was prohibited from living with his children or their mother.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Phoenix visits Sacramento, aims to break road slide

Phoenix Suns (13-6, first in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (10-8, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hits the road against Sacramento looking to break its three-game road skid. The Kings are 4-5 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento ranks third in the Western Conference with 27.7 assists...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Ayton has 29 points, 21 rebounds as Suns edge Jazz 113-112

PHOENIX (AP) — There was much debate during the NBA offseason about whether Deandre Ayton was worth a max contract. On nights like Saturday, the answer is a resounding yes. Ayton notched season highs with 29 points and 21 rebounds, Devin Booker added 27 points and the Phoenix Suns held on for a hard-fought 113-112 win over the Utah Jazz. The Jazz led 81-78 after three quarters, but the Suns pushed ahead 99-93 by midway through the fourth. The game remained tight through the final minutes, but Phoenix never lost the lead. On top of Ayton’s scoring and rebounding, he also had a crucial steal in the final minutes that helped thwart a final Jazz rally.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
580K+
Post
620M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy