Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs shooting – live: Suspect named after 5 killed with ‘AR-15-style’ rifle at Club Q drag event

By Alex Woodward and Matt Mathers
The Independent
 6 days ago

The FBI has joined an investigation in Colorado Springs after a gunman killed five people and injured 18 others after opening fire within moments upon entering a LGBT+ nightclub.

Police and the district attorney’s office have named 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich as a suspect. The suspect reportedly carried an AR-15-style rifle. Two firearms were recovered from the scene.

At least “two heroic people inside the club confronted and fought with the suspect” within minutes after he entered, according to chief Adrian Vasquez, speaking at a news briefing on Sunday.

Police responded within minutes after several 911 calls from the scene just before midnight on Saturday.

In 2016, a gunman killed 49 people at gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, before he was shot dead by police. The mass shooting was the deadliest attack against LGBT+ people in US history.

Comments / 6

Legend
6d ago

My friend just lost her son 25 years he is not gay due to a run by shooting that happened as he exit his car to visit his friend. I hope Biden understand that not only gays are getting killed but also heterosexuals are getting killed too.

Reply(2)
2
 

More
Comments / 0

