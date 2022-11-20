ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crumbl Cookies Are All The Rage Right Now, But Some People Say Insomnia Cookies Are Way Better. We Tasted Them Both To Find The Ultimate Winner

By Krista Torres, Christopher Hudspeth
 3 days ago

It seems like cookie chatter is becoming more popular every day. Every time you open TikTok or Twitter, you can find Crumbl Cookies and Insomnia Cookies being discussed and compared. Sometimes, it's someone saying that Insomnia is better than Crumbl...

Insomnia Cookie &gt; Crumbl Cookie

@DeztheMan 01:12 PM - 09 Nov 2022

Other times, you'll read that Crumbl is better than Insomnia.

Crumbl better than insomnia

@_____MJ 12:09 PM - 06 Oct 2022

Insomnia.

I’m sick of these fancy cookie places like crumbl we need more insomnia cookies type instead

@bridgetncraig 09:26 PM - 09 Nov 2022

Crumbl.

Crumbl cookie is better then insomnia

@DelaurynHolden_ 05:07 AM - 07 Oct 2022

INSOMNIA.

if we being honest, Insomnia Cookies is better than Crumbl Cookie

@slayqueen_k 12:07 AM - 23 Oct 2022

CRUMBL.

Insomnia cookies is not better than Crumbl. Please stop lol

@EB_Asbr 03:38 PM - 06 Oct 2022

It's a real cookie conundrum!

Bounce TV

So, have no fear, we are here to find out who REALLY makes better cookies. And what makes us — Chris and Krista — qualified to perform this very important and specific cookie battle? Well, we have been ranking popular food items , checking out new food menus , and competing in food challenges against each other for a while now.

Now, let's get into it. Before kicking this off, we set some simple rules to decide the winner.

Getty / BuzzFeed

Insomnia's Chocolate Chip vs. Crumbl's Milk Chocolate Chip

CHRIS: To be fair, Insomnia's chocolate chip cookie came warm, but by the time we ate it, it'd cooled off a bit. Regardless, it's a good, classic chocolate chip cookie, and upon reflection, it probably deserved a bit higher than my initial scoring. Meanwhile, Crumbl delivered a much sweeter, much thicker cookie that packed a ton of milk chocolate if that's your cup of tea. It is mine, hence the higher score here. Insomnia: 7.1, Crumbl: 8.9

KRISTA: This is my second time having a Crumbl chocolate chip cookie, and I was pleasantly surprised that this batch was much better than the first time I tried it. They use milk chocolate chips, and it actually tastes really good. The consistency is smooth, and the dough had great flavor. Insomnia had a solid cookie, too, and I think they used semi-sweet chocolate chips in theirs. The flavor was really good, but I did prefer Crumbl just a tad more. Insomnia: 8.4, Crumbl: 8.9

Insomnia's Sugar Cookie vs. Crumbl's Classic Pink Sugar.

CHRIS: While I do love frosting, and I enjoyed the layer on Crumbl's pink sugar cookie just fine, I don't think it even needed it! The cookie itself was quite impressive, and it reminded me of a very high-end version of one of those Lofthouse frosted cookies from the store. Meanwhile, Insomnia delivered with a quality, classic sugar cookie. Crumbl: 8, Insomnia: 7.5

KRISTA: People either love or hate Crumbl's sugar cookie, and I'm a big fan. It is REALLY sweet, so if you're not into that, you probably won't like these. This cookie would actually be really good without the icing, too. It's nice and thick, has that good sugar cookie flavor, and is just really soft and chewy. The Insomnia sugar cookie didn't wow me at all. I really didn't care for the flavor of their dough; it is hard to explain, but in a way, it kind of reminded me of Play-Doh, lol. Crumbl: 9.2, Insomnia: 6.8

Insomnia's Snickerdoodle vs. Crumbl's Cookie Butter White Chip

CHRIS: This was tough because I'm not the biggest snickerdoodle fan, so credit to Insomnia for making a pretty good one. Unfortunately, I also love cookie butter and white chocolate, so the Crumbl one was essentially two of my favorite things joining forces. I tried to separate personal flavor preferences from quality of cookie throughout this experience, but I can't say they didn't really influence the scoring here. Insomnia: 7.3, Crumbl: 9.2

KRISTA: Crumbl kind of missed the mark on this one, IMO. It's not bad, but the flavors just weren't my favorite together. And if I didn't know it was a cookie butter cookie, I would have never guessed it was. The Insomnia snickerdoodle, however, crushed it. The flavor was really good, and it was baked to perfection. And I don't even like snickerdoodle cookies, but this one won me over. Insomnia: 9, Crumbl: 7.6

Crumbl's Chocolate Pumpkin Cheesecake vs. Insomnia's Double Chocolate Chunk

CHRIS: The thick layer of frosting on Crumbl's wasn't my favorite, and I also wasn't really feeling the cookie itself, but I shouldn't be surprised because I'm not a huge cheesecake fan, and it's in the name here. Meanwhile, Insomnia made a very delicious, perfectly chewy double chocolate chunk cookie. It was fantastic, and I've thought about it since this tasting. Insomnia: 8.4, Crumbl: 6.8

KRISTA: Both of these cookies fell short for different reasons. Crumbl again tried to mix two flavors that didn't go well together. The chocolate cookie alone was just OK, and the frosting alone was just OK. It's a meh cookie, and I wouldn't order it again. Insonmia's chocolate cookie didn't do it for me either. The chocolatey flavor was missing something, I couldn't put my finger on it, but it wasn't for me. Insomnia: 6.4, Crumbl: 7.6

Crumbl's Buckeye Brownie vs. Insomnia's Peanut Butter Chip

CHRIS: Insomnia made a very good, high-quality peanut butter cookie that did its job in every way. A round of applause was deserved. Meanwhile, Crumbl had a decent brownie-esque cookie, but I didn't much fancy the globs on top (peanut butter and Nutella, I think). One may look fancier than the other, but taste-wise, Insomnia won this exchange. Insomnia: 8.9, Crumbl: 7.8

KRISTA: Crumbl missed the mark hard on this one. It just...wasn't good. A giant blob of peanut butter on top of a pretty much basic chocolate cookie that didn't taste like a brownie at all. It wasn't fudge-y, and it didn't have a brownie batter flavoring to me. The Insomnia peanut butter cookie was also disappointing. I do like peanut butter cookies, but this one lacked flavor, and it didn't really even taste like peanut butter. Insomnia: 2.9, Crumbl: 2.1

Crumbl's Strawberry Cake vs. Insomnia's Classic with M&M's

CHRIS: This was another tough matchup for Insomnia because I think M&M cookies have kinda fallen by the wayside over the years. Think, when was the last time you had one? It's probably been a minute because if you're in the mood for a chocolate cookie, you probably just get classic chocolate chip. At any rate, the cookie was just fine, but Crumbl brought the heat with this strawberry cake option. It felt like a whole desert, almost more like cake than a cookie. It was dense and rich, but the flavors were undeniable elite, and it was the best cookie I ate during this battle. Insomnia: 6, Crumbl: 9.5

KRISTA: For someone who doesn't care for strawberry-flavored stuff, this shocked me. It was SO GOOD. The strawberry flavor didn't feel artificial; it tasted fresh and real. The frosting was amazing, and the cookie had real bits of strawberry in it. Just so good! Insomnia's M&M, on the other had, was nasty. The dough lacked flavor, and it was wasted calories. Insomnia: 0.4, Crumbl: 9

In TOTAL , Chris scored 45.2 points for Insomnia , 50.2 points for Crumbl . Krista scored 33.9 points for Insomnia , 44.4 points for Crumbl .

FINAL SCORE: Crumbl: 94.6; Insomnia: 79.1.

WINNER: Crumbl

BuzzFeed / Getty

FINAL THOUGHTS:

CHRIS: One thing I'd like to say is that I appreciate Insomnia's cookies initially coming so warm and fresh. The tough thing about this battle is I'm not certain the opponents here are actually that similar . Yes, they're both technically cookies, but it's not just their size difference. Crumbl has all these other variables you're forced to consider, like frosting, or a chunk of a Biscoff cookie, or other ingredients heavily jam-packed in each treat, while Insomnia might be a bit less flashy, but damn, do they get the job done. In closing, both are fantastic, and ultimately, it's all about personal stylistic preference!

KRISTA: I learned that the Crumbl cookies have gone viral for a reason — the flavors are sometimes a bit much, but they do know how to make a good cookie when it comes down to it. I like the fact that their cookies are very chewy and really soft. Insomnia cookies are good, but they have more of a box-cookie taste to them. I feel like I could make Insomnia cookies at home, but it would be really hard to replicate a Crumbl one. So, for that reason, I can understand why Crumbl won here!

Which cookie spot do YOU think is best? What other food items do you think one chain does WAY better than all the others? Drop your strongest opinions in the comments below!

