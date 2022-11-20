Crumbl Cookies Are All The Rage Right Now, But Some People Say Insomnia Cookies Are Way Better. We Tasted Them Both To Find The Ultimate Winner

CHRIS: To be fair, Insomnia's chocolate chip cookie came warm, but by the time we ate it, it'd cooled off a bit. Regardless, it's a good, classic chocolate chip cookie, and upon reflection, it probably deserved a bit higher than my initial scoring. Meanwhile, Crumbl delivered a much sweeter, much thicker cookie that packed a ton of milk chocolate if that's your cup of tea. It is mine, hence the higher score here. Insomnia: 7.1, Crumbl: 8.9

KRISTA: This is my second time having a Crumbl chocolate chip cookie, and I was pleasantly surprised that this batch was much better than the first time I tried it. They use milk chocolate chips, and it actually tastes really good. The consistency is smooth, and the dough had great flavor. Insomnia had a solid cookie, too, and I think they used semi-sweet chocolate chips in theirs. The flavor was really good, but I did prefer Crumbl just a tad more. Insomnia: 8.4, Crumbl: 8.9