Thanksgiving weekend forecast 2022: Rounds of rain could make for soggy travel from South to Midwest to East

Tuesday's severe weather outbreak could spawn strong tornadoes, destructive hail in South
A dangerous severe weather outbreak is expected Tuesday in parts of the South, where strong, long-track tornadoes, destructive hail, damaging winds and flash flooding will all be serious threats into the overnight hours.
Will it be a snowy winter? Some see increase in chances, latest NOAA outlook shows
Were you disappointed last month when meteorologists released their winter outlook predicting the type of weather expected this season?
Thanksgiving weekend travel 2022: Where can travelers expect flight delays and cancellations?
The FOX Forecast Center is tracking several storm systems that could impact millions of Americans starting to head home after the busy Thanksgiving holiday.
Video of a Cruise Ship During a Storm Is Tripping Us Out
The drinks aren't even staying on the tables!
'Life-Threatening' Storm Could Bring Up to 5 Feet of Snow and Whiteout Conditions to N.Y.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a state of emergency for 11 counties near Lake Erie and Lake Ontario ahead of the storm A massive snowstorm is tearing across the Great Lakes region — and could result in "potentially historic snowfall" for parts of New York. "Periods of heavy lake-effect snow" are expected to impact the region through Sunday, with snowfall rates reaching three inches per hour east of Lakes Erie and Ontario, according to the National Weather Service. The "widespread" lake-effect snow has been accompanied by strong winds and occasional...
a-z-animals.com
See ‘Sampson’ – The Largest Horse Ever Recorded
Horses are majestic and versatile creatures, and some horse breeds are known for their incredible size! Many of the heaviest and tallest horses are used as draft and working horses. Others have gained recognition for their massive weight and height alone. For instance, the world’s largest recorded horse stood 85 inches high and weighed more than some car models do today! Discover just how big some horses can be!
natureworldnews.com
Major Winter Storm to Bring the First Blizzard of the Season in the Western United States
A major winter storm responsible for the torrential rain, mountain snow, and cold air in the Western United States will intensify to cause blizzard conditions and a potential snowstorm in the region. The forecast is according to US weather authorities and meteorologists, who predicted that the weather system will strike...
Human foot found in Yellowstone hot spring identified
DNA testing has identified whose partial foot was seen floating in Yellowstone National Park's Abyss Pool this summer.
A huge tunnel has opened below Niagara Falls
(CNN) — A whitewater wonder visited by everyone from Marilyn Monroe to Mark Twain, Niagara Falls has been a magnet drawing global travelers for at least two centuries. But until this year, a huge tunnel buried deep below the cascade has been off-limits to visitors. The rocks beneath the...
I live in Michigan and visited Sedona, Arizona, for the first time. Here are 8 reasons why I'm already planning a trip back.
From seeing sandstone formations to searching for vortexes, Insider's writer says there's still so much she wants to do in Sedona, Arizona.
Why Is the Mississippi River Drying Up?
"This drought affects all sectors of society," Mississippi River expert Alexander Loucopoulos told Newsweek.
News 12
STORM WATCH: Snow transitions into rain early Wednesday morning
WHAT'S NEW: Snow transitions into rain after early Wednesday morning. WHAT'S NEXT: Scattered rain showers continue into Wednesday morning. Still watch out for some slippery spots. Lows around 38, colder toward I-84. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says snow will transition into rain early Wednesday morning. He says temperatures...
Looming storm could deliver snow from New Mexico to Maine this week
The first widespread snowfall of the season east of the Rockies could occur this week and cover a 2,000-mile stretch of the United States, AccuWeather forecasters say. Soon after a colder weather pattern more typical of December develops over much of the United States, at least one storm with snow will gather moisture over the southern Rockies and Plains, travel northeastward through the Heartland and eventually reach the Northeast this week, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Massive storm to lash Southern California with three days of rain and snow
Southern California braces for the season's first significant winter storm, which is expected to bring rain, mountain snow and gusts.
WebMD
CDC Lists 16 Places in U.S. Where Flu is Rampant
Nov. 11, 2022 – After a headline-grabbing early start, influenza in the United States continues to spread steadily, with case counts continuing their pattern of doubling weekly. So far this flu season, 23,000 people have been hospitalized, and 1,300 people have died from the flu, ABC News reported. The...
Were Sharks In Florida Street After Hurricane Nicole? New Video Emerges
During Hurricane Ian, a man videoed what appeared to be a shark flopping around in his neighbor's backyard in Fort Myers amid severe storm surge.
The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts High Snowfall, Low Temperatures For Winter 2022-2023
Weather forecast models are sharing their predictions for the 2022-2023 winter season, from anticipated temperatures to projected snowfall amounts. Based on a few models, the U.S. will have an especially cold and snowy winter in the coming months. What is this based on, and what’s causing this?. Right along...
One dead, more injured after tornadoes rip through Texas and Oklahoma, destroying homes
At least one person is dead and dozens have been injured after tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday.About 50 homes were damaged during the storms."It’s going to take a long time to get this cleaned up, but the community came together," Randi Johnson, the chief of the Powderly Volunteer Fire Department, told the Paris News. "It’s really heartbreaking to see."Powderly is located near Texas’ border with Oklahoma and suffered significant damage from the storms.Lamar County, which includes Powderly, has declared a disaster in the area and is seeking federal assistance for the cleanup. County Judge Brandon...
The Weather Channel
Heaviest Snowfall Records In United States History
All-time U.S. snowfall records are measured in feet. The record holders are all in mountainous areas of the western U.S. The start of winter is just around the corner, and with that comes bouts of heavy snowfall measured in feet like the ones we've already seen this month in the Mountain West and the Great Lakes.
Phys.org
Strong earthquake rattles remote West Texas desert
A strong earthquake shook a sparsely populated patch of desert in West Texas on Thursday, causing tremors felt as far away as the Mexican city of Ciudad Juárez. The magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck around 3:30 p.m., according to Jim DeBerry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the West Texas city Midland. He said the strength of the quake means it likely caused damage in the remote oil patch and scrubland, but none had been reported so far.
