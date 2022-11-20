ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maluma Walked Out Of A World Cup Interview After Being Asked About Qatar Human Rights Violations

By Ryan Schocket
 3 days ago

You probably know Maluma — he's a Colombian superstar known for songs like "Corazón" and "Felices los 4."

Well, this week Maluma went viral while doing an interview to promote " Tukoh Taka, " the official FIFA Fan Festival Anthem.

The interviewer asked him about why he would participate in the World Cup this year, considering it's in Qatar, a country that's been at the center of controversy for human rights violations.

"אתה חצוף": מאלומה מפוצץ ראיון עם מואב ורדי

@gilmishali 06:33 PM - 18 Nov 2022

Maluma said, "Yeah, but it's something I can't resolve. I just came here to enjoy life, to enjoy soccer — the party of soccer. It's not actually something I need to be involved with. I'm here enjoying my music — playing soccer, too."

The interviewer pressed him further, intimating that he was "white-washing" the situation.

"Do I have to answer that question?" Maluma said, clearly agitated.

Maluma then put his microphone down and got up.

"You're rude," he said as he stormed off.

"This is what people say — this is what people think," the interviewer said. Maluma did not respond.

Maluma has not commented on the situation, but we will update you if he does.

Comments / 28

michael sullivan
3d ago

Pretty sure the reporter is in Qatar getting paid. But he is there to ask you why you are there. So you are bad and he is good. Irony or hypocrisy?

Reply(1)
9
sh bas
2d ago

Qatar answers to no one..autocratic societies have one goal..enrich the top and abuse the rest..FIFA knew this when awarded contract..when u keep doing the same thing and expect a different result us the definition of. ? ..insanity

Reply
8
Ken Little
3d ago

they talk about all the abuse around the world, but as soon as someone puts money in their pocket, they forget all that.

Reply(1)
12
